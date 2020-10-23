DA says SANDF spending R200M on ineffective Covid-19 vaccine is 'like treason'





A South African Military Health Service (SAMHS) whistleblower has exposed the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) for hiding over R200 million expenditure of the drug Interferon, that has been proven ineffective in the treatment of Covid-19.

The Mail&Guardian report the drugs have been stored inside the SAHMS base depot. It adds that the South African government has banned the use of Interferon for Covid-19 treatment.

Democratic Alliance Defence Shadow Minister and member of the parliamentary portfolio committee on Defence Kobus Marais talks to Lester Kiewit on The Midday Report.

Marais says he has written his objections to the portfolio committee chairperson.

I have said that this is absolutely like treason. Kobus Marais, Dence Shadow Minister - DA

He says the SANDF budget has been cut by billions of rands over years.

This year we sit with a Defence overspending due to the cost of employees and obviously Covid deployment. Kobus Marais, Dence Shadow Minister - DA

He estimates there will be a deficit of between 5 and 10 billion rands.

Then you find wasteful expenditure like this where it does not make sense at all. Kobus Marais, Dence Shadow Minister - DA

