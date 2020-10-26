Newly-crowned Miss SA catches up with CapeTalk and speaks women empowerment





Shudufhadzo Musida crowned Miss South Africa 2020. She catches up with CapeTalk presenter Lester Kiewit.

She says support from her hometown was wonderful.

Those people really, really know me, and hearing they are proud of me and they feel they are being seen is amazing to me. Shudufhadzo Musida - Miss South Africa 2020

The Miss South Africa pageant on Saturday was a limited audience due to Covid-19 lockdown.

She jokingly laughs and says 'I get stage fright so that worked for me.'

It was great to even have friends and family there, it was very limited, but having my mom and my aunt there was enough. Shudufhadzo Musida - Miss South Africa 2020

She says the organisers ensure the contestants still had a good experience while taking all the Covid-19 safety precautions.

This is the new normal, so we were appreciative we got to have some of her friends and family there. Shudufhadzo Musida - Miss South Africa 2020

While we were aware there were few in the venue, there were millions watching, so when we walked out we still felt there was a big crowd. Shudufhadzo Musida - Miss South Africa 2020

Miss South Africa stands for duty, championship, and women empowerment and being a finalist and now beng Miss South Africa I am proof of what they do Shudufhadzo Musida - Miss South Africa 2020

She says the organisation provides leadership and mentorship workshops and it is a space for women to become empowered.

She chats to Lester Kiewit about the importance of spotlighting mental health and placing it at the forefront especially in a landscape of Covid-19.

Listen to the interview with Miss South Africa 2020 Shudufhadzo Musida below: