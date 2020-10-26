Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time'
On Monday morning, all the board members of the beleaguered Cricket South Africa (CSA) board stepped down, including acting president Beresford Williams
New Frame Cricket writer Lungani Zama shares his thoughts with Zain Johnson on The Midday Report.
Is this good or bad news?
It's good news firstly, it is probably the best news that has come out of CSA in a long time.Lungani Zama, Cricket writer - New Frame
It means that the recommendations that Sascoc made a few weeks ago to remove the whole board in order to start the rebuild process, that can now start to happen.Lungani Zama, Cricket writer - New frame
The fact that the Members' Council has recommended that everybody resign and that happened, is a step in the right direction.Lungani Zama, Cricket writer - New Frame
In addition, Zama says this may result in the government intervention that was being threatened to be implemented by 5 pm on Tuesday, no longer occurring.
What happens next?
In terms of the recommendations an interim board needs to be appointed, says Zama.
To oversee this clean-up process.Lungani Zama, Cricket writer - New Frame
The Annual General Meeting on 5 December will be critical, he notes.
I think finally so much of this old furniture, or compromised furniture for lack of a better word is finally out.Lungani Zama, Cricket writer - New Frame
He believes sponsors and other stakeholders will be looking at the situation with a lot more hope.
Listen to the interview below:
More from Local
SA's new marriage and civil union laws come into effect
President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the Civil Union Amendment Bill into law.Read More
Western Cape govt considers minimum unit price on booze to curb alcohol abuse
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the provincial government wants to fast-track the possible introduction of a minimum unit price on alcohol.Read More
Four more women claim Bo-Kaap brothers sexually abused them
More women have come forward accusing two elderly Bo-Kaap brothers of sexual abuse after allegations surfaced in a viral YouTube video last week.Read More
Khayelitsha businesses and residents in the 'grip of a handful of thugs'
Khayelitsha Development Forum chair Ndithini Thyido says 'enough is enough' to these protection rackets targeting the community.Read More
WCED's call for unions to denounce budget cuts a 'stunt', say Cosatu
Cosatu in the Western Cape says the provincial education department is being disingenuous after MEC Debbie Schäfer released a statement on Sunday.Read More
Newly-crowned Miss SA catches up with CapeTalk and speaks women empowerment
Shudufhadzo Musida says Miss SA provides leadership and mentorship workshops and is a space for women to become empowered.Read More
Minister Cele slammed for 'fighting alcohol and not crime' after nightclub bust
Bheki Cele has been dubbed the "Minister of Alcohol" by Twitter users who are not impressed with his apparent focus on booze-related offences.Read More
5 things you should know about the newly crowned Miss SA, Shudufhadzo Musida
Shudufhadzo Musida was crowned Miss South Africa 2020 at a ceremony held at the Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town on Saturday evening.Read More
Petition started to 'bring back Katlego Maboe' after TV presenter taken off air
More than 36,000 people have signed an online petition to bring back TV presenter Katlego Maboe after he was suspended from the SABC 3 morning show Expresso.Read More
Cape Town's lifeguards back on duty until April next year
Lifeguards are back on the beach and will be stationed at 26 spots across the Cape between 10 am and 6 pm daily.Read More
More from Sport
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title
Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee.Read More
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content'
The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen.Read More
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies
The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence.Read More
Kick-off! A feast of rugby as competitive game restarts with Super Rugby
Players and fans are excited, but don't expect 'glorious rugby' from the start says John Goliath (IOL sports editor).Read More
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories
Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment.Read More
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy
South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”.Read More
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet
On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021.Read More
Dr Ross Tucker outlines Caster Semenya's options after Swiss court judgment
Renowned sports scientist says she can run the 200m which is not covered in the policy preventing her from running.Read More
We need equity investor without compromising rugby - WPRFU chair Ebrahim Rasool
Former Western Cape Premier and SA ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, is the newly appointed chairman of the Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU).Read More
What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'?
Sports writer Stuart Hess gives Africa Melane inside the 'culture camp' attended by 32 members of the Proteas squad recently.Read More
More from Politics
Khayelitsha businesses and residents in the 'grip of a handful of thugs'
Khayelitsha Development Forum chair Ndithini Thyido says 'enough is enough' to these protection rackets targeting the community.Read More
Holomisa: CFO owes us an explanation over SANDF's alleged Covid-19 drug splurge
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa says South Africa needs answers after allegations that the SANDF blew R200-million on a Cuban Covid-19 treatment that's banned by health authorities.Read More
DA says SANDF spending R200M on ineffective Covid-19 vaccine is 'like treason'
Democratic Alliance Defence Shadow Minister and member of the parliamentary committee on Defence Kobus Marais speaks out.Read More
Masuku and Diko to face ANC disciplinary committee over PPE scandal
The disciplinary committee is expected to decide the political fate of the two senior ANC members implicated in Covid-19 tender irregularities.Read More
Angelo Agrizzi in 'serious' condition following heart attack
Agrizzi's lawyer has told Cape Talk that his client is being monitored closely after being resuscitated by hospital staff.Read More
Controversial Rondebosch Golf Club lease extended by City of Cape Town
Public Affairs Research Institute senior researcher Dr Federica Duca discusses the implications and impact of the lease extension.Read More
EFF gives Mboweni 7 days to reverse surprise appointment of controversial journo
Tito Mboweni posted a pic of a National Treasury team which includes Ranjeni Munusamy, a week before he delivers the MTBPS.Read More
DA claims Township Economy Bill will fuel tensions and is unconstitutional
The DA's Gauteng spokesperson on economic development tells CapeTalk the bill is exclusionary and unconstitutional.Read More
ANC seeks legal advice over 'stepping aside' of corruption-accused members
The ANC is reportedly seeking clarity about its legal options in relation to party members implicated in corruption.Read More
Sassa R350 Covid-19 Relief grants extended - but no new applications
Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi insists they will do their best to ensure the system works smoothly.Read More