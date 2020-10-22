Can’t name the tune? Use Google’s new hum-to-search feature – it’s on your phone





It’s hell to have a catchy tune stuck in your head, playing on repeat, over and over and over, and you don’t even know the name of the song.

Google – bless it – has come to the rescue.

Music makes the people come together. Music makes the bourgeoisie and the rebel.

Now, it’ll identify that unknown earworm for you; just hum, sing or whistle it into your phone for 10 or 15 seconds and, voila, instant relief.

It’s available on Android (in 20 languages) and on IOS (English only).

How to use this feature

Update the Google app or Google search widget to their latest versions.

Tap the microphone icon and say, “What’s this song?” (you can also tap on the “search a song” button).

Hum, sing or whistle the song for 10 to 15 seconds.

Be amazed.

Lester Kiewit asked Socially Acceptable CEO Nazareen Ebrahim, who tested the function, to give feedback.

They announced a new hum-to-search feature… Google’s secret sauce is machine learning… it’s incredible tech. Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO - Socially Acceptable

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.