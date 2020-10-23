[WATCH] Collecting samples from ancient asteroid Bennu - and why this matters
This is the OSIRIS-REx mission’s Touch-And-Go (TAG) sample collection event from the ancient asteroid, Bennu.
The images show a NASA spacecraft approaching and touching down on Asteroid Bennu’s surface, over 321 million km away from Earth.
America's Osiris-Rex spacecraft has successfully made contact with a 500metre asteroid with its main mission being to collect around 60grams from the surface so that the composition can be analysed.
John Maytham speaks to Dr Nicolas Erasmus, Instrumentation Scientist and Astronomer at the South African Astronomical Observatory to understand the significance of this event.
The size of the asteroid and the speed at which it is travelling, its distance from Earth, all make this mission to land and take samples even more impressive.
what makes it a bit easier is that Bennu is a near-Earth asteroid...it is not always close to us but it is in our orbital neighbourhood.Dr Nicolas Erasmus, Instrumentation Scientist and Astronomer - South African Astronomical Observatory
Why is a sample from Benni significant?
Erasmus explains that Bennu is part of a group of carbonaceous asteroids.
The rock and dust of Bennu contain carbon-rich organic compounds and these compounds are really what the scientists are after. And the reason for that is that these compounds are thought to be the building blocks...they can jumpstart microbial life.Dr Nicolas Erasmus, Instrumentation Scientist and Astronomer - South African Astronomical Observatory
At least, that was with the conditions believed to have existed 2 billion years ago on Earth, he elaborates.
It is a combination of the correct molecules and the right environment that is needed to kickstart life, he notes
Spectrometers from Earth have established that these molecules exist on Bennu, but you never really know for sure until you get the sample - and that's exactly why they have done this mission.Dr Nicolas Erasmus, Instrumentation Scientist and Astronomer - South African Astronomical Observatory
It will only land back on Earth in 2023.
What they are basically trying to figure out is what type of molecules were floating around in the solar system during the time when we think life originated.Dr Nicolas Erasmus, Instrumentation Scientist and Astronomer - South African Astronomical Observatory
Bennu is a pristine example and so is an ideal sample to study.
Listen to the interview below:
Watch sample connection on Asteroid Bennu below:
Watch the tour of Asteroid Bennu below:
More from World
European govts say they are 'losing control' as Covid-19 numbers spike
Europe is seeing 200k new cases a day as the second wave grips the continent, says Rob Watts of Deutsche Welle Berlin.Read More
From footballers to Joe Biden – the world is standing in solidarity with Nigeria
Nigeria is burning. But the world is watching, and standing in solidarity with its citizens against a brutal police force.Read More
[WATCH] Trump 'joins' Jerusalema dance challenge. It's kiff! says Mzansi
In a new video David Scott (The Kiffness) has Donald Trump doing the Jerusalema, thanks to some creative editing.Read More
Newly identified African fish species named after Sir David Attenborough
SU's Dirk Bellstedt talks about this special species and why it exemplifies one of Attenborough's most enduring messages.Read More
Zondo Commission asked to investigate 'ANC kickback scheme' for diplomats
The allegations are contained in a letter to the commission from senior Dirco officials, says News24's Azarrah Karrim.Read More
SA expat runs for office in New Zealand, calling himself an 'apartheid survivor'
Martin Frauenstein, a self-proclaimed ‘apartheid-survivor’, is running for office in New Zealand and he's pushing for reduced immigration.Read More
YouTube's crackdown on dubious Covid-19 vaccine videos long overdue - analyst
YouTube has vowed to delete misleading videos about Covid-19 vaccines on its platform in an effort to tackle Covid-19 misinformation.Read More
Germany is rapidly losing its grip on Covid-19
There are more new infections now than at any time during the pandemic, reports Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz.Read More
New doccie slams Trump's handling of Covid-19 pandemic
Totally Under Control is the latest film by renowned documentarian Alex Gibney and focuses on the US response to coronavirus.Read More
How Australia's New South Wales cameras and AI curb cellphone use while driving
A fascinating combo of cameras and artificial intelligence has seen a major clamp down on the use of mobile phones while driving.Read More