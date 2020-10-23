'Psilocybin (magic mushrooms) will probably be legal for medical use in 3 years'
Humans have used psychedelic drugs in spiritual practice for thousands of years.
The taboo against these mind-expanding class of drugs is to a large extent a modern phenomenon.
Recently, however, there’s been a resurgence in interest around using psychedelics to complement existing therapies, particularly for mood disorders, trauma and substance abuse.
Now, some medical professionals in South Africa are mobilising around the use of psychedelic drugs in therapy.
The “Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy Initiative of South Africa” (Phatisa) seeks to explore the opportunities for using psychedelic drugs as treatments in a way that is affordable, safe and culturally appropriate.
Phatisa is geared towards psychiatrists, psychologists, general practitioners, nurses, counsellors, social workers, academics and researchers as well as drug policy- and legal experts working in this area.
Lester Kiewit interviewed science writer Leonie Joubert.
A lot of research from the 1940s and 1950s into the use of psychedelics for depression, alcoholism and anxiety have shown them to be very effective treatments. Unfortunately, the substances made their way into the recreational scene and were banned.Leonie Joubert, science writer
Psilocybin will probably be legal for medical use in two or three years…Leonie Joubert, science writer
There’s so much stigma still attached to these substances… Their use is still criminal… Even expressing interest could bring reputational risk…Leonie Joubert, science writer
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
