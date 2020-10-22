Clicks reports healthy rise in profit, back to normal sales after hair ad fiasco
After weathering the recent storm over an offensive TRESemmé advert, the Clicks Group has reported solid results for the year ended 31 August.
Clicks grew its dividend and increased its operating profit by 10.4%, despite the national lockdown.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Clicks Group CEO Vikesh Ramsunder.
He asks if there was any noticeable change in shopping patterns following the disruptive protests spearheaded by the EFF, some of which turned violent.
Certainly the month of September was very disruptive... The month of October has returned to normal trading patterns... I've communicated with our customers extensively...Vikesh Ramsunder, CEO - Clicks Group
Whatever information is required from us [about the protests] we are providing to the relevant authorities...Vikesh Ramsunder, CEO - Clicks Group
Interesting, the EFF said themselves in a joint statement that they will be willing to help the SAPS as well.Vikesh Ramsunder, CEO - Clicks Group
But does Ramsunder hold the EFF responsible for the disruption to business? Whitfield insists on a straight answer.
Of course the party orchestrated this... and to a large degree you can say the party is held responsible... There's what people think, and then there's the law. What we are interested in is following the law.Vikesh Ramsunder, CEO - Clicks Group
Ramsunder discusses turnover during the hard lockdown, for Clicks and its United Pharmaceutical Distributors subsidiary, when some segments suffered but others benefited.
Pharmacy sales as a whole were lower, but UPD (United Pharmaceutical Distributors) benefited from the move in the market. It certainly benefited over the short term because there were more deliveries being done to patients etcetera.Vikesh Ramsunder, CEO - Clicks Group
What's affecting all of us at the moment, particularly UPD and the Clicks chain, is a lack of a cold and flu season. Where we have benefited is in preventative health care where vitamins and supplements have grown significantly, over 20%.Vikesh Ramsunder, CEO - Clicks Group
For more detail, listen to the discussion on The Money Show:
