Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time'





On Monday morning, all the board members of the beleaguered Cricket South Africa (CSA) board stepped down, including acting president Beresford Williams

New Frame Cricket writer Lungani Zama shares his thoughts with Zain Johnson on The Midday Report.

Is this good or bad news?

It's good news firstly, it is probably the best news that has come out of CSA in a long time. Lungani Zama, Cricket writer - New Frame

It means that the recommendations that Sascoc made a few weeks ago to remove the whole board in order to start the rebuild process, that can now start to happen. Lungani Zama, Cricket writer - New frame

The fact that the Members' Council has recommended that everybody resign and that happened, is a step in the right direction. Lungani Zama, Cricket writer - New Frame

In addition, Zama says this may result in the government intervention that was being threatened to be implemented by 5 pm on Tuesday, no longer occurring.

What happens next?

In terms of the recommendations an interim board needs to be appointed, says Zama.

To oversee this clean-up process. Lungani Zama, Cricket writer - New Frame

The Annual General Meeting on 5 December will be critical, he notes.

I think finally so much of this old furniture, or compromised furniture for lack of a better word is finally out. Lungani Zama, Cricket writer - New Frame

He believes sponsors and other stakeholders will be looking at the situation with a lot more hope.

Listen to the interview below: