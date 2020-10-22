No extended membership for Botanical Society card holders





Got an annual membership with The Botanical Society of South Africa?

If so, you may be wondering what is happening to your 'lost' days as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Members have lost around a third of their access days into the various botanical gardens because they were closed for lockdown.

So will the memberships be extended? Unfortunately, the answer is no.

General manager Antonia de Barros tells CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson says it's important to understand why the decision was made not to extend:

The Botanical Society is a non profit organisation, we are not the South African National Biodiversity Institute... and a lot of our members don't quite understand that. Antonia de Barros, General manager - Botanical Society of South Africa

The South African National Biodiversity Institute provides us with the benefits of access to gardens for our members. Antonia de Barros, General manager - Botanical Society of South Africa

We could not afford to have four free months of access to the gardens being given back to the members. Antonia de Barros, General manager - Botanical Society of South Africa

De Barros says rather than extending the memberships, in the same way that the Two Oceans Aquarium and SanParks has done, they will have a 0% membership fee increase from April 2021.

The next increase would only come into effect in April 2022. Antonia de Barros, General manager - Botanical Society of South Africa

