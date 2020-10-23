Cape of Good Hope SPCA intervenes in Kataza relocation





Kataza the baboon from Slangkop who was forcibly removed from his natal troop by the City of Cape Town to Tokai where he has spent close to 60 days struggling to integrate with a new troop.

While he has interacted with some lower-ranking females in Tokai, he spends many nights sleeping on his own on roofs of buildings.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has released the following statement regarding Kataza:

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has spent an extensive period of time monitoring the integration, movements and behaviour of SK11 / Kataza since we were notified of his relocation to Tokai. We hoped he would integrate and be able to live out his natural life on the Peninsula but we are now concerned about his wellbeing and welfare, and that of other animals and the public in general. For this reason, we approached the City of Cape Town on 21 October 2020 with a proposal to capture SK11 / Kataza and relocate him to the Riverside Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre in Limpopo. The rehabilitation centre is owned and managed by well-known primatologist Mr Bob Venter, who welcomes the arrival of SK11 / Kataza. All costs associated with the relocation process will be borne by Cape of Good Hope SPCA on receipt of approval from Cape Nature.

A representative of the City of Cape Town responded on 22 October 2020 informing the Cape of Good Hope SPCA that, inter alia, the City does not agree with certain statements expressed in our correspondence regarding the condition and behaviour of SK11 / Kataza. The representative also informed us that the City of Cape Town does not own the wild baboons in the Cape Peninsula and that the Cape of Good Hope SPCA would need to approach Cape Nature for the relevant permits.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has submitted an application to Cape Nature today for the necessary permit to capture and relocate SK11 / Kataza to the Riverside Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre. We are of the view that this is the only solution for SK11 / Kataza at this stage. Relocating SK11 / Kataza back to his natal troop in Slangkop is not an option as he will be met with the same reintegration challenges. We are particularly concerned about his raiding behaviour escalating in his natal territory, which may result in dire consequences for him, something that the Cape of Good Hope SPCA aims to avert with this proposed solution.

We wish to assure our supporters that we will continue to fight for SK11 / Kataza and will do everything within our statutory powers to ensure he is afforded the protection he deserves.

All media related enquiries may be directed to info@capespca.co.za