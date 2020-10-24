Why SA govt needs to urgently regulate the production of hand sanitisers

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits Soul CapeTalk Just the Hits Soul CapeTalk
Just the Hits... with Soul
20:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
See full line-up
Just the Hits... with Soul
20:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cape Town's lifeguards back on duty until April next year Lifeguards are back on the beach and will be stationed at 26 spots across the Cape between 10 am and 6 pm daily. 24 October 2020 1:45 PM
'Our minds are extremely powerful' - Para-athlete Reyaan Traut shares his story Adaptive athlete Reyaan Traut says he draws strength from the 'mind over matter' philosophy which has helped him to reclaim his li... 24 October 2020 10:02 AM
'Psilocybin (magic mushrooms) will probably be legal for medical use in 3 years' Research has shown psychedelic drugs to be effective treatments for depression, alcoholism and anxiety, says Leonie Joubert. 23 October 2020 3:29 PM
View all Local
Holomisa: CFO owes us an explanation over SANDF's alleged Covid-19 drug splurge UDM leader Bantu Holomisa says South Africa needs answers after allegations that the SANDF blew R200-million on a Cuban Covid-19... 23 October 2020 5:06 PM
DA says SANDF spending R200M on ineffective Covid-19 vaccine is 'like treason' Democratic Alliance Defence Shadow Minister and member of the parliamentary committee on Defence Kobus Marais speaks out. 23 October 2020 1:27 PM
Masuku and Diko to face ANC disciplinary committee over PPE scandal The disciplinary committee is expected to decide the political fate of the two senior ANC members implicated in Covid-19 tender ir... 22 October 2020 4:50 PM
View all Politics
Consumer goods sector is consolidating - and supply chains are de-globalising The pandemic has hastened much-needed consolidation and made clear the value of bringing supply chains closer to home. 23 October 2020 2:19 PM
Are you a 'cyber-slacking' procrastinator? Tech can help! We’re not being ironic Are you always on your phone, procrastinating? There’s an app for that, says USB productivity researcher, Sam Orton. 23 October 2020 1:22 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
View all Business
Why SA govt needs to urgently regulate the production of hand sanitisers Hand hygiene has become a critical part of the response to Covid-19, but not all hand sanitisers are up to scratch or even certifi... 24 October 2020 12:08 PM
Picked the wrong job? There's a company that pays you to quit if you're unhappy 'If you're happy at work it rubs off on your colleagues and clients' says Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance. 22 October 2020 7:06 PM
Worried about the future of the planet? The 'climate diet' may be for you There's a move towards eating what is termed 'futureproof foods' which are more conducive to the sustainability of the planet. 22 October 2020 3:17 PM
View all Lifestyle
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
View all Sport
Petition started to 'bring back Katlego Maboe' after TV presenter taken off air More than 8,000 people have signed an online petition to bring back TV presenter Katlego Maboe after he was suspended from the SAB... 24 October 2020 3:23 PM
Can’t name the tune? Use Google’s new hum-to-search feature – it’s on your phone Got a melody on repeat in your head? Simply whistle the tune into your phone and Google will identify it for you. 22 October 2020 1:34 PM
John Maytham: Being back on stage is a joy and a privilege to savour CapeTalk's Afternoon Drive host John Maytham has a solo play at The Baxter and says he's thrilled to be back in a theatre. 21 October 2020 10:09 AM
View all Entertainment
European govts say they are 'losing control' as Covid-19 numbers spike Europe is seeing 200k new cases a day as the second wave grips the continent, says Rob Watts of Deutsche Welle Berlin. 23 October 2020 10:53 AM
[WATCH] Collecting samples from ancient asteroid Bennu - and why this matters Instrumentation Scientist and Astronomer Dr Nicolas Erasmus at the SA Astronomical Observatory explains the significance of this e... 23 October 2020 9:46 AM
From footballers to Joe Biden – the world is standing in solidarity with Nigeria Nigeria is burning. But the world is watching, and standing in solidarity with its citizens against a brutal police force. 21 October 2020 1:25 PM
View all World
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
Meet Bubu Ogisi, the designer using unique garments to tell Africa's story Nigerian-born fashion designer Bubu Ogisi says her goal is to help shift perceptions about what African fashion is. 21 October 2020 4:15 PM
Nigerian protesters say disbanding of controversial SARS police squad not enough Protesters in Nigeria have vowed to keep up the pressure until authorities make concrete plans for extensive police reform in the... 13 October 2020 2:56 PM
View all Africa
How to have many sources of income – not just your salary From side hustles to investment income; Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on creating multiple streams of income. 22 October 2020 2:57 PM
Consumer goods sector: How the next 5 years may play out Covid-19 has changed the consumer goods sector. Some changes will reverse, but others are permanent and may even accelerate. 22 October 2020 2:17 PM
South Africa needs the SABC. Check your privilege if you don’t agree The SABC might be a punchline, but it's no joke. It must succeed, says Duduetsang Makuse (The SOS Coalition). 22 October 2020 9:13 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Why SA govt needs to urgently regulate the production of hand sanitisers

24 October 2020 12:08 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Hand sanitiser
alcohol-based hand sanitiser

Hand hygiene has become a critical part of the response to Covid-19, but not all hand sanitisers are up to scratch or even certified.

Researcher Willeke de Bruin says South Africa has been behind the curve in putting in place measures to ensure that sanitisers are safe and effective.

De Bruin is the co-author of an article published on The Conversation, titled South Africans aren’t being protected from fake sanitisers: what needs to be done.

She says there aren't any proper laws regulating the production of hand sanitisers in the country.

She says labelling requirements should be standardised and enforced in order to protect South Africans from fake products making false claims.

RELATED: You may be using a hand sanitiser that doesn't work against Covid, expert warns

De Bruin argues that every bottle of hand sanitiser should contain the following information:

  • an alcohol content of at least 70%;
  • a list of the active and inactive ingredients and the adverse effects they may cause;
  • instructions for use;
  • mandatory warnings;
  • the batch code and expiry date; and
  • the full address of the manufacturer.

Moreover, she believes that products that don’t comply with specifications or are not properly labelled should not be sold or provided in public spaces.

What we've been told by the SABS is that a hand sanitiser is legit when it has the SABS mark of approval on it.

Willeke de Bruin, Postdoctoral fellow - Faculty of Natural and Agricultural Sciences (University of Pretoria)

If you go on the SABS website and you search for companies that are registered to produce hand sanitisers that follow this standard, you find two companies that are registered in the entire country.

Willeke de Bruin, Postdoctoral fellow - Faculty of Natural and Agricultural Sciences (University of Pretoria)

We've been shopping. We've analysed 60 products so far. Just on labelling requirements in accordance with this specific standard, only 10 out of the 60 comply.

Willeke de Bruin, Postdoctoral fellow - Faculty of Natural and Agricultural Sciences (University of Pretoria)

This is concerning. As a consumer, you have no idea what you're buying.

Willeke de Bruin, Postdoctoral fellow - Faculty of Natural and Agricultural Sciences (University of Pretoria)

There's no law in South Africa that forces any company to comply with certain standards. They are all voluntary.

Willeke de Bruin, Postdoctoral fellow - Faculty of Natural and Agricultural Sciences (University of Pretoria)

Listen to the discussion for more:


24 October 2020 12:08 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Hand sanitiser
alcohol-based hand sanitiser

More from Lifestyle

Psilocybin Magic Mushrooms pixabay

'Psilocybin (magic mushrooms) will probably be legal for medical use in 3 years'

23 October 2020 3:29 PM

Research has shown psychedelic drugs to be effective treatments for depression, alcoholism and anxiety, says Leonie Joubert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Procrastination procrastinator lazy office worker wasting time on phone 123rf

Are you a 'cyber-slacking' procrastinator? Tech can help! We’re not being ironic

23 October 2020 1:22 PM

Are you always on your phone, procrastinating? There’s an app for that, says USB productivity researcher, Sam Orton.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

happy-at-workjpg

Picked the wrong job? There's a company that pays you to quit if you're unhappy

22 October 2020 7:06 PM

'If you're happy at work it rubs off on your colleagues and clients' says Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

black-woman-health-fitness-orange-juice-vegetables-diet-exercise-kitchen-123rf

Worried about the future of the planet? The 'climate diet' may be for you

22 October 2020 3:17 PM

There's a move towards eating what is termed 'futureproof foods' which are more conducive to the sustainability of the planet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Side hustle 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle small business

How to have many sources of income – not just your salary

22 October 2020 2:57 PM

From side hustles to investment income; Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on creating multiple streams of income.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Earphones music listening 123rf

Can’t name the tune? Use Google’s new hum-to-search feature – it’s on your phone

22 October 2020 1:34 PM

Got a melody on repeat in your head? Simply whistle the tune into your phone and Google will identify it for you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

weed-dagga-joint-smoking-marijuana-outdoors-cannabis-blunt-garden-123rf

Tired of the pothead smoking dagga in your complex? These are your legal options

22 October 2020 11:15 AM

Now that South Africans have the freedom to smoke dagga at home, what does that mean for non-smoking residents living in complexes?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

1270x400-cellphonejpg

Covid-19 is shoving retail – and consumers - into the future

21 October 2020 3:10 PM

Along with the pandemic, the future of the consumer goods sector has arrived with a bang.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

baviaanskloof-road-bjpg

[PICS] Govt never comes, so Baviaanskloof locals fix 110km of road themselves

21 October 2020 9:43 AM

"Klowenaars" are not waiting on a government that never comes. John Maytham interviews a tough-as-nails Magriet Kruger.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Drive-in cinema 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Drive-in movies return to Cape Town on Friday with 'Back to the Future'

20 October 2020 3:17 PM

Ticket prices start at R240 per car, allowing two passengers (R60 for each additional passenger). It’s free for kids under 12.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Our minds are extremely powerful' - Para-athlete Reyaan Traut shares his story

Local

Petition started to 'bring back Katlego Maboe' after TV presenter taken off air

Entertainment

Bo-Kaap community rocked by child abuse claims, victims asked to come forward

Local

EWN Highlights

Motorist arrested for clocking 187km in Centurion

24 October 2020 6:46 PM

69 people died since start of Nigerian protests, President Buhari confirms

24 October 2020 6:13 PM

2 men killed in aircraft accident in KZN

24 October 2020 4:54 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA