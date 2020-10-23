V&A Waterfront offers drive-through Covid-19 testing - here's how it works
The drive-through testing facility will launch on Saturday 24 October and it is open for visitors of all ages.
The facility will operate between 9am and 4pm from Monday to Friday, and between 9am and 2pm on Saturdays.
The drive-through is located at Battery Park in the V&A’s Canal District, with entrances via Alfred Street or Dock Road.
The test results will be available the next day and will be sent via SMS or e-mail.
No doctor's referral is needed.
The only requirements are that everyone must produce an identity document or passport and that all patrons should wear a mask at the site.
V&A Waterfront spokesperson Donald Kau says the testing facility is a convenient option for both locals as well as international tourists and business visitors.
He says Dis-Chem's trained nursing practitioners will conduct the nasopharyngeal swab tests.
Patrons are encouraged to make a pre-register and book on the Dis-Chem website here. Tests cost R850.
We've partnered with Dis-Chem to launch this drive- Covid-19 testing facility which will start operating tomorrow morning.Donald Kau, Head of PR and Communications - V&A Waterfront
The results will be SMSed or emailed through to the patient.Donald Kau, Head of PR and Communications - V&A Waterfront
You are encouraged to pre-book on the Dis-Chem website... but there is a walk-in option too.Donald Kau, Head of PR and Communications - V&A Waterfront
They will be using the throat test and it will be administered by Dis-Chem's trained nurses.Donald Kau, Head of PR and Communications - V&A Waterfront
Listen to the discussion for more info:
More from Local
'Psilocybin (magic mushrooms) will probably be legal for medical use in 3 years'
Research has shown psychedelic drugs to be effective treatments for depression, alcoholism and anxiety, says Leonie Joubert.Read More
Bo-Kaap community rocked by child abuse claims, victims asked to come forward
Bo-Kaap residents have been protesting this week after two well-known members of the community were accused of sexual abuse and child molestation.Read More
Cape of Good Hope SPCA intervenes in Kataza relocation
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA suggests Kataza be relocated to the Riverside Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre in Limpopo.Read More
CT traffic cops warn hundreds of motorist driving without license plates
Cape Town's traffic officers have noticed a steady increase in motorists driving without a number plate to avoid being caught on camera.Read More
Just another promise? Load shedding to ease from September next year says Eskom
Bruce Whitfield interviews Rhulani Mathebula (head of Generation) on Eskom's turnaround plan and the future of Koeberg.Read More
No extended membership for Botanical Society card holders
The BotSoc's Antonia de Barros says the NPO simply cannot afford to extended memberships in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More
Is the Western Cape experiencing a second wave of Covid-19?
Lester Kiewit asks Dr Saadiq Kariem whether the Western Cape is heading towards a second wave of coronavirus infections.Read More
Parking free-for-all causing headache for CBD business owners
Councillor Felicity Purchase concedes that offering free street parking in the CBD has backfired, leaving local businesses in the inner city frustrated.Read More
Angelo Agrizzi in 'serious' condition following heart attack
Agrizzi's lawyer has told Cape Talk that his client is being monitored closely after being resuscitated by hospital staff.Read More
Matrics 2020: Got a bit of a sniffle; temperature a wee bit high? You fail!
If you have Covid; there’s no way to get into university next year. Department of Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga explains.Read More