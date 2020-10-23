Holomisa: CFO owes us an explanation over SANDF's alleged Covid-19 drug splurge





It's alleged that the South African Defence Force (SANDF) spent R215 million on a drug Interferon, that has been proven ineffective in the treatment of Covid-19.

The allegations have surfaced following a report by a senior official from South African Military Health Service (SAMHS).

The Department of Defence is yet to comment on the allegations. Holomisa says the department's chief financial officers owes the South African public an urgent explanation.

Holomisa, who's a member of Parliament's defence portfolio committee, says that the allegations point serious recklessness on the part of the SANDF, if true.

It's too early to put blame but so far the allegations look serious. It just shows that there is a lack of discipline within the defence force because up to this stage in this country, we have not been told that there is a drug which can treat coronavirus. Bantu Holomisa, UDM leader

If it is true, then they have been taken for a ride, but it's still too early to know who authorised that beacuse the initial reaction from the Department of Defence was that there was no one could speak. So something is not right there. Bantu Holomisa, UDM leader

The person who can give clarity on this one is the CFO of the Department of Defence because an amount of that magnitude can never Bantu Holomisa, UDM leader

So the CFO owes us an explanation as well as the head of the health services within the department. Bantu Holomisa, UDM leader

