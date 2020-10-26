Khayelitsha businesses and residents in the 'grip of a handful of thugs'
CapeTalk presenter Lester Kiewit describe reports in recent weeks of how Khayelitsha businesses, including child care centres and community theatres, have been targeted by criminals allegedly demanding protection money.
Residents are also bearing the brunt of these threats, adds Kiewit.
Khayelitsha Development Forum chairperson, Ndithini Thyido, talks to Lester Kiewit about a recent meeting with Deputy Minister for State Security Zizi Kodwa, attended by local leaders and residents.
Thyido says they are not going to sit back and wait for government to defend them from brutal gangs extorting businesses in the area.
He says this protection racket has been around for a while.
Initially, it started mostly with the Somalian shopkeepers, and then it went on to where individual households were targeted.Ndithini Thyido, Head - Khayelitsha Development Forum
Khayelitsha Development Forum has been working in partnership with the religious leadership in Khayelitsha to stand together.
Let's say enough is enough. Let's conscientise our community of this phenomenon. It raises questions about how we as a community would allow ourselves to be gripped by a handful of thugs.Ndithini Thyido, Head - Khayelitsha Development Forum
Thyido agrees that this element of criminals are from within Khayelitsha and are known to the community.
They are armed and dangerous. That is what separates them.Ndithini Thyido, Head - Khayelitsha Development Forum
If you go into a granny's house and say pay me R200 to protect your TV, and if you tell I am going to shoot you, nobody is going to tell.Ndithini Thyido, Head - Khayelitsha Development Forum
He says their aim is not to apportion blame to anyone.
SAPS says we know these things are happening but no one reports them.Ndithini Thyido, Head - Khayelitsha Development Forum
Listen to the interview below:
