Home
arrow_forward
Local

Is the Western Cape experiencing a second wave of Covid-19?

22 October 2020 1:42 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Western Cape
Covid 19
Dr Saadiq Kariem
second wave
COVID-19 second wave

Lester Kiewit asks Dr Saadiq Kariem whether the Western Cape is heading towards a second wave of coronavirus infections.

With much talk of a second wave of coronavirus in Europe, CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit asks the Western Cape Department Of Health's senior doctor whether we're in danger of a similar resurgence.

Numbers in the province have spiked in recent weeks and in a statement yesterday, health minister Zweli Mkhize warned of "small flames" that have flared up across parts of the country.

Dr Saadiq Kariem says that the rise in cases can be linked to several superspreader events, most notably one at a night club in Cape Town recently:

That event alone gave us, thus far, 109 cases.

Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health

There's no dispute that the cases are increasing.

Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health

Dr Kariem says the 'test positivity rate' is a crucial indicator in determining a resurgence of the virus.

That's the percentage of all coronavirus tests performed that are positive.

That has remained, on average, around the ten percent mark.

Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health

RELATED: Tin Roof 'super-spreader' event was inevitable and there will be more - expert

He says another indicator is the number of people being hospitalized with Covid-19.

Hospitalizations have remained stable. Roughly between 500 and 530 people in our public and private hospitals.

Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health

Our daily death rate has also remained stable.

Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health

Click below to hear more about the possibility of a second wave in the Western Cape:


22 October 2020 1:42 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Western Cape
Covid 19
Dr Saadiq Kariem
second wave
COVID-19 second wave

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

high school highschool student scholer learner 123rf female girl mask facemask

Matrics 2020: Got a bit of a sniffle; temperature a wee bit high? You fail!

22 October 2020 10:55 AM

If you have Covid; there’s no way to get into university next year. Department of Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga explains.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rapid test for antibody detection Covid-19 coronavirus antibody test 123rf

Covid-19 antibody tests now available in SA, but what do they really tell us?

19 October 2020 9:26 AM

Epidemiologist Dr Boffa explains why the antibody test is not a guarantee you've had the virus, nor that you won't be re-infected.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa

[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa details his economic recovery plan

15 October 2020 3:42 PM

The President presented his plan for fixing South Africa's life-stealing economy on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mkhize

Mkhize wants more power to restrict your behaviour – after the State of Disaster

15 October 2020 2:05 PM

"Why does he want those powers? I am worried about that," says law Professor Elmien du Plessis. "We need an explanation."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

World Health Organsation flag logo WHO 123rf

[WATCH] WHO backtracks on lockdown as primary means of curbing Covid-19

14 October 2020 10:31 AM

Watch the interview with WHO envoy David Nabarro and John Maytham talks to vaccinologist Prof Shabir Madhi about the shift.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

female-students-party-young-girls-women-fashion-beer-drinking-booze-youth-123rf

Desperate to socialise, less-at-risk young Capetonians are spreading Covid-19

14 October 2020 9:38 AM

"It’s been very hard for everyone, especially for them [teenagers]," says Dr Karen van Kets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 surgical mask shocked surprised woman 123rf

New Covid-19 infections in Cape Town rise for first time since level-1 lockdown

13 October 2020 11:57 AM

Much like in Europe and elsewhere, new infections are increasingly happening in younger populations, reports Barbara Friedman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ampoule with a vaccine from the new coronavirus COVID-19 123rf

Why one-third of South Africans say no to Covid-19 vaccine

12 October 2020 7:52 AM

National Immunisation Safety Expert Committee chair Prof Hannelie Meyer looks at survey results and the impact of misinformation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Donald Trump USA America flag Star-Spangled Banner 123rf 123rfworld

How sick is Donald Trump, actually?

5 October 2020 9:01 AM

The US and the world are pining for credible information about Donald Trump’s health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Donald-Trump-US-president-White-House-America-politics-123rf

Donald Trump tests positive for Covid-19

2 October 2020 8:07 AM

"Tonight, First Lady of the United States and I tested positive for Covid-19," tweeted Trump.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

