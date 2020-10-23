Holomisa: CFO owes us an explanation over SANDF's alleged Covid-19 drug splurge
It's alleged that the South African Defence Force (SANDF) spent R215 million on a drug Interferon, that has been proven ineffective in the treatment of Covid-19.
The allegations have surfaced following a report by a senior official from South African Military Health Service (SAMHS).
RELATED: DA says SANDF spending R200M on ineffective Covid-19 vaccine is 'like treason'
The Department of Defence is yet to comment on the allegations. Holomisa says the department's chief financial officers owes the South African public an urgent explanation.
Holomisa, who's a member of Parliament's defence portfolio committee, says that the allegations point serious recklessness on the part of the SANDF, if true.
It's too early to put blame but so far the allegations look serious. It just shows that there is a lack of discipline within the defence force because up to this stage in this country, we have not been told that there is a drug which can treat coronavirus.Bantu Holomisa, UDM leader
If it is true, then they have been taken for a ride, but it's still too early to know who authorised that beacuse the initial reaction from the Department of Defence was that there was no one could speak. So something is not right there.Bantu Holomisa, UDM leader
The person who can give clarity on this one is the CFO of the Department of Defence because an amount of that magnitude can neverBantu Holomisa, UDM leader
So the CFO owes us an explanation as well as the head of the health services within the department.Bantu Holomisa, UDM leader
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive:
More from Politics
DA says SANDF spending R200M on ineffective Covid-19 vaccine is 'like treason'
Democratic Alliance Defence Shadow Minister and member of the parliamentary committee on Defence Kobus Marais speaks out.Read More
Masuku and Diko to face ANC disciplinary committee over PPE scandal
The disciplinary committee is expected to decide the political fate of the two senior ANC members implicated in Covid-19 tender irregularities.Read More
Angelo Agrizzi in 'serious' condition following heart attack
Agrizzi's lawyer has told Cape Talk that his client is being monitored closely after being resuscitated by hospital staff.Read More
Controversial Rondebosch Golf Club lease extended by City of Cape Town
Public Affairs Research Institute senior researcher Dr Federica Duca discusses the implications and impact of the lease extension.Read More
EFF gives Mboweni 7 days to reverse surprise appointment of controversial journo
Tito Mboweni posted a pic of a National Treasury team which includes Ranjeni Munusamy, a week before he delivers the MTBPS.Read More
DA claims Township Economy Bill will fuel tensions and is unconstitutional
The DA's Gauteng spokesperson on economic development tells CapeTalk the bill is exclusionary and unconstitutional.Read More
ANC seeks legal advice over 'stepping aside' of corruption-accused members
The ANC is reportedly seeking clarity about its legal options in relation to party members implicated in corruption.Read More
Sassa R350 Covid-19 Relief grants extended - but no new applications
Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi insists they will do their best to ensure the system works smoothly.Read More
DA metro chair hopeful posts victory speech ahead of elections
Incumbent Grant Twigg is being challenged for the position of DA metro chair by current Cape Town mayor Dan Plato.Read More
If Agrizzi is really this sick, NPA could lose potential State witness - Wiener
Angelo Agrizzi's lawyer claims doctors spent the night trying to stabilise his client. Author and journo Mandy Wiener says the NPA could potentially lose a key State witness.Read More