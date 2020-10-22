Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
Africa at A Glance: Congo is bleeding
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
King Fabrice Zombi Kavabioko - Congolese Traditional Chief
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Just another promise? Load shedding to ease from September next year says Eskom Bruce Whitfield interviews Rhulani Mathebula (head of Generation) on Eskom's turnaround plan and the future of Koeberg. 22 October 2020 6:42 PM
No extended membership for Botanical Society card holders The BotSoc's Antonia de Barros says the NPO simply cannot afford to extended memberships in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. 22 October 2020 2:55 PM
Is the Western Cape experiencing a second wave of Covid-19? Lester Kiewit asks Dr Saadiq Kariem whether the Western Cape is heading towards a second wave of coronavirus infections. 22 October 2020 1:42 PM
View all Local
Masuku and Diko to face ANC disciplinary committee over PPE scandal The disciplinary committee is expected to decide the political fate of the two senior ANC members implicated in Covid-19 tender ir... 22 October 2020 4:50 PM
Angelo Agrizzi in 'serious' condition following heart attack Agrizzi's lawyer has told Cape Talk that his client is being monitored closely after being resuscitated by hospital staff. 22 October 2020 12:39 PM
Controversial Rondebosch Golf Club lease extended by City of Cape Town Public Affairs Research Institute senior researcher Dr Federica Duca discusses the implications and impact of the lease extension. 22 October 2020 8:50 AM
View all Politics
Clicks reports healthy rise in profit, back to normal sales after hair ad fiasco Sales of vitamins and supplements are offsetting drop in demand for cold and flu remedies says Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder. 22 October 2020 8:12 PM
Picked the wrong job? There's a company that pays you to quit if you're unhappy 'If you're happy at work it rubs off on your colleagues and clients' says Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance. 22 October 2020 7:06 PM
How to have many sources of income – not just your salary From side hustles to investment income; Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on creating multiple streams of income. 22 October 2020 2:57 PM
View all Business
Worried about the future of the planet? The 'climate diet' may be for you There's a move towards eating what is termed 'futureproof foods' which are more conducive to the sustainability of the planet. 22 October 2020 3:17 PM
Can’t name the tune? Use Google’s new hum-to-search feature – it’s on your phone Got a melody on repeat in your head? Simply whistle the tune into your phone and Google will identify it for you. 22 October 2020 1:34 PM
Tired of the pothead smoking dagga in your complex? These are your legal options Now that South Africans have the freedom to smoke dagga at home, what does that mean for non-smoking residents living in complexes... 22 October 2020 11:15 AM
View all Lifestyle
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
View all Sport
Can’t name the tune? Use Google’s new hum-to-search feature – it’s on your phone Got a melody on repeat in your head? Simply whistle the tune into your phone and Google will identify it for you. 22 October 2020 1:34 PM
John Maytham: Being back on stage is a joy and a privilege to savour CapeTalk's Afternoon Drive host John Maytham has a solo play at The Baxter and says he's thrilled to be back in a theatre. 21 October 2020 10:09 AM
Drive-in movies return to Cape Town on Friday with 'Back to the Future' Ticket prices start at R240 per car, allowing two passengers (R60 for each additional passenger). It’s free for kids under 12. 20 October 2020 3:17 PM
View all Entertainment
From footballers to Joe Biden – the world is standing in solidarity with Nigeria Nigeria is burning. But the world is watching, and standing in solidarity with its citizens against a brutal police force. 21 October 2020 1:25 PM
[WATCH] Trump 'joins' Jerusalema dance challenge. It's kiff! says Mzansi In a new video David Scott (The Kiffness) has Donald Trump doing the Jerusalema, thanks to some creative editing. 17 October 2020 12:43 PM
Newly identified African fish species named after Sir David Attenborough SU's Dirk Bellstedt talks about this special species and why it exemplifies one of Attenborough's most enduring messages. 16 October 2020 5:48 PM
View all World
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
Meet Bubu Ogisi, the designer using unique garments to tell Africa's story Nigerian-born fashion designer Bubu Ogisi says her goal is to help shift perceptions about what African fashion is. 21 October 2020 4:15 PM
From footballers to Joe Biden – the world is standing in solidarity with Nigeria Nigeria is burning. But the world is watching, and standing in solidarity with its citizens against a brutal police force. 21 October 2020 1:25 PM
View all Africa
Consumer goods sector: How the next 5 years may play out Covid-19 has changed the consumer goods sector. Some changes will reverse, but others are permanent and may even accelerate. 22 October 2020 2:17 PM
South Africa needs the SABC. Check your privilege if you don’t agree The SABC might be a punchline, but it's no joke. It must succeed, says Duduetsang Makuse (The SOS Coalition). 22 October 2020 9:13 AM
Covid-19 is shoving retail – and consumers - into the future Along with the pandemic, the future of the consumer goods sector has arrived with a bang. 21 October 2020 3:10 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Just another promise? Load shedding to ease from September next year says Eskom

22 October 2020 6:42 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Eskom
Load shedding
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
carbon footprint
eskom debt
Eskom turnaround strategy
Andre de Ruyter
Rhulani Mathebula
Eskom Turnaround Plan
green financing
energy transition

Bruce Whitfield interviews Rhulani Mathebula (head of Generation) on Eskom's turnaround plan and the future of Koeberg.

Eskom has not implemented rotational load shedding since 8 September, it was at pains to point out in its "state of the system" briefing on Thursday.

The struggling power utility says it remains committed to recovering operational performance and restoring the stability of the power system.

RELATED: Eskom (read South Africa) has a dim future - a stroke of the pen can fix it all

CEO Andre de Ruyter cited green financing as one of the possible avenues for solving its debt problem, that's if Eskom reduces its carbon footprint.

So, for how long can we be sure the lights will stay on consistently?

Bruce Whitfield asks Rhulani Mathebula (acting Group Executive for Generation) about the current state of the power grid.

The intensity of the demand itself is relatively what we projected early this year when we did our plan... We are well within our reserves... Our system adequacy for the past three weeks has been very good...

Rhulani Mathebula, Acting Group Executive for Generation - Eskom

We reported as well this morning that we ran actually for three weeks without dispatching our diesel generators.

Rhulani Mathebula, Acting Group Executive for Generation - Eskom

Looking to the future, why does South Africa have to wait until September 2021 for load shedding to "ease"?

Mathebula elaborates on the by now well-known state of Eskom's power plants, many of which are reaching the end of their life cycle.

It can only run up to 50 years and from there you have to do massive refurbishment if you want to extend its life.

Rhulani Mathebula, Acting Group Executive for Generation - Eskom

Most of our plants are currently ranging above 35 years and towards 50 years... they require a lot of maintenance.

Rhulani Mathebula, Acting Group Executive for Generation - Eskom

We have to strike a balance - we want to keep supporting the grid, ensuring we do not burn too much gas and on the other hand we want to take this plant for maintenance. This is what makes it take longer.

Rhulani Mathebula, Acting Group Executive for Generation - Eskom

If we had the money and the space in terms of capacity, we would do it sooner.

Rhulani Mathebula, Acting Group Executive for Generation - Eskom

For more detail on Eskom's turnaround plan and the future of Koeberg, click below:


This article first appeared on 702 : Just another promise? Load shedding to ease from September next year says Eskom


22 October 2020 6:42 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Eskom
Load shedding
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
carbon footprint
eskom debt
Eskom turnaround strategy
Andre de Ruyter
Rhulani Mathebula
Eskom Turnaround Plan
green financing
energy transition

More from Business

Clicks logo

Clicks reports healthy rise in profit, back to normal sales after hair ad fiasco

22 October 2020 8:12 PM

Sales of vitamins and supplements are offsetting drop in demand for cold and flu remedies says Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

happy-at-workjpg

Picked the wrong job? There's a company that pays you to quit if you're unhappy

22 October 2020 7:06 PM

'If you're happy at work it rubs off on your colleagues and clients' says Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Side hustle 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle small business

How to have many sources of income – not just your salary

22 October 2020 2:57 PM

From side hustles to investment income; Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on creating multiple streams of income.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

liquor-trader-outlet-alcohol-sales-booze-ban-spirits-bottle-bar-tavern-pub-123rf

Bars have duty to monitor risky behaviour amid Covid-19 - WC Liquor Authority

22 October 2020 2:25 PM

The Western Cape Liquor Authority (WCLA) says bars and pubs have the responsibility to act against drunk and disorderly conduct that may lead to Covid-19 non-compliance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

jozi-skylinejpg

Consumer goods sector: How the next 5 years may play out

22 October 2020 2:17 PM

Covid-19 has changed the consumer goods sector. Some changes will reverse, but others are permanent and may even accelerate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Earphones music listening 123rf

Can’t name the tune? Use Google’s new hum-to-search feature – it’s on your phone

22 October 2020 1:34 PM

Got a melody on repeat in your head? Simply whistle the tune into your phone and Google will identify it for you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

old broken TV television 123rf

South Africa needs the SABC. Check your privilege if you don’t agree

22 October 2020 9:13 AM

The SABC might be a punchline, but it's no joke. It must succeed, says Duduetsang Makuse (The SOS Coalition).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kabwe-map2jpg

Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia

21 October 2020 8:25 PM

A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tab1png

Bye-bye TaB: Coca-Cola to can its original diet drink after nearly 60 years

21 October 2020 7:29 PM

TaB may qualify as a "heritage brand" but nobody drinks the stuff anyway! - Bruce Whitfield in conversation with Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Maize field mealie farm farmer agriculture 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Regenerative agriculture - an idea 12 000 years in the making

21 October 2020 7:15 PM

The future of agriculture may draw more from its past than the present

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Kirstenbosch Gardens

No extended membership for Botanical Society card holders

22 October 2020 2:55 PM

The BotSoc's Antonia de Barros says the NPO simply cannot afford to extended memberships in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coronavirus Covid-19 South African flag 123rf

Is the Western Cape experiencing a second wave of Covid-19?

22 October 2020 1:42 PM

Lester Kiewit asks Dr Saadiq Kariem whether the Western Cape is heading towards a second wave of coronavirus infections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bree-Street-Cape-Town-CBD-city-centre-parking-vehicles-car-123rf

Parking free-for-all causing headache for CBD business owners

22 October 2020 1:07 PM

Councillor Felicity Purchase concedes that offering free street parking in the CBD has backfired, leaving local businesses in the inner city frustrated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

bosasajpg

Angelo Agrizzi in 'serious' condition following heart attack

22 October 2020 12:39 PM

Agrizzi's lawyer has told Cape Talk that his client is being monitored closely after being resuscitated by hospital staff.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

high school highschool student scholer learner 123rf female girl mask facemask

Matrics 2020: Got a bit of a sniffle; temperature a wee bit high? You fail!

22 October 2020 10:55 AM

If you have Covid; there’s no way to get into university next year. Department of Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga explains.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

golf-club-course-ball-golfer-field-123rf

Controversial Rondebosch Golf Club lease extended by City of Cape Town

22 October 2020 8:50 AM

Public Affairs Research Institute senior researcher Dr Federica Duca discusses the implications and impact of the lease extension.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tab1png

Bye-bye TaB: Coca-Cola to can its original diet drink after nearly 60 years

21 October 2020 7:29 PM

TaB may qualify as a "heritage brand" but nobody drinks the stuff anyway! - Bruce Whitfield in conversation with Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sea-point-promenade-atlantic-seaboard-homeless-man-123rf

Sea Point has become a 'war zone' say residents embarking on rates boycott

21 October 2020 6:14 PM

Several businesses in Sea Point have begun withholding 50% of their rates payments in protest at the City's 'neglect' of the area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200510_SpazaShop1

DA claims Township Economy Bill will fuel tensions and is unconstitutional

21 October 2020 5:47 PM

The DA's Gauteng spokesperson on economic development tells CapeTalk the bill is exclusionary and unconstitutional.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200514-elderly-old-agejpg

Old-age home defends 'restrictive' Covid-19 protocols

21 October 2020 1:06 PM

The Nerina Gardens Retirement Home in Fishhoek has just recorded it's 14th week Covid-19 free as Jeremy van Wyk discovers...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

South Africa needs the SABC. Check your privilege if you don’t agree

Business Opinion

Just another promise? Load shedding to ease from September next year says Eskom

Business Local

How to have many sources of income – not just your salary

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Is the Western Cape experiencing a second wave of Covid-19?

Local

EWN Highlights

Nigeria leader warns protesters against 'undermining national security'

22 October 2020 8:57 PM

Trump walks out of major CBS interview, complaining about questions

22 October 2020 8:37 PM

Gauteng ANC expects update from Makhura regarding appointment of new Heath MEC

22 October 2020 8:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA