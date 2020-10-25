5 things you should know about the newly crowned Miss SA, Shudufhadzo Musida
She takes over the reins from Miss South Africa 2019 Sasha-Lee Olivier.
The first and second runners-up are Tato Moselle and Natasha Joubert.
Musida quickly became a fan favourite at the start of this year's contest. Back in August, she was the winner of the public vote when the pageant announced the Miss SA top 10 finalists.
Musida wins a package of prizes and sponsorships worth more than R3 million.
The two runners-up walk away with R250,000 and R100,000 respectively.
Here are some facts about the reigning beauty queen:
Bullied because of her background
- Musida hails from Ha-Masia in Limpopo, a village located in Vhembe District Municipality. In a TV interview, the beauty queen revealed that she was bullied at school because she was Venda.
I was bullied because I was Venda. I had to endure bullying for seven years... I just got to the point where I didn't want to fit into a mould where people think it's okay to look down on people based on where they come from... Where you come from does not determine where you are going to go.Shudufhadzo Musida, Miss South Africa 2020
Not just a pretty face
- The 24-year-old graduated with a Bachelor of Social Sciences in Philosophy, Politics and Economics from the University of Pretoria last year.
She's currently doing her BA Honours in International Relations at the University of Witwatersrand.
Philosophy Politics & Economics 👩🏾🎓 pic.twitter.com/PFZEzMBprr— Shudufhadzo (@abigailmusida) September 4, 2019
First attempt at pageantry
- Before entering Miss SA 2020, Musida had never taken part in a beauty pageant before. In an interview with Afternoon Express earlier this month, she says she was inspired to enter after seeing Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi wear the crown last year.
Here's her Miss SA entry video posted back in May:
plucking up the courage to do this was hard because failure has always been something that scares me - especially when the world is watching. But I am taking a step to put myself out there and fail forward.— Shudufhadzo (@abigailmusida) May 29, 2020
I hope to be a part of this journey with your support 😘 #misssa2020 pic.twitter.com/Zb24SXh3C2
No stranger to being on camera
- Musida is a fashion model and she started her modelling career when she was 17. She has shot for various brands and campaigns, including retailer Woolworths and skincare range Eucerin. She was even featured in Vogue Italia back in 2018.
I’m so proud to be part of this incredible @woolworths_sa #ownyouryou campaign. 💙— Shudufhadzo (@abigailmusida) October 1, 2019
We will donate R10 to breast cancer awareness for every 2-pack t-shirt bra you buy on your woolies card or credit card in the month of October Ts & Cs apply. pic.twitter.com/7G0qz5HA5c
THATS MY FACE FOR EUCERIN 😩😩😩❤️ pic.twitter.com/0K1XnoQJIG— Shudufhadzo (@abigailmusida) February 24, 2018
My favorite shots by @alixrosecowie & Gemma Shepherd ✨ pic.twitter.com/LcUV2FLfpY— Shudufhadzo (@abigailmusida) January 25, 2018
A Queen with a cause
- She an advocate for mental health awareness and the economic empowerment of women and children and believes the Miss SA platform will help amplify her social activism efforts.
Here's the final statement she made during the top 3 round of the ceremony on Saturday night:
Shudu has spoken #MissSA2020 pic.twitter.com/S3Ii3qMJa5— Helen of Kirkconnel (@Lets_dance___) October 24, 2020
More from Entertainment
Jackie Phamotse: It's amazing how far literature can go if you really work on it
Self-published author Jackie Phamotse capitulated herself onto the South African publishing scene in 2017 and has a legion of fans that promote her books online.Read More
Petition started to 'bring back Katlego Maboe' after TV presenter taken off air
More than 23,000 people have signed an online petition to bring back TV presenter Katlego Maboe after he was suspended from the SABC 3 morning show Expresso.Read More
Can’t name the tune? Use Google’s new hum-to-search feature – it’s on your phone
Got a melody on repeat in your head? Simply whistle the tune into your phone and Google will identify it for you.Read More
John Maytham: Being back on stage is a joy and a privilege to savour
CapeTalk's Afternoon Drive host John Maytham has a solo play at The Baxter and says he's thrilled to be back in a theatre.Read More
Drive-in movies return to Cape Town on Friday with 'Back to the Future'
Ticket prices start at R240 per car, allowing two passengers (R60 for each additional passenger). It’s free for kids under 12.Read More
"I represent hope, I am a survivor" Miss SA Sasha-Lee Olivier on surviving abuse
Current Miss South Africa Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier chats to Jeremy van Vyk about using her platform for good and staying humble.Read More
Cape Town cableway October special: Tickets R100 for locals
Managing Director at TMACC Wahida Parker says the windows of the cars have been removed to allow better air circulation.Read More
New doccie slams Trump's handling of Covid-19 pandemic
Totally Under Control is the latest film by renowned documentarian Alex Gibney and focuses on the US response to coronavirus.Read More
Why Sanbi has decided to cancel Summer Concert Series at Kirstenbosch
Craig Allenby of SA National Biodiversity Institute says while 500 people are allowed, social distancing would be a challenge.Read More
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 October 2020
CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.Read More
More from Local
Minister Cele slammed for 'fighting alchol and not crime' after nightclub bust
Bheki Cele has been dubbed the "Minister of Alcohol" by Twitter users who are not impressed with his apparent focus on booze-related offences.Read More
Cape Town's lifeguards back on duty until April next year
Lifeguards are back on the beach and will be stationed at 26 spots across the Cape between 10 am and 6 pm daily.Read More
'Our minds are extremely powerful' - Para-athlete Reyaan Traut shares his story
Adaptive athlete Reyaan Traut says he draws strength from the 'mind over matter' philosophy which has helped him to reclaim his life.Read More
'Psilocybin (magic mushrooms) will probably be legal for medical use in 3 years'
Research has shown psychedelic drugs to be effective treatments for depression, alcoholism and anxiety, says Leonie Joubert.Read More
Bo-Kaap community rocked by child abuse claims, victims asked to come forward
Bo-Kaap residents have been protesting this week after two well-known members of the community were accused of sexual abuse and child molestation.Read More
Cape of Good Hope SPCA intervenes in Kataza relocation
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA suggests Kataza be relocated to the Riverside Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre in Limpopo.Read More
V&A Waterfront offers drive-through Covid-19 testing - here's how it works
The V&A Waterfront is launching its drive-through Covid-19 testing facility in partnership with Dis-Chem.Read More
CT traffic cops warn hundreds of motorist driving without license plates
Cape Town's traffic officers have noticed a steady increase in motorists driving without a number plate to avoid being caught on camera.Read More
Just another promise? Load shedding to ease from September next year says Eskom
Bruce Whitfield interviews Rhulani Mathebula (head of Generation) on Eskom's turnaround plan and the future of Koeberg.Read More
No extended membership for Botanical Society card holders
The BotSoc's Antonia de Barros says the NPO simply cannot afford to extended memberships in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More