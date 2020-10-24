Petition started to 'bring back Katlego Maboe' after TV presenter taken off air





A petition has been created on Change.org in support of Maboe, who is embroiled in a cheating scandal and accused of abusing his partner.

Insurance firm Outsurance says it plans on removing all advertisements following the abuse and cheating allegations surfaced online.

On Friday, Channel24 reported that Expresso had removed Maboe from the popular morning show pending an internal investigation.

In a viral video where he is apparently being filmed by his partner Monique Muller, Maboe admits to cheating on her with another woman.

In the video, Muller, who shares a child with Maboe, claims that he infected her with a sexually transmitted disease

Maboe posted a statement on social media on Friday, confessing to the infidelity. However, he denies the abuse allegation.

Meanwhile, the petition to brink him back to the TV screens has over 8,500 signatures as of Saturday afternoon.