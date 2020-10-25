Streaming issues? Report here
EWN logo BW July 2020 EWN logo BW July 2020
Inside EWN
19:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
Inside EWN
19:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Minister Cele slammed for 'fighting alchol and not crime' after nightclub bust Bheki Cele has been dubbed the "Minister of Alcohol" by Twitter users who are not impressed with his apparent focus on booze-relat... 25 October 2020 12:36 PM
5 things you should know about the newly crowned Miss SA, Shudufhadzo Musida Shudufhadzo Musida was crowned Miss South Africa 2020 at a ceremony held at the Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town on Saturday evening. 25 October 2020 10:18 AM
Cape Town's lifeguards back on duty until April next year Lifeguards are back on the beach and will be stationed at 26 spots across the Cape between 10 am and 6 pm daily. 24 October 2020 1:45 PM
View all Local
Holomisa: CFO owes us an explanation over SANDF's alleged Covid-19 drug splurge UDM leader Bantu Holomisa says South Africa needs answers after allegations that the SANDF blew R200-million on a Cuban Covid-19... 23 October 2020 5:06 PM
DA says SANDF spending R200M on ineffective Covid-19 vaccine is 'like treason' Democratic Alliance Defence Shadow Minister and member of the parliamentary committee on Defence Kobus Marais speaks out. 23 October 2020 1:27 PM
Masuku and Diko to face ANC disciplinary committee over PPE scandal The disciplinary committee is expected to decide the political fate of the two senior ANC members implicated in Covid-19 tender ir... 22 October 2020 4:50 PM
View all Politics
Consumer goods sector is consolidating - and supply chains are de-globalising The pandemic has hastened much-needed consolidation and made clear the value of bringing supply chains closer to home. 23 October 2020 2:19 PM
Are you a 'cyber-slacking' procrastinator? Tech can help! We’re not being ironic Are you always on your phone, procrastinating? There’s an app for that, says USB productivity researcher, Sam Orton. 23 October 2020 1:22 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
View all Business
Why SA govt needs to urgently regulate the production of hand sanitisers Hand hygiene has become a critical part of the response to Covid-19, but not all hand sanitisers are up to scratch or even certifi... 24 October 2020 12:08 PM
'Psilocybin (magic mushrooms) will probably be legal for medical use in 3 years' Research has shown psychedelic drugs to be effective treatments for depression, alcoholism and anxiety, says Leonie Joubert. 23 October 2020 3:29 PM
Picked the wrong job? There's a company that pays you to quit if you're unhappy 'If you're happy at work it rubs off on your colleagues and clients' says Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance. 22 October 2020 7:06 PM
View all Lifestyle
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
View all Sport
Jackie Phamotse: It's amazing how far literature can go if you really work on it Self-published author Jackie Phamotse capitulated herself onto the South African publishing scene in 2017 and has a legion of fans... 25 October 2020 2:36 PM
5 things you should know about the newly crowned Miss SA, Shudufhadzo Musida Shudufhadzo Musida was crowned Miss South Africa 2020 at a ceremony held at the Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town on Saturday evening. 25 October 2020 10:18 AM
Petition started to 'bring back Katlego Maboe' after TV presenter taken off air More than 23,000 people have signed an online petition to bring back TV presenter Katlego Maboe after he was suspended from the SA... 24 October 2020 3:23 PM
View all Entertainment
European govts say they are 'losing control' as Covid-19 numbers spike Europe is seeing 200k new cases a day as the second wave grips the continent, says Rob Watts of Deutsche Welle Berlin. 23 October 2020 10:53 AM
[WATCH] Collecting samples from ancient asteroid Bennu - and why this matters Instrumentation Scientist and Astronomer Dr Nicolas Erasmus at the SA Astronomical Observatory explains the significance of this e... 23 October 2020 9:46 AM
From footballers to Joe Biden – the world is standing in solidarity with Nigeria Nigeria is burning. But the world is watching, and standing in solidarity with its citizens against a brutal police force. 21 October 2020 1:25 PM
View all World
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
Meet Bubu Ogisi, the designer using unique garments to tell Africa's story Nigerian-born fashion designer Bubu Ogisi says her goal is to help shift perceptions about what African fashion is. 21 October 2020 4:15 PM
View all Africa
'Psilocybin (magic mushrooms) will probably be legal for medical use in 3 years' Research has shown psychedelic drugs to be effective treatments for depression, alcoholism and anxiety, says Leonie Joubert. 23 October 2020 3:29 PM
Consumer goods sector is consolidating - and supply chains are de-globalising The pandemic has hastened much-needed consolidation and made clear the value of bringing supply chains closer to home. 23 October 2020 2:19 PM
Picked the wrong job? There's a company that pays you to quit if you're unhappy 'If you're happy at work it rubs off on your colleagues and clients' says Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance. 22 October 2020 7:06 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment
fiber_manual_record
Local

5 things you should know about the newly crowned Miss SA, Shudufhadzo Musida

25 October 2020 10:18 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Miss SA
Miss South Africa 2020
Shudufhadzo Musida

Shudufhadzo Musida was crowned Miss South Africa 2020 at a ceremony held at the Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town on Saturday evening.

She takes over the reins from Miss South Africa 2019 Sasha-Lee Olivier.

The first and second runners-up are Tato Moselle and Natasha Joubert.

Musida quickly became a fan favourite at the start of this year's contest. Back in August, she was the winner of the public vote when the pageant announced the Miss SA top 10 finalists.

Musida wins a package of prizes and sponsorships worth more than R3 million.

The two runners-up walk away with R250,000 and R100,000 respectively.

Here are some facts about the reigning beauty queen:

Bullied because of her background

  • Musida hails from Ha-Masia in Limpopo, a village located in Vhembe District Municipality. In a TV interview, the beauty queen revealed that she was bullied at school because she was Venda.

I was bullied because I was Venda. I had to endure bullying for seven years... I just got to the point where I didn't want to fit into a mould where people think it's okay to look down on people based on where they come from... Where you come from does not determine where you are going to go.

Shudufhadzo Musida, Miss South Africa 2020

Not just a pretty face

  • The 24-year-old graduated with a Bachelor of Social Sciences in Philosophy, Politics and Economics from the University of Pretoria last year.

She's currently doing her BA Honours in International Relations at the University of Witwatersrand.

First attempt at pageantry

  • Before entering Miss SA 2020, Musida had never taken part in a beauty pageant before. In an interview with Afternoon Express earlier this month, she says she was inspired to enter after seeing Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi wear the crown last year.

Here's her Miss SA entry video posted back in May:

No stranger to being on camera

  • Musida is a fashion model and she started her modelling career when she was 17. She has shot for various brands and campaigns, including retailer Woolworths and skincare range Eucerin. She was even featured in Vogue Italia back in 2018.

A Queen with a cause

  • She an advocate for mental health awareness and the economic empowerment of women and children and believes the Miss SA platform will help amplify her social activism efforts.

Here's the final statement she made during the top 3 round of the ceremony on Saturday night:


25 October 2020 10:18 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Miss SA
Miss South Africa 2020
Shudufhadzo Musida

More from Entertainment

Jackie-Phamotse-books-Twitter

Jackie Phamotse: It's amazing how far literature can go if you really work on it

25 October 2020 2:36 PM

Self-published author Jackie Phamotse capitulated herself onto the South African publishing scene in 2017 and has a legion of fans that promote her books online.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

katlego-maboe-facebook-pic-an-hour-withjpg

Petition started to 'bring back Katlego Maboe' after TV presenter taken off air

24 October 2020 3:23 PM

More than 23,000 people have signed an online petition to bring back TV presenter Katlego Maboe after he was suspended from the SABC 3 morning show Expresso.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Earphones music listening 123rf

Can’t name the tune? Use Google’s new hum-to-search feature – it’s on your phone

22 October 2020 1:34 PM

Got a melody on repeat in your head? Simply whistle the tune into your phone and Google will identify it for you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

alan-committie-john-matham-louis-viljoen-the-outlaw-muckridge-

John Maytham: Being back on stage is a joy and a privilege to savour

21 October 2020 10:09 AM

CapeTalk's Afternoon Drive host John Maytham has a solo play at The Baxter and says he's thrilled to be back in a theatre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Drive-in cinema 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Drive-in movies return to Cape Town on Friday with 'Back to the Future'

20 October 2020 3:17 PM

Ticket prices start at R240 per car, allowing two passengers (R60 for each additional passenger). It’s free for kids under 12.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

misssajpg

"I represent hope, I am a survivor" Miss SA Sasha-Lee Olivier on surviving abuse

20 October 2020 12:23 PM

Current Miss South Africa Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier chats to Jeremy van Vyk about using her platform for good and staying humble.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Cape Town 123rflocal 123rf

Cape Town cableway October special: Tickets R100 for locals

19 October 2020 8:11 AM

Managing Director at TMACC Wahida Parker says the windows of the cars have been removed to allow better air circulation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Donald Trump Huawei 123rf 123rfbusiness

New doccie slams Trump's handling of Covid-19 pandemic

14 October 2020 4:34 PM

Totally Under Control is the latest film by renowned documentarian Alex Gibney and focuses on the US response to coronavirus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Big Band concert Kirstenbosch summer series

Why Sanbi has decided to cancel Summer Concert Series at Kirstenbosch

13 October 2020 1:01 PM

Craig Allenby of SA National Biodiversity Institute says while 500 people are allowed, social distancing would be a challenge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

book-reading-knowledge-literature-woman-coffee-fiction-novel-coffee-123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 October 2020

9 October 2020 5:30 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

bheki-celepng

Minister Cele slammed for 'fighting alchol and not crime' after nightclub bust

25 October 2020 12:36 PM

Bheki Cele has been dubbed the "Minister of Alcohol" by Twitter users who are not impressed with his apparent focus on booze-related offences.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lifegaurd-rescue-can-beach-water-sand-shore

Cape Town's lifeguards back on duty until April next year

24 October 2020 1:45 PM

Lifeguards are back on the beach and will be stationed at 26 spots across the Cape between 10 am and 6 pm daily.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

reyaan-traut-instagrampng

'Our minds are extremely powerful' - Para-athlete Reyaan Traut shares his story

24 October 2020 10:02 AM

Adaptive athlete Reyaan Traut says he draws strength from the 'mind over matter' philosophy which has helped him to reclaim his life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Psilocybin Magic Mushrooms pixabay

'Psilocybin (magic mushrooms) will probably be legal for medical use in 3 years'

23 October 2020 3:29 PM

Research has shown psychedelic drugs to be effective treatments for depression, alcoholism and anxiety, says Leonie Joubert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bo-Kaap-Cape-Town-colourful-houses-street-

Bo-Kaap community rocked by child abuse claims, victims asked to come forward

23 October 2020 2:27 PM

Bo-Kaap residents have been protesting this week after two well-known members of the community were accused of sexual abuse and child molestation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kataza the baboon

Cape of Good Hope SPCA intervenes in Kataza relocation

23 October 2020 1:10 PM

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA suggests Kataza be relocated to the Riverside Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre in Limpopo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

va-waterfrontjpg

V&A Waterfront offers drive-through Covid-19 testing - here's how it works

23 October 2020 12:53 PM

The V&A Waterfront is launching its drive-through Covid-19 testing facility in partnership with Dis-Chem.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

traffic-officer-cape-town-ewnjpg

CT traffic cops warn hundreds of motorist driving without license plates

23 October 2020 11:07 AM

Cape Town's traffic officers have noticed a steady increase in motorists driving without a number plate to avoid being caught on camera.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Light bulb, electricity, load shedding.

Just another promise? Load shedding to ease from September next year says Eskom

22 October 2020 6:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Rhulani Mathebula (head of Generation) on Eskom's turnaround plan and the future of Koeberg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kirstenbosch Gardens

No extended membership for Botanical Society card holders

22 October 2020 2:55 PM

The BotSoc's Antonia de Barros says the NPO simply cannot afford to extended memberships in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Cops confiscate booze from 'packed' Sandton club caught defying curfew

5 things you should know about the newly crowned Miss SA, Shudufhadzo Musida

Entertainment Local

Petition started to 'bring back Katlego Maboe' after TV presenter taken off air

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Trump team hit by Covid again, lashes out at 'failure' Biden

25 October 2020 6:34 PM

WC govt urges Mboweni to prioritise education

25 October 2020 5:34 PM

Spain declares nationwide state of emergency over virus

25 October 2020 5:08 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA