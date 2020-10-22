Parking free-for-all causing headache for CBD business owners

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:10
Open to Intro/menu/throw forward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
MASUKU, DIKO TO FACE ANC DISCIPLINARY HEARINGS OVER PPE TENDER SCANDAL
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN
Today at 15:40
It is time to rethink commuter rail strategy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Ismail Vadi - Senior Research Associate in the Department of Transport and Supply Chain Management UJ
Today at 15:50
DOING BUSINESS AFTER COVID-19: WAYS TO GO SMART
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Petrus De Kock - General Manager for Research at Brand Sa
Today at 16:05
South African municipal elections will be held in 2021: What are our options?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daniel Silke - Political Economy Analyst at Political Futures Consultancy
Today at 16:20
The latest in the Senekal murder trial
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kgomotso Modise - EWN
Today at 16:55
Halloween, Horror Movies and a Movie Night Festival
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stephen Aspeling - Movie Critic / Script Reviewer / Creative Consultant / Copywriter / Host
Today at 17:05
Update on the state of our province with Alan Winde
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
Brent Lindeque and Mark Sham team up to bring even more good news!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brent Lindeque - Editor in Chief at Good Things Guy
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 17:45
Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Online streaming concert on 24th October
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Danielle Bitton - 'Sea Point Balcony Singer' at ...
Today at 18:16
Clicks financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Vikesh Ramsunder - CEO at Clicks Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
economic recovery
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
James Formby - Chief Executive Officer at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 18:50
Altron results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mteto Nyati - CEO at Altron
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance Money makes you happy ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Latest Local
No extended membership for Botanical Society card holders The BotSoc's Antonia de Barros says the NPO simply cannot afford to extended memberships in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. 22 October 2020 2:55 PM
Is the Western Cape experiencing a second wave of Covid-19? Lester Kiewit asks Dr Saadiq Kariem whether the Western Cape is heading towards a second wave of coronavirus infections. 22 October 2020 1:42 PM
Parking free-for-all causing headache for CBD business owners Councillor Felicity Purchase concedes that offering free street parking in the CBD has backfired, leaving local businesses in the... 22 October 2020 1:07 PM
View all Local
Angelo Agrizzi in 'serious' condition following heart attack Agrizzi's lawyer has told Cape Talk that his client is being monitored closely after being resuscitated by hospital staff. 22 October 2020 12:39 PM
Controversial Rondebosch Golf Club lease extended by City of Cape Town Public Affairs Research Institute senior researcher Dr Federica Duca discusses the implications and impact of the lease extension. 22 October 2020 8:50 AM
EFF gives Mboweni 7 days to reverse surprise appointment of controversial journo Tito Mboweni posted a pic of a National Treasury team which includes Ranjeni Munusamy, a week before he delivers the MTBPS. 21 October 2020 7:04 PM
View all Politics
How to have many sources of income – not just your salary From side hustles to investment income; Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on creating multiple streams of income. 22 October 2020 2:57 PM
Bars have duty to monitor risky behaviour amid Covid-19 - WC Liquor Authority The Western Cape Liquor Authority (WCLA) says bars and pubs have the responsibility to act against drunk and disorderly conduct th... 22 October 2020 2:25 PM
Consumer goods sector: How the next 5 years may play out Covid-19 has changed the consumer goods sector. Some changes will reverse, but others are permanent and may even accelerate. 22 October 2020 2:17 PM
View all Business
How to have many sources of income – not just your salary From side hustles to investment income; Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on creating multiple streams of income. 22 October 2020 2:57 PM
Can’t name the tune? Use Google’s new hum-to-search feature – it’s on your phone Got a melody on repeat in your head? Simply whistle the tune into your phone and Google will identify it for you. 22 October 2020 1:34 PM
Tired of the pothead smoking dagga in your complex? These are your legal options Now that South Africans have the freedom to smoke dagga at home, what does that mean for non-smoking residents living in complexes... 22 October 2020 11:15 AM
View all Lifestyle
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
View all Sport
Can’t name the tune? Use Google’s new hum-to-search feature – it’s on your phone Got a melody on repeat in your head? Simply whistle the tune into your phone and Google will identify it for you. 22 October 2020 1:34 PM
John Maytham: Being back on stage is a joy and a privilege to savour CapeTalk's Afternoon Drive host John Maytham has a solo play at The Baxter and says he's thrilled to be back in a theatre. 21 October 2020 10:09 AM
Drive-in movies return to Cape Town on Friday with 'Back to the Future' Ticket prices start at R240 per car, allowing two passengers (R60 for each additional passenger). It’s free for kids under 12. 20 October 2020 3:17 PM
View all Entertainment
From footballers to Joe Biden – the world is standing in solidarity with Nigeria Nigeria is burning. But the world is watching, and standing in solidarity with its citizens against a brutal police force. 21 October 2020 1:25 PM
[WATCH] Trump 'joins' Jerusalema dance challenge. It's kiff! says Mzansi In a new video David Scott (The Kiffness) has Donald Trump doing the Jerusalema, thanks to some creative editing. 17 October 2020 12:43 PM
Newly identified African fish species named after Sir David Attenborough SU's Dirk Bellstedt talks about this special species and why it exemplifies one of Attenborough's most enduring messages. 16 October 2020 5:48 PM
View all World
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
Meet Bubu Ogisi, the designer using unique garments to tell Africa's story Nigerian-born fashion designer Bubu Ogisi says her goal is to help shift perceptions about what African fashion is. 21 October 2020 4:15 PM
From footballers to Joe Biden – the world is standing in solidarity with Nigeria Nigeria is burning. But the world is watching, and standing in solidarity with its citizens against a brutal police force. 21 October 2020 1:25 PM
View all Africa
South Africa needs the SABC. Check your privilege if you don’t agree The SABC might be a punchline, but it's no joke. It must succeed, says Duduetsang Makuse (The SOS Coalition). 22 October 2020 9:13 AM
How feasible is getting giants like Netflix to 'collect' tv licenses for SABC? Arthur Goldstuck on the SABC's licensing proposals - an attempt to get its hands into the new broadcasting 'cookie jar'. 20 October 2020 8:39 PM
Funding state-owned enterprises - when taxpayers have nothing left to give Bruce Whitfield interviews Olga Constantatos (Futuregrowth) about the future of SOEs and their funding structures. 19 October 2020 7:40 PM
View all Opinion
Parking free-for-all causing headache for CBD business owners

Councillor Felicity Purchase concedes that offering free street parking in the CBD has backfired, leaving local businesses in the inner city frustrated.

The City of Cape Town will only implement a new parking management contract for the CBD in February 2021.

Until then, the use of on-street parking bays in the city centre is free.

Business owners in the CBD say they have been negatively impacted by this move due to commuters who overstay in parking bays near their establishments.

Debbie Wynne, the owner of Café Frank in Bree Street, says she's losing out on business because there is no available parking for her customers.

She says the City of Cape Town should have secured an interim service provider to manage parking in the CBD and argues that free parking should only be limited to the first hour.

There's free parking in the City so commuters are coming in and they are taking the same bays for the entire day and the result is that there's no parking left for people who want to come into the city, which is our customers.

Debbie Wynne, Owner - Café Frank

We're losing out on business. I'm on Bree Street and there isn't a single empty bay by 9 o'clock in the morning. Our customers book tables and they phone to say they have to cancel because they drive around for 30 minutes and can't find parking, so they go somewhere else. This is going to be the case until next year Feb.

Debbie Wynne, Owner - Café Frank

It's a huge issue. I've written letters to the Mayor, to the Parking Directorate and to ward councillors and I'm told that they are not going to put in an interim contract because they want to help commuters financially with free parking.

Debbie Wynne, Owner - Café Frank

Councillor Purchase, who's the City's mayoral committee member for transport, says that securing an interim contract is not possible at this stage.

Last week, the City deployed parking wardens to monitor vehicles that are overstaying the allowable time permitted at on-street parking bays.

The City announced that motorists who hog parking bays in the CBD all day will be fined R300.

RELATED: Paid parking still suspended, but you will be fined for hogging CBD parking bays

Purchase says a significant amount of fines have been issues since deploying parking wardens to the city centre.

However, she says some motorists are now misusing parking in the city's residential areas. Purchase says officials plan to tackle this problem too.

There isn't time to put an interim contract in place... In the meantime, we've placed a whole lot of traffic wardens on the street to do enforcement of parking times.

Felicity Purchase, Mayoral Committee member for Transport - City of Cape Town 

We have started to enforce the timeslots on all parking bays... there has been significant fining that has been taking place of people that have been hogging parking bays.

Felicity Purchase, Mayoral Committee member for Transport - City of Cape Town 

Listen to the discussion for more information:


22 October 2020 1:07 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
CBD
parking
Felicity Purchase
City of Cape Town
Cape Town CBD parking
CBD parking

