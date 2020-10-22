Angelo Agrizzi in 'serious' condition following heart attack





Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi is in a serious condition in hospital after suffering a heart attack.

His lawyer told CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit that Agrizzi, who is due to go on trial for corruption, is being stabilized by his doctors after being resuscitated by hospital staff.

Daniel Witz says both Agrizzi's doctors and his family are extremely concerned:

We are hoping that he remains strong, but at the moment it's a day-by-day type of situation. Daniel Witz, Angelo Agrizzi's lawyer

Agrizzi is facing fraud and corruption charges for allegedly bribing former ANC MP Vincent Smith to the tune of R800 000.

Last week the former Bosasa COO was denied bail on the basis he was deemed to be a severe flight risk.

Witz says his legal team continues to work on an appeal against the dismissal of his bail application.

He adds that thus far there has been no contact from either The Hawks or the National Prosecuting Authority.

We are only engaging with the Department of Corrections. Daniel Witz, Angelo Agrizzi's lawyer

RELATED: Angelo Agrizzi taken to private hospital after condition apparently worsens

Asked whether Agrizzi would turn state witness, Witz says regardless of any deal being offered his client will cooperate with the legal process:

Mr Agrizzi came forward and gave his full cooperation in the drive against unrooting corruption in South Africa. Daniel Witz, Angelo Agrizzi's lawyer

He will continue to do so regardless of whether or not a deal is offered. Daniel Witz, Angelo Agrizzi's lawyer

ALSO RELATED: Agrizzi transferred from prison to hospital after first night behind bars

Listen below as Angelo Agrizzi's lawyer gives an update on his health and legal woes: