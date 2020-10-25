Minister Cele slammed for 'fighting alchol and not crime' after nightclub bust
This comes after the police minister, alongside members of the SAPS and JMPD, busted a nightclub in Sandton in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Videos of the raid have been widely shared by government officials on social media. However, some Twitter users have called the operation a publicity stunt.
RELATED: WATCH: Cops confiscate booze from 'packed' Sandton club caught defying curfew
Police Minister Bheki Cele explains why the #BlackDoor nightclub in Sandton was raided by @SAPoliceService in the early hours of Sunday morning. The owner of the club will be charged with contravention of the Disaster Management Act. pic.twitter.com/WQafjYOYCI— Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) October 24, 2020
A number of Twitter users have accused Minister Cele of "obsessing" over alcohol and alcohol-related crimes.
They claim Cele does not devote the same amount of energy, effort, or attention to crimes such as gender-based violence (GBV), human trafficking, drugs, and murder.
"Bheki Cele will go all out guns blazing against alcohol, but when it comes to human trafficking and GBV he is nowhere to be seen", one Twitter user has said.
The minister has always been vocal about his disdain for booze. During an interview earlier this year, Cele said he wished that alcohol sales could be shut down even after the lockdown.
Cele's name has been trending on Twitter alongside the terms "SAPS" and "Minister of Alcohol" on Sunday.
Below are some of the tweets made on the platform:
Imagine you hear sirens and you think the DJ is lining up Mrs Officer but it’s actually Bheki Cele outside 😭— ling (@NalediSekoto) October 24, 2020
On the matter of restricting movement, we can agree. But Bheki Cele is not some cop dedicated to a special unit in SAPS. He is the minister of Police in South Ah, we want to see him address all crimes not just lockdown regulations. https://t.co/fxZ2lRslSf— Noxolo Madonsela (@Noxxcee) October 25, 2020
Bheki Cele gets mad gully when it's about alcohol, he even stays up late. He's like Batman, all the power to make real change but he crawls around in dark alleys fighting petty criminals and mentally challenged people— ❤️ (@KeKatli) October 25, 2020
Bheki Cele is so OBSESSED with alcohol but silent on GBV and HUMAN TRAFFICKING...— IKE THAMI KHUMALO (@ITKHUMALO) October 25, 2020
Manifesting for Bheki Cele to take as much action as he does on alcohol related crimes , on Human trafficking and GBV🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯— Des o mo dese✨ (@DesireeMarokane) October 25, 2020
I'm worried about Bheki Cele's priorities as a police minister.— Shumi Ley'nkezo Ngubane (@Maqhawe_Ngubane) October 25, 2020
Meanwhile here is a short list of more important crimes to deal with than this nonsense PR exercise— Melanie Gia Ramjee (@Hypress) October 25, 2020
GBV
Human Trafficking
Drug Trafficking
Murder
Drunk Drivers https://t.co/7uJv59ymJW
When it’s groove Bheki Cele doesn’t even mind sleeping at 04:00 but when it’s GBV and human trafficking he’s nowhere to be seen like the blackdoor was manager https://t.co/JDGky4MP67— Thando (@Nolu_khoza) October 24, 2020
The only thing Bheki Cele has done thus far is closing alcohol. He’s failing to deal with GBV, Human Trafficking, Drug lords— Man’s NOT Barry Roux (@AdvoBarryRoux) October 25, 2020
A well known building in Hillbrow (Nugget street) has always been known to have drug dealers. It has never been raided.— Bongani (@Bongs_Mdu) October 25, 2020
Can't tell me the police don't know about it because their Vans always park there and drive off 5 mins later. Bheki Cele is fighting the wrong crime. https://t.co/jEX6vjTrUb
Bheki Cele will go all out guns blazing against alcohol, but when it comes to human trafficking and GBV he is nowhere to be seen. People are losing their kids each and every day. Human trafficking is real.#StopHumanTrafficking #StopGBV— Phume (@phume22) October 21, 2020
You’re fighting people, not crime. Taking on the weakest mission and making noise about that is honestly just a display of how much the ANC wastes our time.— ez’ntswembu ke 🔥 (@yayahCreative) October 25, 2020
Bheki Cele called human trafficking a publicity stunt, and kidnappings a couples tiff, to run from addressing it. Ni weak!
More from Local
5 things you should know about the newly crowned Miss SA, Shudufhadzo Musida
Shudufhadzo Musida was crowned Miss South Africa 2020 at a ceremony held at the Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town on Saturday evening.Read More
Cape Town's lifeguards back on duty until April next year
Lifeguards are back on the beach and will be stationed at 26 spots across the Cape between 10 am and 6 pm daily.Read More
'Our minds are extremely powerful' - Para-athlete Reyaan Traut shares his story
Adaptive athlete Reyaan Traut says he draws strength from the 'mind over matter' philosophy which has helped him to reclaim his life.Read More
'Psilocybin (magic mushrooms) will probably be legal for medical use in 3 years'
Research has shown psychedelic drugs to be effective treatments for depression, alcoholism and anxiety, says Leonie Joubert.Read More
Bo-Kaap community rocked by child abuse claims, victims asked to come forward
Bo-Kaap residents have been protesting this week after two well-known members of the community were accused of sexual abuse and child molestation.Read More
Cape of Good Hope SPCA intervenes in Kataza relocation
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA suggests Kataza be relocated to the Riverside Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre in Limpopo.Read More
V&A Waterfront offers drive-through Covid-19 testing - here's how it works
The V&A Waterfront is launching its drive-through Covid-19 testing facility in partnership with Dis-Chem.Read More
CT traffic cops warn hundreds of motorist driving without license plates
Cape Town's traffic officers have noticed a steady increase in motorists driving without a number plate to avoid being caught on camera.Read More
Just another promise? Load shedding to ease from September next year says Eskom
Bruce Whitfield interviews Rhulani Mathebula (head of Generation) on Eskom's turnaround plan and the future of Koeberg.Read More
No extended membership for Botanical Society card holders
The BotSoc's Antonia de Barros says the NPO simply cannot afford to extended memberships in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More