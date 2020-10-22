Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 22:05
Africa at A Glance: Congo is bleeding
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
King Fabrice Zombi Kavabioko - Congolese Traditional Chief
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
How to have many sources of income – not just your salary

From side hustles to investment income; Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on creating multiple streams of income.

Every Tom, Dick and Siyabonga say you should create multiples streams of income.

  • How do you do it?

  • Is it worth the effort?

Related articles:

Dollar millionaires have, on average, seven different income streams, according to Forbes magazine’s personal finance writer, Robert Farrington.

Common income streams may include your primary salary, a secondary salary, a partner’s salary, investment income, rental income, a “hobby business” or side hustle.

Aubrey Masango asked Mduduzi Luthuli (cofounder of Luthuli Capital) to elaborate.

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


