[WATCH] Cops confiscate booze from 'packed' Sandton club caught defying curfew





Blackdoor Lounge in Sandton is one of several establishments shut down by the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) during a joint operation.

Minister Cele says the club was packed beyond capacity, with almost 300 patrons inside the enclosed space, without any masks or social distancing.

In an interview with reporters, Cele says nightclubs are prohibited from operating under the current level 1 lockdown regulations.

Law enforcement officials also confiscated copious amounts of alcohol from the establishment, which reportedly had no liquor license or manager on duty.

By law, clubs are not opened. That's what the regulation says at the moment. Bheki Cele - Police Minister

There were almost 300 people; packed, with no masks or social distancing - breaking the law. Bheki Cele - Police Minister

Police Minister Bheki Cele explains why the #BlackDoor nightclub in Sandton was raided by @SAPoliceService in the early hours of Sunday morning. The owner of the club will be charged with contravention of the Disaster Management Act. pic.twitter.com/WQafjYOYCI — Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) October 24, 2020

Scenes inside the #Blackdoor lounge in Sandton, It is one of several establishments shutdown by @SAPoliceService in the early hours of this morning for operating after 12h00am and during #Level 1 Lockdown. This club was also packed beyond capacity and many had no masks. pic.twitter.com/uEXNGezNpG — Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) October 25, 2020

WATCH: Police confiscate expensive alcohol from #BlackDoor night club in Sandton after defying the 12:00 AM curfew. Video by JMPD pic.twitter.com/VT6AtIYPC9 — Alex Reporter (@AlexReporterZA) October 25, 2020