CT traffic cops warn hundreds of motorist driving without license plates





The City of Cape Town's Traffic Service has issued a statement reminding motorists that it remains a traffic violation for which a vehicle will be suspended.

Traffic officers doing regular patrols on roads throughout the metropole have recorded more than 4 500 vehicles not displaying number plates for the period between July and September 2020.

The City's JP Smith says traffic violations appear to be on the rise as traffic volumes increase in the metro.

He says driving without a licence plate is often a ploy to avoid being detected by speed cameras.

Driving without number plates is not only a violation of the National Road Traffic Act, but also says a lot about those behind the wheel. Often this is a ploy to avoid detection for speeding, or when motorists are trying to dodge being caught for outstanding warrants of arrests. The City simply cannot and will not allow this. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

According to the City’s Traffic Service, a vehicle with only one number plate or no number plates is deemed not roadworthy.

Traffic officers will issue a fine and issue a suspension notice so that the vehicle can undergo a roadworthy test within 14 working days at the nearest roadworthy testing centre.

The City says it has also noticed the alarming number of motorists using their cellphones while driving.

Close to 800 cell phones were impounded by traffic officers for the period between July and September 2020.

The trend has continued into October, with 101 phones impounded in the first week, followed by 137 impoundments the week after.

There has also bee a number of motorists driving without a valid driver’s licence. Between July and September 2020, staggering 32 341 incidents were recorded.

In addition, more than 31 800 drivers could not produce their driver’s license when stopped by traffic officers.

The following fines apply to number plate and cellphone violation:

Displaying only one number plate - R500

Displaying no number plates on a vehicle – R1000

Driving while operating a cell phone – R1000

Motorists who were fined for using a cell phone while driving will have to pay the impoundment release fee and collect impounded cellphones at the traffic department closest to the area in which it was confiscated.