Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week





After months of delays, Nigerian prosecutors will resume a closely-watched trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with public displays of affection with members of the same sex.

The men were arrested in a Lagos hotel during a police raid in 2018.

They have been charged with "public show of same-sex amorous relationship with each other in hidden places", reports BBC Correspondent Rich Preston.

The defendants, who have pleaded not guilty to the charges, face up to 10 years in jail if convicted.

Nigeria has been criticised by governments around the world for its legislation against homosexuality.

In 2014, former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan signed a bill criminalising same-sex relationships in Nigeria.

The Same-Sex Marriage Prohibition Act (SSMPA) bans gay marriage, same-sex “amorous relationships” and membership of gay rights groups with penalties of up to 14 years in prison.

Preston says the high-profile Lagos homosexuality case is seen as a test for a contentious law that criminalises homosexuality.

