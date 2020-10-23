V&A Waterfront offers drive-through Covid-19 testing - here's how it works





The drive-through testing facility will launch on Saturday 24 October and it is open for visitors of all ages.

The facility will operate between 9am and 4pm from Monday to Friday, and between 9am and 2pm on Saturdays.

The drive-through is located at Battery Park in the V&A’s Canal District, with entrances via Alfred Street or Dock Road.

The test results will be available the next day and will be sent via SMS or e-mail.

No doctor's referral is needed.

The only requirements are that everyone must produce an identity document or passport and that all patrons should wear a mask at the site.

V&A Waterfront spokesperson Donald Kau says the testing facility is a convenient option for both locals as well as international tourists and business visitors.

He says Dis-Chem's trained nursing practitioners will conduct the nasopharyngeal swab tests.

Patrons are encouraged to make a pre-register and book on the Dis-Chem website here. Tests cost R850.

We've partnered with Dis-Chem to launch this drive- Covid-19 testing facility which will start operating tomorrow morning. Donald Kau, Head of PR and Communications - V&A Waterfront

The results will be SMSed or emailed through to the patient. Donald Kau, Head of PR and Communications - V&A Waterfront

You are encouraged to pre-book on the Dis-Chem website... but there is a walk-in option too. Donald Kau, Head of PR and Communications - V&A Waterfront

They will be using the throat test and it will be administered by Dis-Chem's trained nurses. Donald Kau, Head of PR and Communications - V&A Waterfront

