Four more women claim Bo-Kaap brothers sexually abused them





The two brothers, who are well-known members of the Bo-Kaap community, have been accused of sexual abuse and child molestation.

A young woman, believed to be the grandchild of one of the brothers, released a YouTube video last week accusing the one brother of sexually abusing her while she was very young.

The 15-minute video has garnered almost 110,000 views since it was uploaded last week Tuesday.

Since then, four women have spoken to the Cape Argus claiming that they were also abused by the duo decades ago.

The two alleged perpetrators are both 85 years old and they are both former school principals.

Cape Argus reporter Shakirah Thebus has spoken to the four women who are closely related to the duo.

The claim that the two men started abused them between the ages of 8 and 10, Thebus tells CapeTalk.

In total, I'm aware of five women who have spoken and have since come forward, including the woman in the viral video. Shakirah Thebus, Reporter - Cape Argus

They accused the two brothers of having sexually assaulted them. Shakirah Thebus, Reporter - Cape Argus

These women are, mostly, closely related to these men and many of these incidents occurred while at one of the brothers' homes, either at a family function or over a weekend. Shakirah Thebus, Reporter - Cape Argus

It started from a very young age... The other four women that I have spoken to said it started from the ages 8 to 10 years old. Shakirah Thebus, Reporter - Cape Argus

It consisted of a lot of non-consensual kissing, grabbing, touching. The women noted that it happened soon after puberty hit. Shakirah Thebus, Reporter - Cape Argus

The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) has suspended one of the men from its education board.

One of the siblings, through his lawyer, has denied all allegations of abuse.

No formal criminal charges have been laid against the duo. However, a warrant officer at the Cape Town police station is investigating the allegations made in the video.

