'Our minds are extremely powerful' - Para-athlete Reyaan Traut shares his story





Traut vowed to get his life back after a terrible motorcycle accident cost him his left arm in 2011.

Since his accident nine years ago, he has won 12 gold medals in the South African and Western Cape track, time trial, and road cycling championships.

He finished eighth in the Manchester Para Internationals and was the first para-athlete to finish sub-three hours in the 2019 Cape Town Cycle Tour.

The Western Cape Government has recognised his achievements, naming him 2019 Sports Newcomer of the Year and he has signed as an official brand ambassador for DirectAxis.

Traut was 25 years old and he lived a very active lifestyle when his arm was amputated.

He says it took some time to adjust to his new reality, with the support of family and friends.

After losing his limb, he says staring Crossfit was a turning point in his fitness journey.

He tells CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King that Crossfit and cycling challenged him and allowed him to unlock his new physical strength

It was very difficult for me to deal with that [losing a limb]. My persona was very testosterone-driven, macho personality, and all of a sudden, along with my physical appearance is, a big part of me was taken away. Reyaan Traut, Adaptive athlete

Just a week before the accident a friend of mine was saying that the Almighty tests those that he loves the most... It was a big shock. My first conscious thought after being told that the arm needed to be amputated was that this is my test. Reyaan Traut, Adaptive athlete

I had gotten great support from my wife and my family. And my friends played a massive role in encouraging me because I was very self-conscious at that time [after the amputation]. Reyaan Traut, Adaptive athlete

I'm always up for the challenge. After 5 years, it was too difficult for me to get back into the gym. I realised that I needed to find something more alternative and more adaptive for my condition and I started Crossfit. Reyaan Traut, Adaptive athlete

I had never ridden a bike before the accident. Reyaan Traut, Adaptive athlete

Listen to Reyaan Traut on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King: