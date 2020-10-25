Jackie Phamotse: It's amazing how far literature can go if you really work on it
Her devoted audience, known as 'The Barenation', fell in love with Phamotse's work when she released her best-selling autobiographical novel Bare: The Blesser’s Game three years ago.
Since then, she's added another two books to the _Bare _series, including the latest _Bare III: Ego. _Phamotse adds that she's almost done with a manuscript for an upcoming novel to be released nine months from now.
Earlier this month, she won the Adult Fiction prize at the SA Book Awards 2020.
From the bottom of my heart! Thank you so much for this award 🥇! I’m still shocked @NielsenBook @SABooksellers pic.twitter.com/x8yXgcJQBG— Jackie Phamotse (@JackiePhamotse) October 5, 2020
The author says the recognition is a significant symbol for her, as a newcomer to the literature scene.
Phamotse says she's become addicted to telling stories. She tells CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King that her recent accolade serves as inspiration for her to keep going and take on new mediums, including film.
Phamotse says it's an honour to win the Adult Fiction prize, especially because she was nominated in the category alongside industry heavyweight Zakes Mda.
She says the award acknowledges that her series of books have mass appeal, which is clearly evident in the ongoing demand from book stores and the many social media posts from her wide fanbase.
The author isn't keen on signing a book deal with a local publisher. She says she's only interested in securing a global book deal with an international publishing house.
She argues that she has successfully promoted her book on her own terms, using a successful social media marketing strategy as a self-published author.
I think I've got my audience captured for now. With the rise of social media and how I've been marketing my books online, I think no South African publishing house can do that for me consistently. It requires hours and hours of being online and creating content and conversations.Jackie Phamotse, author and social activist
It's amazing how far literature can really go if you really work on it.Jackie Phamotse, author and social activist
The online space is making the book grow so fast. The people that aren't in the big metropolitan cities are seeing the book online and they are becoming curious.Jackie Phamotse, author and social activist
I was shocked. I just didn't even think that a self-published author would win it [the Adult Fiction prize]... The award show that there is an array of people who read my books.Jackie Phamotse, author and social activist
She discusses the challenges of being a self-published author, including the financial constraints, business acumen, and legal requirements involved.
Listen to Jackie Phamotse in conversation with Sara-Jayne King:
