Cape Town's lifeguards back on duty until April next year





Lifeguards will be on duty until 12 April 2021.

The City of Cape Town has urged beachgoers to please only swim at beaches where lifeguards are present, and only in the areas demarcated for swimming, as indicated by the red and yellow flags.

"Designated bathing areas help lifeguards keep an eye on everyone in the water, but these areas are also determined at the start of each shift, based on the tide and potential rip currents at the beach. It’s therefore imperative that bathers do their bit and adhere to the instructions from lifeguards.", the City says in a statement.

Lifeguards training for the summer season have already saved the lives of two teenagers who were caught in a rip current at Strand Beach this week.

The City's Zahid Badroodien has asked parents not to allow their children to visit the beach, tidal pool or local swimming pool unsupervised.

Badroodien adds that people who are not strong swimmers must stick to the shallow water to remain safe.

Last week, the City's Parks and Recreation Department opened 14 municipal swimming pools across Cape Town.