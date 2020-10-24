Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits Soul CapeTalk Just the Hits Soul CapeTalk
Just the Hits... with Soul
20:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
See full line-up
Just the Hits... with Soul
20:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cape Town's lifeguards back on duty until April next year Lifeguards are back on the beach and will be stationed at 26 spots across the Cape between 10 am and 6 pm daily. 24 October 2020 1:45 PM
'Our minds are extremely powerful' - Para-athlete Reyaan Traut shares his story Adaptive athlete Reyaan Traut says he draws strength from the 'mind over matter' philosophy which has helped him to reclaim his li... 24 October 2020 10:02 AM
'Psilocybin (magic mushrooms) will probably be legal for medical use in 3 years' Research has shown psychedelic drugs to be effective treatments for depression, alcoholism and anxiety, says Leonie Joubert. 23 October 2020 3:29 PM
View all Local
Holomisa: CFO owes us an explanation over SANDF's alleged Covid-19 drug splurge UDM leader Bantu Holomisa says South Africa needs answers after allegations that the SANDF blew R200-million on a Cuban Covid-19... 23 October 2020 5:06 PM
DA says SANDF spending R200M on ineffective Covid-19 vaccine is 'like treason' Democratic Alliance Defence Shadow Minister and member of the parliamentary committee on Defence Kobus Marais speaks out. 23 October 2020 1:27 PM
Masuku and Diko to face ANC disciplinary committee over PPE scandal The disciplinary committee is expected to decide the political fate of the two senior ANC members implicated in Covid-19 tender ir... 22 October 2020 4:50 PM
View all Politics
Consumer goods sector is consolidating - and supply chains are de-globalising The pandemic has hastened much-needed consolidation and made clear the value of bringing supply chains closer to home. 23 October 2020 2:19 PM
Are you a 'cyber-slacking' procrastinator? Tech can help! We’re not being ironic Are you always on your phone, procrastinating? There’s an app for that, says USB productivity researcher, Sam Orton. 23 October 2020 1:22 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
View all Business
Why SA govt needs to urgently regulate the production of hand sanitisers Hand hygiene has become a critical part of the response to Covid-19, but not all hand sanitisers are up to scratch or even certifi... 24 October 2020 12:08 PM
Picked the wrong job? There's a company that pays you to quit if you're unhappy 'If you're happy at work it rubs off on your colleagues and clients' says Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance. 22 October 2020 7:06 PM
Worried about the future of the planet? The 'climate diet' may be for you There's a move towards eating what is termed 'futureproof foods' which are more conducive to the sustainability of the planet. 22 October 2020 3:17 PM
View all Lifestyle
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
View all Sport
Petition started to 'bring back Katlego Maboe' after TV presenter taken off air More than 8,000 people have signed an online petition to bring back TV presenter Katlego Maboe after he was suspended from the SAB... 24 October 2020 3:23 PM
Can’t name the tune? Use Google’s new hum-to-search feature – it’s on your phone Got a melody on repeat in your head? Simply whistle the tune into your phone and Google will identify it for you. 22 October 2020 1:34 PM
John Maytham: Being back on stage is a joy and a privilege to savour CapeTalk's Afternoon Drive host John Maytham has a solo play at The Baxter and says he's thrilled to be back in a theatre. 21 October 2020 10:09 AM
View all Entertainment
European govts say they are 'losing control' as Covid-19 numbers spike Europe is seeing 200k new cases a day as the second wave grips the continent, says Rob Watts of Deutsche Welle Berlin. 23 October 2020 10:53 AM
[WATCH] Collecting samples from ancient asteroid Bennu - and why this matters Instrumentation Scientist and Astronomer Dr Nicolas Erasmus at the SA Astronomical Observatory explains the significance of this e... 23 October 2020 9:46 AM
From footballers to Joe Biden – the world is standing in solidarity with Nigeria Nigeria is burning. But the world is watching, and standing in solidarity with its citizens against a brutal police force. 21 October 2020 1:25 PM
View all World
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
Meet Bubu Ogisi, the designer using unique garments to tell Africa's story Nigerian-born fashion designer Bubu Ogisi says her goal is to help shift perceptions about what African fashion is. 21 October 2020 4:15 PM
Nigerian protesters say disbanding of controversial SARS police squad not enough Protesters in Nigeria have vowed to keep up the pressure until authorities make concrete plans for extensive police reform in the... 13 October 2020 2:56 PM
View all Africa
How to have many sources of income – not just your salary From side hustles to investment income; Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on creating multiple streams of income. 22 October 2020 2:57 PM
Consumer goods sector: How the next 5 years may play out Covid-19 has changed the consumer goods sector. Some changes will reverse, but others are permanent and may even accelerate. 22 October 2020 2:17 PM
South Africa needs the SABC. Check your privilege if you don’t agree The SABC might be a punchline, but it's no joke. It must succeed, says Duduetsang Makuse (The SOS Coalition). 22 October 2020 9:13 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'Our minds are extremely powerful' - Para-athlete Reyaan Traut shares his story

24 October 2020 10:02 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Amputation
cyclist
reyaan traut
para-athlete

Adaptive athlete Reyaan Traut says he draws strength from the 'mind over matter' philosophy which has helped him to reclaim his life.

Traut vowed to get his life back after a terrible motorcycle accident cost him his left arm in 2011.

Since his accident nine years ago, he has won 12 gold medals in the South African and Western Cape track, time trial, and road cycling championships.

He finished eighth in the Manchester Para Internationals and was the first para-athlete to finish sub-three hours in the 2019 Cape Town Cycle Tour.

RELATED: SA para-cyclist takes to international stage, says journey has been 'unreal'

The Western Cape Government has recognised his achievements, naming him 2019 Sports Newcomer of the Year and he has signed as an official brand ambassador for DirectAxis.

Traut was 25 years old and he lived a very active lifestyle when his arm was amputated.

He says it took some time to adjust to his new reality, with the support of family and friends.

After losing his limb, he says staring Crossfit was a turning point in his fitness journey.

He tells CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King that Crossfit and cycling challenged him and allowed him to unlock his new physical strength

It was very difficult for me to deal with that [losing a limb]. My persona was very testosterone-driven, macho personality, and all of a sudden, along with my physical appearance is, a big part of me was taken away.

Reyaan Traut, Adaptive athlete

Just a week before the accident a friend of mine was saying that the Almighty tests those that he loves the most... It was a big shock. My first conscious thought after being told that the arm needed to be amputated was that this is my test.

Reyaan Traut, Adaptive athlete

I had gotten great support from my wife and my family. And my friends played a massive role in encouraging me because I was very self-conscious at that time [after the amputation].

Reyaan Traut, Adaptive athlete

I'm always up for the challenge. After 5 years, it was too difficult for me to get back into the gym. I realised that I needed to find something more alternative and more adaptive for my condition and I started Crossfit.

Reyaan Traut, Adaptive athlete

I had never ridden a bike before the accident.

Reyaan Traut, Adaptive athlete

Listen to Reyaan Traut on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King:


24 October 2020 10:02 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Amputation
cyclist
reyaan traut
para-athlete

More from Local

lifegaurd-rescue-can-beach-water-sand-shore

Cape Town's lifeguards back on duty until April next year

24 October 2020 1:45 PM

Lifeguards are back on the beach and will be stationed at 26 spots across the Cape between 10 am and 6 pm daily.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Psilocybin Magic Mushrooms pixabay

'Psilocybin (magic mushrooms) will probably be legal for medical use in 3 years'

23 October 2020 3:29 PM

Research has shown psychedelic drugs to be effective treatments for depression, alcoholism and anxiety, says Leonie Joubert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bo-Kaap-Cape-Town-colourful-houses-street-

Bo-Kaap community rocked by child abuse claims, victims asked to come forward

23 October 2020 2:27 PM

Bo-Kaap residents have been protesting this week after two well-known members of the community were accused of sexual abuse and child molestation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kataza the baboon

Cape of Good Hope SPCA intervenes in Kataza relocation

23 October 2020 1:10 PM

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA suggests Kataza be relocated to the Riverside Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre in Limpopo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

va-waterfrontjpg

V&A Waterfront offers drive-through Covid-19 testing - here's how it works

23 October 2020 12:53 PM

The V&A Waterfront is launching its drive-through Covid-19 testing facility in partnership with Dis-Chem.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

traffic-officer-cape-town-ewnjpg

CT traffic cops warn hundreds of motorist driving without license plates

23 October 2020 11:07 AM

Cape Town's traffic officers have noticed a steady increase in motorists driving without a number plate to avoid being caught on camera.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Light bulb, electricity, load shedding.

Just another promise? Load shedding to ease from September next year says Eskom

22 October 2020 6:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Rhulani Mathebula (head of Generation) on Eskom's turnaround plan and the future of Koeberg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kirstenbosch Gardens

No extended membership for Botanical Society card holders

22 October 2020 2:55 PM

The BotSoc's Antonia de Barros says the NPO simply cannot afford to extended memberships in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coronavirus Covid-19 South African flag 123rf

Is the Western Cape experiencing a second wave of Covid-19?

22 October 2020 1:42 PM

Lester Kiewit asks Dr Saadiq Kariem whether the Western Cape is heading towards a second wave of coronavirus infections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bree-Street-Cape-Town-CBD-city-centre-parking-vehicles-car-123rf

Parking free-for-all causing headache for CBD business owners

22 October 2020 1:07 PM

Councillor Felicity Purchase concedes that offering free street parking in the CBD has backfired, leaving local businesses in the inner city frustrated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Our minds are extremely powerful' - Para-athlete Reyaan Traut shares his story

Local

Petition started to 'bring back Katlego Maboe' after TV presenter taken off air

Entertainment

Bo-Kaap community rocked by child abuse claims, victims asked to come forward

Local

EWN Highlights

Motorist arrested for clocking 187km in Centurion

24 October 2020 6:46 PM

69 people died since start of Nigerian protests, President Buhari confirms

24 October 2020 6:13 PM

2 men killed in aircraft accident in KZN

24 October 2020 4:54 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA