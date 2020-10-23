CT traffic cops warn hundreds of motorist driving without license plates

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:32
Music and Lights event brings relief to artists in Cape Town
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brandon Leigh
Today at 12:05
Leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering church Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary are back in court.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:07
SANDF hid R200m expenditure on ‘Covid’ drug it can’t use
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kobus Marais - Shadow Minister of Defence at DA
Kobus Marais - DA MP
Today at 12:10
The Bo Kaap Civic and Ratepayers Association condemns allegations of abuse by 2 educators
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Osman Shaboodien
Today at 12:10
Norma Gigaba matter postponed to 12 February because of proceedings still with the high court and further investigation
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Today at 12:15
Phatisa (Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy Initiative of South Africa) launches in SA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Leonie Joubert - Freelance Science Writer at ...
Today at 12:15
Gigaba's former advisor appears at state capture inquiry
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:23
URGENT CALL ON POLICE TO PRIORITIZE DR A MUNSHI MURDER INVESTIGATION
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr P Miller, Spokesperson
Today at 12:27
Murder and alleged rape at Bheki Mlangeni hospital brings safety of staff, patients into question
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Motalatale Samuel Modiba · Chief Director: Communications at Gauteng Department of Health Dept
Today at 12:37
occupancy of high-end, international tourist-focused hotels
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Joanne Selby - General manager at Table Bay Hotel
Today at 12:37
Same-sex marriages protected as Ramaphosa passes the Civil Union Amendment Bill into law
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Rumana Akoob - head of communications at Iranti
Today at 12:40
Tavern GBV Workshops
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Vanita Daniels - Administrative Director at Rise Up Against Gender-Based Violence
Today at 12:41
Cricket SA independent board member resigns‚ with rest of the board set to follow
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sbu Mjikeliso- Sports Writer and Author of Being a Black Springbock
Today at 12:45
In Calmer Debate, Biden and Trump Offer Sharply Different Visions for Nation.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Francis Kornegay, Senior Research Fellow at the Institute for Global Dialogue.
Today at 12:49
Beware PI extortion scam doing the rounds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Vorster - Private investigator at CA Investigations
Today at 12:52
The rental economy is booming internationally - can we expect the same in SA?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
Sports Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Micheal Pedro- EWN Sports Reporter
Today at 12:56
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 13:35
Movie Club - SA shortfilm 'Umama' a finalist in the Bafta’s best short foreign film
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Talia Smith
Today at 13:45
Book Club: Cape Town Library update
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jacinta Avontuur
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
CT traffic cops warn hundreds of motorist driving without license plates Cape Town's traffic officers have noticed a steady increase in motorists driving without a number plate to avoid being caught on c... 23 October 2020 11:07 AM
Just another promise? Load shedding to ease from September next year says Eskom Bruce Whitfield interviews Rhulani Mathebula (head of Generation) on Eskom's turnaround plan and the future of Koeberg. 22 October 2020 6:42 PM
No extended membership for Botanical Society card holders The BotSoc's Antonia de Barros says the NPO simply cannot afford to extended memberships in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. 22 October 2020 2:55 PM
View all Local
Masuku and Diko to face ANC disciplinary committee over PPE scandal The disciplinary committee is expected to decide the political fate of the two senior ANC members implicated in Covid-19 tender ir... 22 October 2020 4:50 PM
Angelo Agrizzi in 'serious' condition following heart attack Agrizzi's lawyer has told Cape Talk that his client is being monitored closely after being resuscitated by hospital staff. 22 October 2020 12:39 PM
Controversial Rondebosch Golf Club lease extended by City of Cape Town Public Affairs Research Institute senior researcher Dr Federica Duca discusses the implications and impact of the lease extension. 22 October 2020 8:50 AM
View all Politics
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
We’ll extend Koeberg lifespan from 40 to 60 years. It’ll be safe - Eskom "Moving from 40 to 60 years seem like a stretch, but we’re seeing some plants move to 80 years," says Riedewaan Bakardien (Eskom). 23 October 2020 9:02 AM
Clicks reports healthy rise in profit, back to normal sales after hair ad fiasco Sales of vitamins and supplements are offsetting drop in demand for cold and flu remedies says Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder. 22 October 2020 8:12 PM
View all Business
Picked the wrong job? There's a company that pays you to quit if you're unhappy 'If you're happy at work it rubs off on your colleagues and clients' says Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance. 22 October 2020 7:06 PM
Worried about the future of the planet? The 'climate diet' may be for you There's a move towards eating what is termed 'futureproof foods' which are more conducive to the sustainability of the planet. 22 October 2020 3:17 PM
How to have many sources of income – not just your salary From side hustles to investment income; Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on creating multiple streams of income. 22 October 2020 2:57 PM
View all Lifestyle
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
View all Sport
Can’t name the tune? Use Google’s new hum-to-search feature – it’s on your phone Got a melody on repeat in your head? Simply whistle the tune into your phone and Google will identify it for you. 22 October 2020 1:34 PM
John Maytham: Being back on stage is a joy and a privilege to savour CapeTalk's Afternoon Drive host John Maytham has a solo play at The Baxter and says he's thrilled to be back in a theatre. 21 October 2020 10:09 AM
Drive-in movies return to Cape Town on Friday with 'Back to the Future' Ticket prices start at R240 per car, allowing two passengers (R60 for each additional passenger). It’s free for kids under 12. 20 October 2020 3:17 PM
View all Entertainment
European govts say they are 'losing control' as Covid-19 numbers spike Europe is seeing 200k new cases a day as the second wave grips the continent, says Rob Watts of Deutsche Welle Berlin. 23 October 2020 10:53 AM
[WATCH] Collecting samples from ancient asteroid Bennu - and why this matters Instrumentation Scientist and Astronomer Dr Nicolas Erasmus at the SA Astronomical Observatory explains the significance of this e... 23 October 2020 9:46 AM
From footballers to Joe Biden – the world is standing in solidarity with Nigeria Nigeria is burning. But the world is watching, and standing in solidarity with its citizens against a brutal police force. 21 October 2020 1:25 PM
View all World
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
Meet Bubu Ogisi, the designer using unique garments to tell Africa's story Nigerian-born fashion designer Bubu Ogisi says her goal is to help shift perceptions about what African fashion is. 21 October 2020 4:15 PM
Nigerian protesters say disbanding of controversial SARS police squad not enough Protesters in Nigeria have vowed to keep up the pressure until authorities make concrete plans for extensive police reform in the... 13 October 2020 2:56 PM
View all Africa
Consumer goods sector: How the next 5 years may play out Covid-19 has changed the consumer goods sector. Some changes will reverse, but others are permanent and may even accelerate. 22 October 2020 2:17 PM
South Africa needs the SABC. Check your privilege if you don’t agree The SABC might be a punchline, but it's no joke. It must succeed, says Duduetsang Makuse (The SOS Coalition). 22 October 2020 9:13 AM
Covid-19 is shoving retail – and consumers - into the future Along with the pandemic, the future of the consumer goods sector has arrived with a bang. 21 October 2020 3:10 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

CT traffic cops warn hundreds of motorist driving without license plates

23 October 2020 11:07 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Cape Town
Motorists
number plates
traffic officers
City traffic services
licence plates

Cape Town's traffic officers have noticed a steady increase in motorists driving without a number plate to avoid being caught on camera.

The City of Cape Town's Traffic Service has issued a statement reminding motorists that it remains a traffic violation for which a vehicle will be suspended.

Traffic officers doing regular patrols on roads throughout the metropole have recorded more than 4 500 vehicles not displaying number plates for the period between July and September 2020.

The City's JP Smith says traffic violations appear to be on the rise as traffic volumes increase in the metro.

He says driving without a licence plate is often a ploy to avoid being detected by speed cameras.

Driving without number plates is not only a violation of the National Road Traffic Act, but also says a lot about those behind the wheel. Often this is a ploy to avoid detection for speeding, or when motorists are trying to dodge being caught for outstanding warrants of arrests. The City simply cannot and will not allow this.

JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

According to the City’s Traffic Service, a vehicle with only one number plate or no number plates is deemed not roadworthy.

Traffic officers will issue a fine and issue a suspension notice so that the vehicle can undergo a roadworthy test within 14 working days at the nearest roadworthy testing centre.

The City says it has also noticed the alarming number of motorists using their cellphones while driving.

Close to 800 cell phones were impounded by traffic officers for the period between July and September 2020.

The trend has continued into October, with 101 phones impounded in the first week, followed by 137 impoundments the week after.

There has also bee a number of motorists driving without a valid driver’s licence. Between July and September 2020, staggering 32 341 incidents were recorded.

In addition, more than 31 800 drivers could not produce their driver’s license when stopped by traffic officers.

The following fines apply to number plate and cellphone violation:

  • Displaying only one number plate - R500
  • Displaying no number plates on a vehicle – R1000
  • Driving while operating a cell phone – R1000

Motorists who were fined for using a cell phone while driving will have to pay the impoundment release fee and collect impounded cellphones at the traffic department closest to the area in which it was confiscated.


23 October 2020 11:07 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Cape Town
Motorists
number plates
traffic officers
City traffic services
licence plates

More from Local

Light bulb, electricity, load shedding.

Just another promise? Load shedding to ease from September next year says Eskom

22 October 2020 6:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Rhulani Mathebula (head of Generation) on Eskom's turnaround plan and the future of Koeberg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kirstenbosch Gardens

No extended membership for Botanical Society card holders

22 October 2020 2:55 PM

The BotSoc's Antonia de Barros says the NPO simply cannot afford to extended memberships in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coronavirus Covid-19 South African flag 123rf

Is the Western Cape experiencing a second wave of Covid-19?

22 October 2020 1:42 PM

Lester Kiewit asks Dr Saadiq Kariem whether the Western Cape is heading towards a second wave of coronavirus infections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bree-Street-Cape-Town-CBD-city-centre-parking-vehicles-car-123rf

Parking free-for-all causing headache for CBD business owners

22 October 2020 1:07 PM

Councillor Felicity Purchase concedes that offering free street parking in the CBD has backfired, leaving local businesses in the inner city frustrated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

bosasajpg

Angelo Agrizzi in 'serious' condition following heart attack

22 October 2020 12:39 PM

Agrizzi's lawyer has told Cape Talk that his client is being monitored closely after being resuscitated by hospital staff.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

high school highschool student scholer learner 123rf female girl mask facemask

Matrics 2020: Got a bit of a sniffle; temperature a wee bit high? You fail!

22 October 2020 10:55 AM

If you have Covid; there’s no way to get into university next year. Department of Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga explains.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

golf-club-course-ball-golfer-field-123rf

Controversial Rondebosch Golf Club lease extended by City of Cape Town

22 October 2020 8:50 AM

Public Affairs Research Institute senior researcher Dr Federica Duca discusses the implications and impact of the lease extension.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tab1png

Bye-bye TaB: Coca-Cola to can its original diet drink after nearly 60 years

21 October 2020 7:29 PM

TaB may qualify as a "heritage brand" but nobody drinks the stuff anyway! - Bruce Whitfield in conversation with Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sea-point-promenade-atlantic-seaboard-homeless-man-123rf

Sea Point has become a 'war zone' say residents embarking on rates boycott

21 October 2020 6:14 PM

Several businesses in Sea Point have begun withholding 50% of their rates payments in protest at the City's 'neglect' of the area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200510_SpazaShop1

DA claims Township Economy Bill will fuel tensions and is unconstitutional

21 October 2020 5:47 PM

The DA's Gauteng spokesperson on economic development tells CapeTalk the bill is exclusionary and unconstitutional.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

We’ll extend Koeberg lifespan from 40 to 60 years. It’ll be safe - Eskom

Business

Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry

Business Africa

Is the Western Cape experiencing a second wave of Covid-19?

Local

EWN Highlights

Eskom CEO appeals for ‘patience & understanding’ as ‘massive power cuts’ loom

23 October 2020 11:39 AM

Suspects arrested for R1.2bn tender corruption received kickbacks – NPA

23 October 2020 9:22 AM

Eskom to spend R100 bn on expanding generation

23 October 2020 9:00 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA