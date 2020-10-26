WCED's call for unions to denounce budget cuts a 'stunt', say Cosatu





Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer has called on labour federation Cosatu to denounce the defunding of education.

Schäfer issued a media statement on Sunday urging Cosatu and its partners to take a stand against severe budget cuts by National Treasury.

The MEC says budget cuts by national government will further hamper the quality of education in the province.

This comes as Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is expected to table his mid-term budget speech on Wednesday.

However, Cosatu's provincial secretary Malvern de Bruyn claims MEC Schäfer's media statement is a "stunt" and a "ploy".

De Bruyn says the MEC issued the statement on Sunday knowing very well that Cosatu plans on holding a press conference regarding the challenges facing the WCED on Monday afternoon.

He says no one from the provincial education department has made contact with Cosatu to discuss a way forward.

We're were quite surprised by the MEC's move to release the statement on Sunday asking Cosatu to support them. Malvern De Bruyn, Provincial secretary - Cosatu

We've sent communication to media houses for a press statement today... I think it's more of a plot or a ploy by the MEC to make such requests. Not once in their history have they ever made such requests to Cosatu. Malvern De Bruyn, Provincial secretary - Cosatu

Were caught off guard by the stunt to derail us from our issues. Malvern De Bruyn, Provincial secretary - Cosatu

If it was really an issue, why didn't they [WCED] speak to us before to discuss their challenges? Not once have they done that. Malvern De Bruyn, Provincial secretary - Cosatu

There's always been a national call from Cosatu that education must be first. I don't think we would ever support the cutting of any education budget across the country. We are very clear that education must be first so we can't agree to the cutting of such budgets. Malvern De Bruyn, Provincial secretary - Cosatu

