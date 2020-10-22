Masuku and Diko to face ANC disciplinary committee over PPE scandal
Former Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku and presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko will now face a disciplinary process over a multi-million-rand personal protective equipment (PPE) tender.
The pair have been suspended from participating in the ANC's organisational activities pending disciplinary processes against them, reports EWN Tshidi Madia.
RELATED: Axed Gauteng health MEC to challenge SIU report that led to his sacking
In July, Diko, Masuku, and his wife Loyiso were hauled before the ANC's integrity committee over the multi-million rand tender issued by the Health Department to Diko’s husband.
The disciplinary committee will decide if the duo should remain in the ANC's provincial executive committee (PEC).
Loyiso Masuku, who serves as an MMC in the City of Johannesburg, has been given the greenlight to return to work.
RELATED: Bandile Masuku fired as Gauteng Health MEC following SIU findings
Madia says it may be a long road ahead before the ANC's internal processes are concluded.
Meanwhile, the PEC has called on Premier David Makhura to urgently hire Masuku's replacement.
RELATED: ANC seeks legal advice over 'stepping aside' of corruption-accused members
There is no end in sight. Right now the ANC has said to them that they are going to go before a disciplinary committee.Tshidi Madia, EWN reporter
The third person in this saga, Loyiso Masuku, the MMC in the City of Joburg has been told that she can go back to work. There are no findings that compel them to take further action against her.Tshidi Madia, EWN reporter
Two reports compelled the ANC to look further into Khusela Diko's behaviour as well as Dr Bandile Masuku.Tshidi Madia, EWN reporter
We must expect something from the disciplinary committee. There will be charges that are put before the two PEC members.Tshidi Madia, EWN reporter
The PEC says Premier Makhura needs to find a replacement MEC.Tshidi Madia, EWN reporter
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive:
More from Politics
Angelo Agrizzi in 'serious' condition following heart attack
Agrizzi's lawyer has told Cape Talk that his client is being monitored closely after being resuscitated by hospital staff.Read More
Controversial Rondebosch Golf Club lease extended by City of Cape Town
Public Affairs Research Institute senior researcher Dr Federica Duca discusses the implications and impact of the lease extension.Read More
EFF gives Mboweni 7 days to reverse surprise appointment of controversial journo
Tito Mboweni posted a pic of a National Treasury team which includes Ranjeni Munusamy, a week before he delivers the MTBPS.Read More
DA claims Township Economy Bill will fuel tensions and is unconstitutional
The DA's Gauteng spokesperson on economic development tells CapeTalk the bill is exclusionary and unconstitutional.Read More
ANC seeks legal advice over 'stepping aside' of corruption-accused members
The ANC is reportedly seeking clarity about its legal options in relation to party members implicated in corruption.Read More
Sassa R350 Covid-19 Relief grants extended - but no new applications
Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi insists they will do their best to ensure the system works smoothly.Read More
DA metro chair hopeful posts victory speech ahead of elections
Incumbent Grant Twigg is being challenged for the position of DA metro chair by current Cape Town mayor Dan Plato.Read More
If Agrizzi is really this sick, NPA could lose potential State witness - Wiener
Angelo Agrizzi's lawyer claims doctors spent the night trying to stabilise his client. Author and journo Mandy Wiener says the NPA could potentially lose a key State witness.Read More
BTT minutes: Baboon management protocols must change 'to speed up euthanasia'
The minutes of a 2017 Baboon Technical Team meeting reveal iCWild's Justin O’Riain argued all male baboons will be 'raiders.'Read More
Extra R100 levy on all traffic fines is a 'stealth tax' says AA
Did you know that in terms of the AARTO Act draft regulations you will pay an additional R100 on every traffic fine you receive?Read More