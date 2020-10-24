Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits... with Soul
Petition started to 'bring back Katlego Maboe' after TV presenter taken off air

24 October 2020 3:23 PM
by Qama Qukula
Abuse allegations
outsurance
cheating allegations
Katlego Maboe
Expresso
Katlego Maboe video

More than 8,000 people have signed an online petition to bring back TV presenter Katlego Maboe after he was suspended from the SABC 3 morning show Expresso.

A petition has been created on Change.org in support of Maboe, who is embroiled in a cheating scandal and accused of abusing his partner.

Insurance firm Outsurance says it plans on removing all advertisements following the abuse and cheating allegations surfaced online.

On Friday, Channel24 reported that Expresso had removed Maboe from the popular morning show pending an internal investigation.

In a viral video where he is apparently being filmed by his partner Monique Muller, Maboe admits to cheating on her with another woman.

In the video, Muller, who shares a child with Maboe, claims that he infected her with a sexually transmitted disease

Maboe posted a statement on social media on Friday, confessing to the infidelity. However, he denies the abuse allegation.

Meanwhile, the petition to brink him back to the TV screens has over 8,500 signatures as of Saturday afternoon.

Truth: I was unfaithful to my partner during a very important time of our lives - an act I regret to this day. We are currently undergoing an unfortunate and painful separation which is being resolved through legal proceedings. As you can imagine, separations are quite a difficult thing to deal with, especially with a child involved. In light of the comments made against me, I would like to state that I have never abused my partner. I have always and will always stand up against the abuse of women and children - in fact, the abuse of anyone for that matter. I had chosen to deal with this matter privately to protect and safeguard our child. At the end of the day, our child is all that matters to me. However, I will leave this to the legal system and let the truth have its day.

