Bo-Kaap community rocked by child abuse claims, victims asked to come forward





In a viral video posted on YouTube, a young woman has broken her silence about alleged sexual abuse at the hands of her grandfather, a well-known Bo-Kaap educator and former high school principal.

The Cape-Town born woman, who now lives abroad, posted the video on Tuesday. She claims her paternal grandfather and his twin brother are child molesters.

She claims many other women were also victims of sexual assault by the two men over a period spanning more than 50 years.

Both men have previously held senior positions in Cape Town schools and they are prominent figures within the broader Cape Town muslim community.

Osman Shaboodien, the chairperson of Bokaap Civic and Ratepayers Association, says he believes the young woman who posted the video.

He has pleaded with any other survivors who were abused by the alleged perpetrators to come forward and cooperate with a police investigation.

I just want to say that I believe her. Osman Shaboodien, Chairperson - Bokaap Civic and Ratepayers Association

I'm glad that this morning the SAPS have launched an inquiry into the matter and we are hoping that other victims come forward and cooperate in this situation so that we can get to the bottom of this. Osman Shaboodien, Chairperson - Bokaap Civic and Ratepayers Association

The video makes it very clear that there are other victims out there. I know it's a very sensitive and emotional situation, but we are asking those victims to get in touch with warrant officer Rowan of the Cape Town police. Osman Shaboodien, Chairperson - Bokaap Civic and Ratepayers Association

Shaboodien says gender-based violence and sexual assault can no longer be swept under the rug.

This silent crime that is perpetrated within our homes, particularly gender-based violence and the abuse of children, should be highlighted and we cannot allow it to be swept under the carpet. Osman Shaboodien, Chairperson - Bokaap Civic and Ratepayers Association

It's a shocking and sad situation we are facing. If you listen to the video, clearly the victim needs professional help and we need to support her. Osman Shaboodien, Chairperson - Bokaap Civic and Ratepayers Association

