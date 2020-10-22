Parking free-for-all causing headache for CBD business owners





The City of Cape Town will only implement a new parking management contract for the CBD in February 2021.

Until then, the use of on-street parking bays in the city centre is free.

Business owners in the CBD say they have been negatively impacted by this move due to commuters who overstay in parking bays near their establishments.

Debbie Wynne, the owner of Café Frank in Bree Street, says she's losing out on business because there is no available parking for her customers.

She says the City of Cape Town should have secured an interim service provider to manage parking in the CBD and argues that free parking should only be limited to the first hour.

There's free parking in the City so commuters are coming in and they are taking the same bays for the entire day and the result is that there's no parking left for people who want to come into the city, which is our customers. Debbie Wynne, Owner - Café Frank

We're losing out on business. I'm on Bree Street and there isn't a single empty bay by 9 o'clock in the morning. Our customers book tables and they phone to say they have to cancel because they drive around for 30 minutes and can't find parking, so they go somewhere else. This is going to be the case until next year Feb. Debbie Wynne, Owner - Café Frank

It's a huge issue. I've written letters to the Mayor, to the Parking Directorate and to ward councillors and I'm told that they are not going to put in an interim contract because they want to help commuters financially with free parking. Debbie Wynne, Owner - Café Frank

Councillor Purchase, who's the City's mayoral committee member for transport, says that securing an interim contract is not possible at this stage.

Last week, the City deployed parking wardens to monitor vehicles that are overstaying the allowable time permitted at on-street parking bays.

The City announced that motorists who hog parking bays in the CBD all day will be fined R300.

Purchase says a significant amount of fines have been issues since deploying parking wardens to the city centre.

However, she says some motorists are now misusing parking in the city's residential areas. Purchase says officials plan to tackle this problem too.

There isn't time to put an interim contract in place... In the meantime, we've placed a whole lot of traffic wardens on the street to do enforcement of parking times. Felicity Purchase, Mayoral Committee member for Transport - City of Cape Town

We have started to enforce the timeslots on all parking bays... there has been significant fining that has been taking place of people that have been hogging parking bays. Felicity Purchase, Mayoral Committee member for Transport - City of Cape Town

