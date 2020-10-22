Can’t name the tune? Use Google’s new hum-to-search feature – it’s on your phone

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:10
Open to Intro/menu/throw forward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
MASUKU, DIKO TO FACE ANC DISCIPLINARY HEARINGS OVER PPE TENDER SCANDAL
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN
Today at 15:40
It is time to rethink commuter rail strategy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Ismail Vadi - Senior Research Associate in the Department of Transport and Supply Chain Management UJ
Today at 15:50
DOING BUSINESS AFTER COVID-19: WAYS TO GO SMART
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Petrus De Kock - General Manager for Research at Brand Sa
Today at 16:05
South African municipal elections will be held in 2021: What are our options?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daniel Silke - Political Economy Analyst at Political Futures Consultancy
Today at 16:20
The latest in the Senekal murder trial
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kgomotso Modise - EWN
Today at 16:55
Halloween, Horror Movies and a Movie Night Festival
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stephen Aspeling - Movie Critic / Script Reviewer / Creative Consultant / Copywriter / Host
Today at 17:05
Update on the state of our province with Alan Winde
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
Brent Lindeque and Mark Sham team up to bring even more good news!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brent Lindeque - Editor in Chief at Good Things Guy
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 17:45
Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Online streaming concert on 24th October
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Danielle Bitton - 'Sea Point Balcony Singer' at ...
Today at 18:16
Clicks financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Vikesh Ramsunder - CEO at Clicks Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
economic recovery
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
James Formby - Chief Executive Officer at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 18:50
Altron results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mteto Nyati - CEO at Altron
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance Money makes you happy ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Can't name the tune? Use Google's new hum-to-search feature – it's on your phone

22 October 2020 1:34 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Got a melody on repeat in your head? Simply whistle the tune into your phone and Google will identify it for you.

It’s hell to have a catchy tune stuck in your head, playing on repeat, over and over and over, and you don’t even know the name of the song.

Google – bless it – has come to the rescue.

Music makes the people come together. Music makes the bourgeoisie and the rebel.

Now, it’ll identify that unknown earworm for you; just hum, sing or whistle it into your phone for 10 or 15 seconds and, voila, instant relief.

It’s available on Android (in 20 languages) and on IOS (English only).

How to use this feature

  • Update the Google app or Google search widget to their latest versions.

  • Tap the microphone icon and say, “What’s this song?” (you can also tap on the “search a song” button).

  • Hum, sing or whistle the song for 10 to 15 seconds.

  • Be amazed.

Lester Kiewit asked Socially Acceptable CEO Nazareen Ebrahim, who tested the function, to give feedback.

They announced a new hum-to-search feature… Google’s secret sauce is machine learning… it’s incredible tech.

Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO - Socially Acceptable

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.


