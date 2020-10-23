Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry
The Zimbabwean government wants South Africans and other foreigners to grow dagga in that country.
Zimbabwe is impoverished but has vast agricultural potential.
Cabinet has approved incentives to entice foreigners to invest in its embryonic dagga industry.
It’s unclear what the incentives entail, but the Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency says it will release the details “soon”.
A competitive regime of incentives has been put in place to attract the needed investment. Details in that regard can be obtained through the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency.Monica Mutsvangwa, Minister of Information - Zimbabwe
The Continent’s legal dagga industry could generate R115 billion per year by 2023 if more markets open up, according to Kevin Samaita (Business Day).
For more detail, read: Cash-strapped Zimbabwe to woo cannabis farmers – Business Day
