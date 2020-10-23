Are you a 'cyber-slacking' procrastinator? Tech can help! We’re not being ironic
Screens everywhere, endless posts on social media, online store advertisements, cellphone games…
The world is suffering a tech-driven procrastination pandemic.
Can tech solve the procrastination problem it has created?
Related articles:
-
-
South Africa has the 8th longest working hours in the world - Africa Check
-
Sleep is a very productive way to spend your time (and it combats Alzheimer’s)
A Stellenbosch University researcher, Sam Orton, found that “gamification” – often used to get you hooked – can help you become more productive.
“Procrastination is the thief of time, time is money, time waits for nobody – procrastinators have heard them all and still continue to put off getting things done,” says Orton.
Jeremy van Wyk interviewed Orton about his research.
Everybody is on their phones these days… it’s very difficult to stop… Procrastination is a massive problem… Procrastinators say they perform better under pressure. That is simply not true.Sam Orton, MBA student - University of Stellenbosch Business School
People rarely procrastinate on having fun and playing games… I used Habitica [productivity app] in my research, but there are many others…Sam Orton, MBA student - University of Stellenbosch Business School
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
For more detail, read: Procrastination? There’s an app for that - Channelwise
More from Business
Consumer goods sector is consolidating - and supply chains are de-globalising
The pandemic has hastened much-needed consolidation and made clear the value of bringing supply chains closer to home.Read More
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry
The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023.Read More
We’ll extend Koeberg lifespan from 40 to 60 years. It’ll be safe - Eskom
"Moving from 40 to 60 years seem like a stretch, but we’re seeing some plants move to 80 years," says Riedewaan Bakardien (Eskom).Read More
Clicks reports healthy rise in profit, back to normal sales after hair ad fiasco
Sales of vitamins and supplements are offsetting drop in demand for cold and flu remedies says Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder.Read More
Picked the wrong job? There's a company that pays you to quit if you're unhappy
'If you're happy at work it rubs off on your colleagues and clients' says Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance.Read More
Just another promise? Load shedding to ease from September next year says Eskom
Bruce Whitfield interviews Rhulani Mathebula (head of Generation) on Eskom's turnaround plan and the future of Koeberg.Read More
How to have many sources of income – not just your salary
From side hustles to investment income; Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on creating multiple streams of income.Read More
Bars have duty to monitor risky behaviour amid Covid-19 - WC Liquor Authority
The Western Cape Liquor Authority (WCLA) says bars and pubs have the responsibility to act against drunk and disorderly conduct that may lead to Covid-19 non-compliance.Read More
Consumer goods sector: How the next 5 years may play out
Covid-19 has changed the consumer goods sector. Some changes will reverse, but others are permanent and may even accelerate.Read More
Can’t name the tune? Use Google’s new hum-to-search feature – it’s on your phone
Got a melody on repeat in your head? Simply whistle the tune into your phone and Google will identify it for you.Read More
More from Lifestyle
'Psilocybin (magic mushrooms) will probably be legal for medical use in 3 years'
Research has shown psychedelic drugs to be effective treatments for depression, alcoholism and anxiety, says Leonie Joubert.Read More
Picked the wrong job? There's a company that pays you to quit if you're unhappy
'If you're happy at work it rubs off on your colleagues and clients' says Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance.Read More
Worried about the future of the planet? The 'climate diet' may be for you
There's a move towards eating what is termed 'futureproof foods' which are more conducive to the sustainability of the planet.Read More
How to have many sources of income – not just your salary
From side hustles to investment income; Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on creating multiple streams of income.Read More
Can’t name the tune? Use Google’s new hum-to-search feature – it’s on your phone
Got a melody on repeat in your head? Simply whistle the tune into your phone and Google will identify it for you.Read More
Tired of the pothead smoking dagga in your complex? These are your legal options
Now that South Africans have the freedom to smoke dagga at home, what does that mean for non-smoking residents living in complexes?Read More
Covid-19 is shoving retail – and consumers - into the future
Along with the pandemic, the future of the consumer goods sector has arrived with a bang.Read More
[PICS] Govt never comes, so Baviaanskloof locals fix 110km of road themselves
"Klowenaars" are not waiting on a government that never comes. John Maytham interviews a tough-as-nails Magriet Kruger.Read More
Drive-in movies return to Cape Town on Friday with 'Back to the Future'
Ticket prices start at R240 per car, allowing two passengers (R60 for each additional passenger). It’s free for kids under 12.Read More
Should you buy or rent after retirement? Here's what this expert advises
RealNet's MD Gerhard Kotzé says it is essential to do your homework and suggests it may be advisable to first rent for a year.Read More