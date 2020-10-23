We’ll extend Koeberg lifespan from 40 to 60 years. It’ll be safe - Eskom
Koeberg nuclear power station is more than a bit long in the tooth.
Construction began in 1979, and five years later it started feeding electricity into the grid.
It was designed to last for 40 years.
Koeberg is Africa’s only nuclear power station.
RELATED: Cape Town in 2024: Electricity – lots of it – with tariff hikes in line with CPI
On Thursday, Eskom CEO André de Ruyter said that the utility wants to extend Koeberg’s lifespan by at least 20 years.
John Maytham asked Eskom Chief Nuclear Officer Riedewaan Bakardien how and why the utility is going to keeping the aged power station going for two more decades.
There’s a trend, internationally, of moving from 40 to 60 years. It’s economically sound and it aligns with climate change objectives…Riedewaan Bakardien, Chief Nuclear Officer - Eskom
We’re working to ensure we can extend the life of the plant safely… Safety studies are in progress, looking at the effect of ageing on all the components of the plant… We understand the plant’s challenges…Riedewaan Bakardien, Chief Nuclear Officer - Eskom
There has been continuous investment into the maintenance of the plant. Koeberg is performing more reliably now than over the last three decades…Riedewaan Bakardien, Chief Nuclear Officer - Eskom
Moving from 40 to 60 years may seem like a stretch… but we’re seeing some plants move to 80 years…Riedewaan Bakardien, Chief Nuclear Officer - Eskom
Operationally, costs will decrease into the future. Nuclear fuel is inexpensive compared to other baseload generation options… Maintenance is the main cost…Riedewaan Bakardien, Chief Nuclear Officer - Eskom
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
