Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry

Today at 11:32
Music and Lights event brings relief to artists in Cape Town
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brandon Leigh
Today at 12:05
Leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering church Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary are back in court.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:07
SANDF hid R200m expenditure on ‘Covid’ drug it can’t use
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kobus Marais - Shadow Minister of Defence at DA
Kobus Marais - DA MP
Today at 12:10
The Bo Kaap Civic and Ratepayers Association condemns allegations of abuse by 2 educators
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Osman Shaboodien
Today at 12:10
Norma Gigaba matter postponed to 12 February because of proceedings still with the high court and further investigation
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Today at 12:15
Phatisa (Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy Initiative of South Africa) launches in SA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Leonie Joubert - Freelance Science Writer at ...
Today at 12:15
Gigaba's former advisor appears at state capture inquiry
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:23
URGENT CALL ON POLICE TO PRIORITIZE DR A MUNSHI MURDER INVESTIGATION
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr P Miller, Spokesperson
Today at 12:27
Murder and alleged rape at Bheki Mlangeni hospital brings safety of staff, patients into question
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Motalatale Samuel Modiba · Chief Director: Communications at Gauteng Department of Health Dept
Today at 12:37
occupancy of high-end, international tourist-focused hotels
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Joanne Selby - General manager at Table Bay Hotel
Today at 12:37
Same-sex marriages protected as Ramaphosa passes the Civil Union Amendment Bill into law
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Rumana Akoob - head of communications at Iranti
Today at 12:40
Tavern GBV Workshops
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Vanita Daniels - Administrative Director at Rise Up Against Gender-Based Violence
Today at 12:41
Cricket SA independent board member resigns‚ with rest of the board set to follow
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sbu Mjikeliso- Sports Writer and Author of Being a Black Springbock
Today at 12:45
In Calmer Debate, Biden and Trump Offer Sharply Different Visions for Nation.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Francis Kornegay, Senior Research Fellow at the Institute for Global Dialogue.
Today at 12:49
Beware PI extortion scam doing the rounds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Vorster - Private investigator at CA Investigations
Today at 12:52
The rental economy is booming internationally - can we expect the same in SA?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
Sports Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Micheal Pedro- EWN Sports Reporter
Today at 12:56
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 13:35
Movie Club - SA shortfilm 'Umama' a finalist in the Bafta’s best short foreign film
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Talia Smith
Today at 13:45
Book Club: Cape Town Library update
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jacinta Avontuur
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
No Items to show
Latest Local
CT traffic cops warn hundreds of motorist driving without license plates Cape Town's traffic officers have noticed a steady increase in motorists driving without a number plate to avoid being caught on c... 23 October 2020 11:07 AM
Just another promise? Load shedding to ease from September next year says Eskom Bruce Whitfield interviews Rhulani Mathebula (head of Generation) on Eskom's turnaround plan and the future of Koeberg. 22 October 2020 6:42 PM
No extended membership for Botanical Society card holders The BotSoc's Antonia de Barros says the NPO simply cannot afford to extended memberships in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. 22 October 2020 2:55 PM
View all Local
Masuku and Diko to face ANC disciplinary committee over PPE scandal The disciplinary committee is expected to decide the political fate of the two senior ANC members implicated in Covid-19 tender ir... 22 October 2020 4:50 PM
Angelo Agrizzi in 'serious' condition following heart attack Agrizzi's lawyer has told Cape Talk that his client is being monitored closely after being resuscitated by hospital staff. 22 October 2020 12:39 PM
Controversial Rondebosch Golf Club lease extended by City of Cape Town Public Affairs Research Institute senior researcher Dr Federica Duca discusses the implications and impact of the lease extension. 22 October 2020 8:50 AM
View all Politics
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
We’ll extend Koeberg lifespan from 40 to 60 years. It’ll be safe - Eskom "Moving from 40 to 60 years seem like a stretch, but we’re seeing some plants move to 80 years," says Riedewaan Bakardien (Eskom). 23 October 2020 9:02 AM
Clicks reports healthy rise in profit, back to normal sales after hair ad fiasco Sales of vitamins and supplements are offsetting drop in demand for cold and flu remedies says Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder. 22 October 2020 8:12 PM
View all Business
Picked the wrong job? There's a company that pays you to quit if you're unhappy 'If you're happy at work it rubs off on your colleagues and clients' says Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance. 22 October 2020 7:06 PM
Worried about the future of the planet? The 'climate diet' may be for you There's a move towards eating what is termed 'futureproof foods' which are more conducive to the sustainability of the planet. 22 October 2020 3:17 PM
How to have many sources of income – not just your salary From side hustles to investment income; Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on creating multiple streams of income. 22 October 2020 2:57 PM
View all Lifestyle
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
View all Sport
Can’t name the tune? Use Google’s new hum-to-search feature – it’s on your phone Got a melody on repeat in your head? Simply whistle the tune into your phone and Google will identify it for you. 22 October 2020 1:34 PM
John Maytham: Being back on stage is a joy and a privilege to savour CapeTalk's Afternoon Drive host John Maytham has a solo play at The Baxter and says he's thrilled to be back in a theatre. 21 October 2020 10:09 AM
Drive-in movies return to Cape Town on Friday with 'Back to the Future' Ticket prices start at R240 per car, allowing two passengers (R60 for each additional passenger). It’s free for kids under 12. 20 October 2020 3:17 PM
View all Entertainment
European govts say they are 'losing control' as Covid-19 numbers spike Europe is seeing 200k new cases a day as the second wave grips the continent, says Rob Watts of Deutsche Welle Berlin. 23 October 2020 10:53 AM
[WATCH] Collecting samples from ancient asteroid Bennu - and why this matters Instrumentation Scientist and Astronomer Dr Nicolas Erasmus at the SA Astronomical Observatory explains the significance of this e... 23 October 2020 9:46 AM
From footballers to Joe Biden – the world is standing in solidarity with Nigeria Nigeria is burning. But the world is watching, and standing in solidarity with its citizens against a brutal police force. 21 October 2020 1:25 PM
View all World
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
Meet Bubu Ogisi, the designer using unique garments to tell Africa's story Nigerian-born fashion designer Bubu Ogisi says her goal is to help shift perceptions about what African fashion is. 21 October 2020 4:15 PM
Nigerian protesters say disbanding of controversial SARS police squad not enough Protesters in Nigeria have vowed to keep up the pressure until authorities make concrete plans for extensive police reform in the... 13 October 2020 2:56 PM
View all Africa
Consumer goods sector: How the next 5 years may play out Covid-19 has changed the consumer goods sector. Some changes will reverse, but others are permanent and may even accelerate. 22 October 2020 2:17 PM
South Africa needs the SABC. Check your privilege if you don’t agree The SABC might be a punchline, but it's no joke. It must succeed, says Duduetsang Makuse (The SOS Coalition). 22 October 2020 9:13 AM
Covid-19 is shoving retail – and consumers - into the future Along with the pandemic, the future of the consumer goods sector has arrived with a bang. 21 October 2020 3:10 PM
View all Opinion
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry

23 October 2020 10:51 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Zimbabwe
Farming
Dagga
Africa
Marijuana
Agriculture
Business Day
cannabis
cannabis industry
dagga farming
dagga commercialisation
dagga industry
Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency
Monica Mutsvangwa
Kevin Samaita

The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023.

The Zimbabwean government wants South Africans and other foreigners to grow dagga in that country.

Zimbabwe is impoverished but has vast agricultural potential.

Cabinet has approved incentives to entice foreigners to invest in its embryonic dagga industry.

Related articles:

It’s unclear what the incentives entail, but the Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency says it will release the details “soon”.

A competitive regime of incentives has been put in place to attract the needed investment. Details in that regard can be obtained through the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency.

Monica Mutsvangwa, Minister of Information - Zimbabwe

The Continent’s legal dagga industry could generate R115 billion per year by 2023 if more markets open up, according to Kevin Samaita (Business Day).

For more detail, read: Cash-strapped Zimbabwe to woo cannabis farmers – Business Day


23 October 2020 10:51 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Zimbabwe
Farming
Dagga
Africa
Marijuana
Agriculture
Business Day
cannabis
cannabis industry
dagga farming
dagga commercialisation
dagga industry
Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency
Monica Mutsvangwa
Kevin Samaita

More from Business

Koeberg Nuclear Power Station 123rf 123rfbusiness

We’ll extend Koeberg lifespan from 40 to 60 years. It’ll be safe - Eskom

23 October 2020 9:02 AM

"Moving from 40 to 60 years seem like a stretch, but we’re seeing some plants move to 80 years," says Riedewaan Bakardien (Eskom).

Clicks logo

Clicks reports healthy rise in profit, back to normal sales after hair ad fiasco

22 October 2020 8:12 PM

Sales of vitamins and supplements are offsetting drop in demand for cold and flu remedies says Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder.

happy-at-workjpg

Picked the wrong job? There's a company that pays you to quit if you're unhappy

22 October 2020 7:06 PM

'If you're happy at work it rubs off on your colleagues and clients' says Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance.

Light bulb, electricity, load shedding.

Just another promise? Load shedding to ease from September next year says Eskom

22 October 2020 6:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Rhulani Mathebula (head of Generation) on Eskom's turnaround plan and the future of Koeberg.

Side hustle 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle small business

How to have many sources of income – not just your salary

22 October 2020 2:57 PM

From side hustles to investment income; Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on creating multiple streams of income.

liquor-trader-outlet-alcohol-sales-booze-ban-spirits-bottle-bar-tavern-pub-123rf

Bars have duty to monitor risky behaviour amid Covid-19 - WC Liquor Authority

22 October 2020 2:25 PM

The Western Cape Liquor Authority (WCLA) says bars and pubs have the responsibility to act against drunk and disorderly conduct that may lead to Covid-19 non-compliance.

jozi-skylinejpg

Consumer goods sector: How the next 5 years may play out

22 October 2020 2:17 PM

Covid-19 has changed the consumer goods sector. Some changes will reverse, but others are permanent and may even accelerate.

Earphones music listening 123rf

Can’t name the tune? Use Google’s new hum-to-search feature – it’s on your phone

22 October 2020 1:34 PM

Got a melody on repeat in your head? Simply whistle the tune into your phone and Google will identify it for you.

old broken TV television 123rf

South Africa needs the SABC. Check your privilege if you don’t agree

22 October 2020 9:13 AM

The SABC might be a punchline, but it's no joke. It must succeed, says Duduetsang Makuse (The SOS Coalition).

kabwe-map2jpg

Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia

21 October 2020 8:25 PM

A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'.

More from Africa

kabwe-map2jpg

Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia

21 October 2020 8:25 PM

A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'.

bubu-ogisipng

Meet Bubu Ogisi, the designer using unique garments to tell Africa's story

21 October 2020 4:15 PM

Nigerian-born fashion designer Bubu Ogisi says her goal is to help shift perceptions about what African fashion is.

Nigeria flag nigerian 123rf 123rfAfrica 123rfBusiness

From footballers to Joe Biden – the world is standing in solidarity with Nigeria

21 October 2020 1:25 PM

Nigeria is burning. But the world is watching, and standing in solidarity with its citizens against a brutal police force.

Nigeria flag nigerian 123rf 123rfAfrica 123rfBusiness

Nigerian protesters say disbanding of controversial SARS police squad not enough

13 October 2020 2:56 PM

Protesters in Nigeria have vowed to keep up the pressure until authorities make concrete plans for extensive police reform in the Western African nation.

clowns-without-borders-sajpg

Clowns Without Borders: Helping kids in crisis to just be kids again

9 October 2020 4:02 PM

Suzan Eriksson (CWB SA) talks about using laughter and play to help the children and communities who need it most.

34a6f903-dbf4-452f-ad0a-f42d2e32ec46.jpg

Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license

8 October 2020 8:28 PM

Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod.

Zimbabwe map flag 123rfpolitics 123rf

Zim's proposed Patriot Bill 'an attempt to silence dissent' - Human Rights Watch

5 October 2020 2:48 PM

Zimbabwe’s government wants to make it a criminal offence for citizens to criticise the state or hold meetings with foreign governments without approval.

Skyscrapers CBD Johannesburg 123rf 123rfbusiness

Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact

24 September 2020 1:38 PM

There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua.

absa-5jpg

Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase

18 September 2020 12:06 PM

There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them.

Boy hands tied up rope kidnap child abuse hostage violence trafficking 123rf

Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy

17 September 2020 1:28 PM

"He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish.

