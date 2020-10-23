Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward

'I'm on my feet all day' - the life of a professional licence renewal queuer

23 October 2020 7:15 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Struggling to renew your car licence? Karl Fernandes could be the answer to your dreams.

There is still a backlog of people who need to get their vehicle licences renewed, and many have had to take time off from work in order to stand in line, and sometimes are still turned away.

E-services is working for some but not for others.

This has led to a gap in the market for third party applicants, who stand in line on your behalf, and at a fee of between R120 and R200 per application.

John Maytham speaks to Carl Fernandes, who has built up quite a reputation for his efficient service.

He only began doing this in June, he explains.

Due to Covid-19 lockdown, Fernandes was placed on a short time one day a week at the car dealership where she was employed. He had to think on his feet and come up with a way to supplement his income.

He began by doing shopping for people in his area who were unable to go into stores, and then was asked to renew someone's car licence - and that's how his new job was sparked.

They told one of their friends, who told one of their friends, and it just ballooned from there.

Karl Fernandes, Licence Renewal professional

This has led to him quitting his car dealership job and now does car licence renewal queuing full-time.

Even when things normalise, he believes it will take a while before the backlog clears.

And you don't want to take a day's leave and write off a day's leave to stand in a queue.

Karl Fernandes, Licence Renewal professional

He processes about 10 applications per day and drops off the documentation at customer's homes or workplaces.

He spends most of his working day on his feet queueing. He is classed as a dealer and stands in a special queue a the vehicle licence depots.

Fernandes says he has got to know the other dealers as they are all queuing together daily.

His clients email all the paperwork to him. He prints it out at night and is in the queue from about 5am.

We are on our feet most of the day.

Karl Fernandes, Licence Renewal professional

He works until late at night and is back at it early the following morning.

Contact him on 082 043 2493 or Karl.Fernandesza@gmail.com

Listen to the interview below:


