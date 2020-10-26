[WATCH] Man swings dangerously in the air after unorthodox palm tree cutting





A Californian man has taken people's breath away after a video of him cutting a palm tree with a chain saw in a less than orthodox manner, was posted on social media.

The man pegged as a professional tree cutter climbs to the very top of the tall tree and begins sawing off the top end. The flexible tree takes him on a ride that looks more hair-raising than an amusement park ride.

Fox32Chicago reports that a separate video showed him returning to the ground safely.

PS. Don't try this at home!

Ever seen anyone cut a really tall palm tree?



Oh my god... pic.twitter.com/O0sde0ZCz0 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 25, 2020

For this and other trending stories take a listen to Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below: