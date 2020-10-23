Are you a 'cyber-slacking' procrastinator? Tech can help! We’re not being ironic





Screens everywhere, endless posts on social media, online store advertisements, cellphone games…

The world is suffering a tech-driven procrastination pandemic.

Can tech solve the procrastination problem it has created?

A Stellenbosch University researcher, Sam Orton, found that “gamification” – often used to get you hooked – can help you become more productive.

“Procrastination is the thief of time, time is money, time waits for nobody – procrastinators have heard them all and still continue to put off getting things done,” says Orton.

Jeremy van Wyk interviewed Orton about his research.

Everybody is on their phones these days… it’s very difficult to stop… Procrastination is a massive problem… Procrastinators say they perform better under pressure. That is simply not true. Sam Orton, MBA student - University of Stellenbosch Business School

People rarely procrastinate on having fun and playing games… I used Habitica [productivity app] in my research, but there are many others… Sam Orton, MBA student - University of Stellenbosch Business School

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

For more detail, read: Procrastination? There’s an app for that - Channelwise