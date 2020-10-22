Is the Western Cape experiencing a second wave of Covid-19?
With much talk of a second wave of coronavirus in Europe, CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit asks the Western Cape Department Of Health's senior doctor whether we're in danger of a similar resurgence.
Numbers in the province have spiked in recent weeks and in a statement yesterday, health minister Zweli Mkhize warned of "small flames" that have flared up across parts of the country.
Dr Saadiq Kariem says that the rise in cases can be linked to several superspreader events, most notably one at a night club in Cape Town recently:
That event alone gave us, thus far, 109 cases.Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health
There's no dispute that the cases are increasing.Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health
Dr Kariem says the 'test positivity rate' is a crucial indicator in determining a resurgence of the virus.
That's the percentage of all coronavirus tests performed that are positive.
That has remained, on average, around the ten percent mark.Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health
RELATED: Tin Roof 'super-spreader' event was inevitable and there will be more - expert
He says another indicator is the number of people being hospitalized with Covid-19.
Hospitalizations have remained stable. Roughly between 500 and 530 people in our public and private hospitals.Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health
Our daily death rate has also remained stable.Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health
Click below to hear more about the possibility of a second wave in the Western Cape:
