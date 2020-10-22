Masuku and Diko to face ANC disciplinary committee over PPE scandal





Former Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku and presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko will now face a disciplinary process over a multi-million-rand personal protective equipment (PPE) tender.

The pair have been suspended from participating in the ANC's organisational activities pending disciplinary processes against them, reports EWN Tshidi Madia.

In July, Diko, Masuku, and his wife Loyiso were hauled before the ANC's integrity committee over the multi-million rand tender issued by the Health Department to Diko’s husband.

The disciplinary committee will decide if the duo should remain in the ANC's provincial executive committee (PEC).

Loyiso Masuku, who serves as an MMC in the City of Johannesburg, has been given the greenlight to return to work.

Madia says it may be a long road ahead before the ANC's internal processes are concluded.

Meanwhile, the PEC has called on Premier David Makhura to urgently hire Masuku's replacement.

There is no end in sight. Right now the ANC has said to them that they are going to go before a disciplinary committee. Tshidi Madia, EWN reporter

The third person in this saga, Loyiso Masuku, the MMC in the City of Joburg has been told that she can go back to work. There are no findings that compel them to take further action against her. Tshidi Madia, EWN reporter

Two reports compelled the ANC to look further into Khusela Diko's behaviour as well as Dr Bandile Masuku. Tshidi Madia, EWN reporter

We must expect something from the disciplinary committee. There will be charges that are put before the two PEC members. Tshidi Madia, EWN reporter

The PEC says Premier Makhura needs to find a replacement MEC. Tshidi Madia, EWN reporter

