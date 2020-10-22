Clicks reports healthy rise in profit, back to normal sales after hair ad fiasco

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
Africa at A Glance: Congo is bleeding
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
King Fabrice Zombi Kavabioko - Congolese Traditional Chief
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Just another promise? Load shedding to ease from September next year says Eskom Bruce Whitfield interviews Rhulani Mathebula (head of Generation) on Eskom's turnaround plan and the future of Koeberg. 22 October 2020 6:42 PM
No extended membership for Botanical Society card holders The BotSoc's Antonia de Barros says the NPO simply cannot afford to extended memberships in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. 22 October 2020 2:55 PM
Is the Western Cape experiencing a second wave of Covid-19? Lester Kiewit asks Dr Saadiq Kariem whether the Western Cape is heading towards a second wave of coronavirus infections. 22 October 2020 1:42 PM
View all Local
Masuku and Diko to face ANC disciplinary committee over PPE scandal The disciplinary committee is expected to decide the political fate of the two senior ANC members implicated in Covid-19 tender ir... 22 October 2020 4:50 PM
Angelo Agrizzi in 'serious' condition following heart attack Agrizzi's lawyer has told Cape Talk that his client is being monitored closely after being resuscitated by hospital staff. 22 October 2020 12:39 PM
Controversial Rondebosch Golf Club lease extended by City of Cape Town Public Affairs Research Institute senior researcher Dr Federica Duca discusses the implications and impact of the lease extension. 22 October 2020 8:50 AM
View all Politics
Clicks reports healthy rise in profit, back to normal sales after hair ad fiasco Sales of vitamins and supplements are offsetting drop in demand for cold and flu remedies says Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder. 22 October 2020 8:12 PM
Picked the wrong job? There's a company that pays you to quit if you're unhappy 'If you're happy at work it rubs off on your colleagues and clients' says Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance. 22 October 2020 7:06 PM
How to have many sources of income – not just your salary From side hustles to investment income; Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on creating multiple streams of income. 22 October 2020 2:57 PM
View all Business
Worried about the future of the planet? The 'climate diet' may be for you There's a move towards eating what is termed 'futureproof foods' which are more conducive to the sustainability of the planet. 22 October 2020 3:17 PM
Can’t name the tune? Use Google’s new hum-to-search feature – it’s on your phone Got a melody on repeat in your head? Simply whistle the tune into your phone and Google will identify it for you. 22 October 2020 1:34 PM
Tired of the pothead smoking dagga in your complex? These are your legal options Now that South Africans have the freedom to smoke dagga at home, what does that mean for non-smoking residents living in complexes... 22 October 2020 11:15 AM
View all Lifestyle
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
View all Sport
John Maytham: Being back on stage is a joy and a privilege to savour CapeTalk's Afternoon Drive host John Maytham has a solo play at The Baxter and says he's thrilled to be back in a theatre. 21 October 2020 10:09 AM
Drive-in movies return to Cape Town on Friday with 'Back to the Future' Ticket prices start at R240 per car, allowing two passengers (R60 for each additional passenger). It’s free for kids under 12. 20 October 2020 3:17 PM
"I represent hope, I am a survivor" Miss SA Sasha-Lee Olivier on surviving abuse Current Miss South Africa Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier chats to Jeremy van Vyk about using her platform for good and staying humble. 20 October 2020 12:23 PM
View all Entertainment
From footballers to Joe Biden – the world is standing in solidarity with Nigeria Nigeria is burning. But the world is watching, and standing in solidarity with its citizens against a brutal police force. 21 October 2020 1:25 PM
[WATCH] Trump 'joins' Jerusalema dance challenge. It's kiff! says Mzansi In a new video David Scott (The Kiffness) has Donald Trump doing the Jerusalema, thanks to some creative editing. 17 October 2020 12:43 PM
Newly identified African fish species named after Sir David Attenborough SU's Dirk Bellstedt talks about this special species and why it exemplifies one of Attenborough's most enduring messages. 16 October 2020 5:48 PM
View all World
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
Meet Bubu Ogisi, the designer using unique garments to tell Africa's story Nigerian-born fashion designer Bubu Ogisi says her goal is to help shift perceptions about what African fashion is. 21 October 2020 4:15 PM
From footballers to Joe Biden – the world is standing in solidarity with Nigeria Nigeria is burning. But the world is watching, and standing in solidarity with its citizens against a brutal police force. 21 October 2020 1:25 PM
View all Africa
Consumer goods sector: How the next 5 years may play out Covid-19 has changed the consumer goods sector. Some changes will reverse, but others are permanent and may even accelerate. 22 October 2020 2:17 PM
South Africa needs the SABC. Check your privilege if you don’t agree The SABC might be a punchline, but it's no joke. It must succeed, says Duduetsang Makuse (The SOS Coalition). 22 October 2020 9:13 AM
Covid-19 is shoving retail – and consumers - into the future Along with the pandemic, the future of the consumer goods sector has arrived with a bang. 21 October 2020 3:10 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Clicks reports healthy rise in profit, back to normal sales after hair ad fiasco

22 October 2020 8:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Clicks
Clicks group
Dividend
Vikesh Ramsunder
pharmacies
COVID-19
headline earnings
TRESemme
annual earnings

Sales of vitamins and supplements are offsetting drop in demand for cold and flu remedies says Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder.

After weathering the recent storm over an offensive TRESemmé advert, the Clicks Group has reported solid results for the year ended 31 August.

Clicks grew its dividend and increased its operating profit by 10.4%, despite the national lockdown.

RELATED: Some Clicks stores vandalised amid protests as CEO issues apology

Bruce Whitfield interviews Clicks Group CEO Vikesh Ramsunder.

He asks if there was any noticeable change in shopping patterns following the disruptive protests spearheaded by the EFF, some of which turned violent.

Certainly the month of September was very disruptive... The month of October has returned to normal trading patterns... I've communicated with our customers extensively...

Vikesh Ramsunder, CEO - Clicks Group

Whatever information is required from us [about the protests] we are providing to the relevant authorities...

Vikesh Ramsunder, CEO - Clicks Group

Interesting, the EFF said themselves in a joint statement that they will be willing to help the SAPS as well.

Vikesh Ramsunder, CEO - Clicks Group

But does Ramsunder hold the EFF responsible for the disruption to business? Whitfield insists on a straight answer.

Of course the party orchestrated this... and to a large degree you can say the party is held responsible... There's what people think, and then there's the law. What we are interested in is following the law.

Vikesh Ramsunder, CEO - Clicks Group

Ramsunder discusses turnover during the hard lockdown, for Clicks and its United Pharmaceutical Distributors subsidiary, when some segments suffered but others benefited.

Pharmacy sales as a whole were lower, but UPD (United Pharmaceutical Distributors) benefited from the move in the market. It certainly benefited over the short term because there were more deliveries being done to patients etcetera.

Vikesh Ramsunder, CEO - Clicks Group

What's affecting all of us at the moment, particularly UPD and the Clicks chain, is a lack of a cold and flu season. Where we have benefited is in preventative health care where vitamins and supplements have grown significantly, over 20%.

Vikesh Ramsunder, CEO - Clicks Group

For more detail, listen to the discussion on The Money Show:


This article first appeared on 702 : Clicks reports healthy rise in profit, back to normal sales after hair ad fiasco


22 October 2020 8:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Clicks
Clicks group
Dividend
Vikesh Ramsunder
pharmacies
COVID-19
headline earnings
TRESemme
annual earnings

More from Business

happy-at-workjpg

Picked the wrong job? There's a company that pays you to quit if you're unhappy

22 October 2020 7:06 PM

'If you're happy at work it rubs off on your colleagues and clients' says Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Light bulb, electricity, load shedding.

Just another promise? Load shedding to ease from September next year says Eskom

22 October 2020 6:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Rhulani Mathebula (head of Generation) on Eskom's turnaround plan and the future of Koeberg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Side hustle 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle small business

How to have many sources of income – not just your salary

22 October 2020 2:57 PM

From side hustles to investment income; Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on creating multiple streams of income.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

liquor-trader-outlet-alcohol-sales-booze-ban-spirits-bottle-bar-tavern-pub-123rf

Bars have duty to monitor risky behaviour amid Covid-19 - WC Liquor Authority

22 October 2020 2:25 PM

The Western Cape Liquor Authority (WCLA) says bars and pubs have the responsibility to act against drunk and disorderly conduct that may lead to Covid-19 non-compliance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

jozi-skylinejpg

Consumer goods sector: How the next 5 years may play out

22 October 2020 2:17 PM

Covid-19 has changed the consumer goods sector. Some changes will reverse, but others are permanent and may even accelerate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Earphones music listening 123rf

Can’t name the tune? Use Google’s new hum-to-search feature – it’s on your phone

22 October 2020 1:34 PM

Got a melody on repeat in your head? Simply whistle the tune into your phone and Google will identify it for you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

old broken TV television 123rf

South Africa needs the SABC. Check your privilege if you don’t agree

22 October 2020 9:13 AM

The SABC might be a punchline, but it's no joke. It must succeed, says Duduetsang Makuse (The SOS Coalition).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kabwe-map2jpg

Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia

21 October 2020 8:25 PM

A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tab1png

Bye-bye TaB: Coca-Cola to can its original diet drink after nearly 60 years

21 October 2020 7:29 PM

TaB may qualify as a "heritage brand" but nobody drinks the stuff anyway! - Bruce Whitfield in conversation with Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Maize field mealie farm farmer agriculture 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Regenerative agriculture - an idea 12 000 years in the making

21 October 2020 7:15 PM

The future of agriculture may draw more from its past than the present

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

South Africa needs the SABC. Check your privilege if you don’t agree

Business Opinion

Just another promise? Load shedding to ease from September next year says Eskom

Business Local

How to have many sources of income – not just your salary

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Is the Western Cape experiencing a second wave of Covid-19?

Local

EWN Highlights

Nigeria leader warns protesters against 'undermining national security'

22 October 2020 8:57 PM

Trump walks out of major CBS interview, complaining about questions

22 October 2020 8:37 PM

Gauteng ANC expects update from Makhura regarding appointment of new Heath MEC

22 October 2020 8:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA