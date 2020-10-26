Newly-crowned Miss SA catches up with CapeTalk and speaks women empowerment
Shudufhadzo Musida crowned Miss South Africa 2020. She catches up with CapeTalk presenter Lester Kiewit.
RELATED: 5 things you should know about the newly crowned Miss SA, Shudufhadzo Musida
She says support from her hometown was wonderful.
Those people really, really know me, and hearing they are proud of me and they feel they are being seen is amazing to me.Shudufhadzo Musida - Miss South Africa 2020
The Miss South Africa pageant on Saturday was a limited audience due to Covid-19 lockdown.
She jokingly laughs and says 'I get stage fright so that worked for me.'
It was great to even have friends and family there, it was very limited, but having my mom and my aunt there was enough.Shudufhadzo Musida - Miss South Africa 2020
She says the organisers ensure the contestants still had a good experience while taking all the Covid-19 safety precautions.
This is the new normal, so we were appreciative we got to have some of her friends and family there.Shudufhadzo Musida - Miss South Africa 2020
While we were aware there were few in the venue, there were millions watching, so when we walked out we still felt there was a big crowd.Shudufhadzo Musida - Miss South Africa 2020
Miss South Africa stands for duty, championship, and women empowerment and being a finalist and now beng Miss South Africa I am proof of what they doShudufhadzo Musida - Miss South Africa 2020
She says the organisation provides leadership and mentorship workshops and it is a space for women to become empowered.
She chats to Lester Kiewit about the importance of spotlighting mental health and placing it at the forefront especially in a landscape of Covid-19.
Listen to the interview with Miss South Africa 2020 Shudufhadzo Musida below:
More from Local
SA's new marriage and civil union laws come into effect
President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the Civil Union Amendment Bill into law.Read More
Western Cape govt considers minimum unit price on booze to curb alcohol abuse
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the provincial government wants to fast-track the possible introduction of a minimum unit price on alcohol.Read More
Four more women claim Bo-Kaap brothers sexually abused them
More women have come forward accusing two elderly Bo-Kaap brothers of sexual abuse after allegations surfaced in a viral YouTube video last week.Read More
Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time'
New Frame cricket writer Lungani Zama opines on why he believes the resignation of CSA board bodes well for cricket's future.Read More
Khayelitsha businesses and residents in the 'grip of a handful of thugs'
Khayelitsha Development Forum chair Ndithini Thyido says 'enough is enough' to these protection rackets targeting the community.Read More
WCED's call for unions to denounce budget cuts a 'stunt', say Cosatu
Cosatu in the Western Cape says the provincial education department is being disingenuous after MEC Debbie Schäfer released a statement on Sunday.Read More
Minister Cele slammed for 'fighting alcohol and not crime' after nightclub bust
Bheki Cele has been dubbed the "Minister of Alcohol" by Twitter users who are not impressed with his apparent focus on booze-related offences.Read More
5 things you should know about the newly crowned Miss SA, Shudufhadzo Musida
Shudufhadzo Musida was crowned Miss South Africa 2020 at a ceremony held at the Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town on Saturday evening.Read More
Petition started to 'bring back Katlego Maboe' after TV presenter taken off air
More than 36,000 people have signed an online petition to bring back TV presenter Katlego Maboe after he was suspended from the SABC 3 morning show Expresso.Read More
Cape Town's lifeguards back on duty until April next year
Lifeguards are back on the beach and will be stationed at 26 spots across the Cape between 10 am and 6 pm daily.Read More