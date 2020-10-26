Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time'

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:40
The current visa restrictions on tourism
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Frost - CEO at Satsa, the representative body of inbound tourism to South Africa
Today at 15:50
Business Insider: Want to work remotely overseas? These countries offer 'digital nomad' visas to South Africans
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lukas Bester - Business Insider
Today at 16:10
Tax season coming to a close - The Concise Guide to Carbon Tax
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Olivia Rumble - co-author of the book The Concise Guide to Carbon Tax
Today at 16:20
South African reading trend updated
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Martin Gustafsson - Researcher at Stellenbosch University
Today at 16:55
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Kinnear murder-accused Kilian a suspect in attempted hit on William Booth
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kyle Cowan - Investigative journalist at News24
Today at 17:20
Lewis Hamilton's Record-Breaking 92nd Win
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Hendrik Verwoed - F1 Correspondent at ...
Today at 18:11
How will a second hard lockdown and a covid-19 second wave affect South Africa ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Codrington - Futurist and Partner at TomorrowToday
Dick Forslund - Economist & Researcher at Alternative Information & Development Centre
Today at 18:16
Deep analysis of the impact of COVID-19/Lockdown on income, sectors, provinces and economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Christoph Nieuwoudt - CEO at FNB Consumer
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Head of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Famous Brands, owner of Wimpy and Debonairs Pizza reports a R110million operating loss
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Darren Hele - CEO at Famous Brands
Today at 19:08
Industrial Development Corporation results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tshokolo 'TP' Nchocho - CEO at Industrial Development Corporation (IDC)
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature: Future NEXT
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Iraj Abedian - CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services
Today at 19:33
Other People’s MoneyZOOM: Tony Kgoroge
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tony Kgoroge
No Items to show
Latest Local
SA's new marriage and civil union laws come into effect President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the Civil Union Amendment Bill into law. 26 October 2020 3:39 PM
Western Cape govt considers minimum unit price on booze to curb alcohol abuse Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the provincial government wants to fast-track the possible introduction of a minimum unit pri... 26 October 2020 2:36 PM
Four more women claim Bo-Kaap brothers sexually abused them More women have come forward accusing two elderly Bo-Kaap brothers of sexual abuse after allegations surfaced in a viral YouTube v... 26 October 2020 1:23 PM
View all Local
Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time' New Frame cricket writer Lungani Zama opines on why he believes the resignation of CSA board bodes well for cricket's future. 26 October 2020 1:13 PM
Khayelitsha businesses and residents in the 'grip of a handful of thugs' Khayelitsha Development Forum chair Ndithini Thyido says 'enough is enough' to these protection rackets targeting the community. 26 October 2020 12:20 PM
Holomisa: CFO owes us an explanation over SANDF's alleged Covid-19 drug splurge UDM leader Bantu Holomisa says South Africa needs answers after allegations that the SANDF blew R200-million on a Cuban Covid-19... 23 October 2020 5:06 PM
View all Politics
Consumer goods sector is consolidating - and supply chains are de-globalising The pandemic has hastened much-needed consolidation and made clear the value of bringing supply chains closer to home. 23 October 2020 2:19 PM
Are you a 'cyber-slacking' procrastinator? Tech can help! We’re not being ironic Are you always on your phone, procrastinating? There’s an app for that, says USB productivity researcher, Sam Orton. 23 October 2020 1:22 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
View all Business
5 things you should know about the newly crowned Miss SA, Shudufhadzo Musida Shudufhadzo Musida was crowned Miss South Africa 2020 at a ceremony held at the Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town on Saturday evening. 25 October 2020 10:18 AM
Petition started to 'bring back Katlego Maboe' after TV presenter taken off air More than 36,000 people have signed an online petition to bring back TV presenter Katlego Maboe after he was suspended from the SA... 24 October 2020 3:23 PM
Why SA govt needs to urgently regulate the production of hand sanitisers Hand hygiene has become a critical part of the response to Covid-19, but not all hand sanitisers are up to scratch or even certifi... 24 October 2020 12:08 PM
View all Lifestyle
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
View all Sport
Jackie Phamotse: It's amazing how far literature can go if you really work on it Self-published author Jackie Phamotse capitulated herself onto the South African publishing scene in 2017 and has a legion of fans... 25 October 2020 2:36 PM
5 things you should know about the newly crowned Miss SA, Shudufhadzo Musida Shudufhadzo Musida was crowned Miss South Africa 2020 at a ceremony held at the Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town on Saturday evening. 25 October 2020 10:18 AM
Petition started to 'bring back Katlego Maboe' after TV presenter taken off air More than 36,000 people have signed an online petition to bring back TV presenter Katlego Maboe after he was suspended from the SA... 24 October 2020 3:23 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Man swings dangerously in the air after unorthodox palm tree cutting Hold your breath as you watch this tree-cutter clinging on to the palm tree as it swings in a huge arc from side to side. 26 October 2020 11:24 AM
European govts say they are 'losing control' as Covid-19 numbers spike Europe is seeing 200k new cases a day as the second wave grips the continent, says Rob Watts of Deutsche Welle Berlin. 23 October 2020 10:53 AM
[WATCH] Collecting samples from ancient asteroid Bennu - and why this matters Instrumentation Scientist and Astronomer Dr Nicolas Erasmus at the SA Astronomical Observatory explains the significance of this e... 23 October 2020 9:46 AM
View all World
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
View all Africa
'Psilocybin (magic mushrooms) will probably be legal for medical use in 3 years' Research has shown psychedelic drugs to be effective treatments for depression, alcoholism and anxiety, says Leonie Joubert. 23 October 2020 3:29 PM
Consumer goods sector is consolidating - and supply chains are de-globalising The pandemic has hastened much-needed consolidation and made clear the value of bringing supply chains closer to home. 23 October 2020 2:19 PM
Picked the wrong job? There's a company that pays you to quit if you're unhappy 'If you're happy at work it rubs off on your colleagues and clients' says Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance. 22 October 2020 7:06 PM
View all Opinion
Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time'

26 October 2020 1:13 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
CSA
Cricket South Africa

New Frame cricket writer Lungani Zama opines on why he believes the resignation of CSA board bodes well for cricket's future.

On Monday morning, all the board members of the beleaguered Cricket South Africa (CSA) board stepped down, including acting president Beresford Williams

New Frame Cricket writer Lungani Zama shares his thoughts with Zain Johnson on The Midday Report.

Is this good or bad news?

It's good news firstly, it is probably the best news that has come out of CSA in a long time.

Lungani Zama, Cricket writer - New Frame

It means that the recommendations that Sascoc made a few weeks ago to remove the whole board in order to start the rebuild process, that can now start to happen.

Lungani Zama, Cricket writer - New frame

The fact that the Members' Council has recommended that everybody resign and that happened, is a step in the right direction.

Lungani Zama, Cricket writer - New Frame

In addition, Zama says this may result in the government intervention that was being threatened to be implemented by 5 pm on Tuesday, no longer occurring.

What happens next?

In terms of the recommendations an interim board needs to be appointed, says Zama.

To oversee this clean-up process.

Lungani Zama, Cricket writer - New Frame

The Annual General Meeting on 5 December will be critical, he notes.

I think finally so much of this old furniture, or compromised furniture for lack of a better word is finally out.

Lungani Zama, Cricket writer - New Frame

He believes sponsors and other stakeholders will be looking at the situation with a lot more hope.

Listen to the interview below:


Gay couple same-sex marriage 123rf

SA's new marriage and civil union laws come into effect

26 October 2020 3:39 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the Civil Union Amendment Bill into law.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

liquor-store-sales-wine-champagne-mmc-brut-bubbly-alcohol-booze-drinking-123rf

Western Cape govt considers minimum unit price on booze to curb alcohol abuse

26 October 2020 2:36 PM

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the provincial government wants to fast-track the possible introduction of a minimum unit price on alcohol.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

bo-kaap-houses-colourful-home-street-scene-cape-town-123rf

Four more women claim Bo-Kaap brothers sexually abused them

26 October 2020 1:23 PM

More women have come forward accusing two elderly Bo-Kaap brothers of sexual abuse after allegations surfaced in a viral YouTube video last week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Khayelitsha Western Cape 123rf

Khayelitsha businesses and residents in the 'grip of a handful of thugs'

26 October 2020 12:20 PM

Khayelitsha Development Forum chair Ndithini Thyido says 'enough is enough' to these protection rackets targeting the community.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

school-classroom-class-desk-education-learning-pupils-teachers-teaching-123rf

WCED's call for unions to denounce budget cuts a 'stunt', say Cosatu

26 October 2020 11:33 AM

Cosatu in the Western Cape says the provincial education department is being disingenuous after MEC Debbie Schäfer released a statement on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shudufhadzo Musida Miss South Africa 2020

Newly-crowned Miss SA catches up with CapeTalk and speaks women empowerment

26 October 2020 9:26 AM

Shudufhadzo Musida says Miss SA provides leadership and mentorship workshops and is a space for women to become empowered.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

bheki-celepng

Minister Cele slammed for 'fighting alcohol and not crime' after nightclub bust

25 October 2020 12:36 PM

Bheki Cele has been dubbed the "Minister of Alcohol" by Twitter users who are not impressed with his apparent focus on booze-related offences.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

miss-sa-shudu-musidajpg

5 things you should know about the newly crowned Miss SA, Shudufhadzo Musida

25 October 2020 10:18 AM

Shudufhadzo Musida was crowned Miss South Africa 2020 at a ceremony held at the Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town on Saturday evening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

katlego-maboe-facebook-pic-an-hour-withjpg

Petition started to 'bring back Katlego Maboe' after TV presenter taken off air

24 October 2020 3:23 PM

More than 36,000 people have signed an online petition to bring back TV presenter Katlego Maboe after he was suspended from the SABC 3 morning show Expresso.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lifegaurd-rescue-can-beach-water-sand-shore

Cape Town's lifeguards back on duty until April next year

24 October 2020 1:45 PM

Lifeguards are back on the beach and will be stationed at 26 spots across the Cape between 10 am and 6 pm daily.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Empty boxing ring surrounded by spectators 123rf 123rfSport

On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title

20 October 2020 10:13 AM

Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

old broken TV television 123rf

'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content'

14 October 2020 12:14 PM

The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Siya Kolisi and his family

Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies

13 October 2020 9:40 AM

The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rugby ball on field 123rf

Kick-off! A feast of rugby as competitive game restarts with Super Rugby

9 October 2020 2:32 PM

Players and fans are excited, but don't expect 'glorious rugby' from the start says John Goliath (IOL sports editor).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ciovita-upcycling-inner-tube-credit-card-holderjpeg

Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories

17 September 2020 6:55 AM

Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springbok Springboks Pieter-Steph du Toit Siya Kolisi Eben Etzebeth

Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy

16 September 2020 2:18 PM

South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cricket South Africa CSA 123rf 123rfsport

A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet

16 September 2020 1:59 PM

On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

caster-semenya-ewnjpg

Dr Ross Tucker outlines Caster Semenya's options after Swiss court judgment

11 September 2020 12:13 PM

Renowned sports scientist says she can run the 200m which is not covered in the policy preventing her from running.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20190508-ebrahim-rasooljpg

We need equity investor without compromising rugby - WPRFU chair Ebrahim Rasool

7 September 2020 3:11 PM

Former Western Cape Premier and SA ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, is the newly appointed chairman of the Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cricket-ball-sport-123rfjpg

What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'?

3 September 2020 11:58 AM

Sports writer Stuart Hess gives Africa Melane inside the 'culture camp' attended by 32 members of the Proteas squad recently.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Khayelitsha Western Cape 123rf

Khayelitsha businesses and residents in the 'grip of a handful of thugs'

26 October 2020 12:20 PM

Khayelitsha Development Forum chair Ndithini Thyido says 'enough is enough' to these protection rackets targeting the community.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bantu Holomisa

Holomisa: CFO owes us an explanation over SANDF's alleged Covid-19 drug splurge

23 October 2020 5:06 PM

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa says South Africa needs answers after allegations that the SANDF blew R200-million on a Cuban Covid-19 treatment that's banned by health authorities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Medicine in vials and syringe Covid-19 123rf

DA says SANDF spending R200M on ineffective Covid-19 vaccine is 'like treason'

23 October 2020 1:27 PM

Democratic Alliance Defence Shadow Minister and member of the parliamentary committee on Defence Kobus Marais speaks out.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Khusela Diko

Masuku and Diko to face ANC disciplinary committee over PPE scandal

22 October 2020 4:50 PM

The disciplinary committee is expected to decide the political fate of the two senior ANC members implicated in Covid-19 tender irregularities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Inside the Belly of the Beast

Angelo Agrizzi in 'serious' condition following heart attack

22 October 2020 12:39 PM

Agrizzi's lawyer has told Cape Talk that his client is being monitored closely after being resuscitated by hospital staff.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

golf-club-course-ball-golfer-field-123rf

Controversial Rondebosch Golf Club lease extended by City of Cape Town

22 October 2020 8:50 AM

Public Affairs Research Institute senior researcher Dr Federica Duca discusses the implications and impact of the lease extension.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mboweni

EFF gives Mboweni 7 days to reverse surprise appointment of controversial journo

21 October 2020 7:04 PM

Tito Mboweni posted a pic of a National Treasury team which includes Ranjeni Munusamy, a week before he delivers the MTBPS.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200510_SpazaShop1

DA claims Township Economy Bill will fuel tensions and is unconstitutional

21 October 2020 5:47 PM

The DA's Gauteng spokesperson on economic development tells CapeTalk the bill is exclusionary and unconstitutional.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ace Magashule

ANC seeks legal advice over 'stepping aside' of corruption-accused members

21 October 2020 1:07 PM

The ANC is reportedly seeking clarity about its legal options in relation to party members implicated in corruption.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sassa card

Sassa R350 Covid-19 Relief grants extended - but no new applications

21 October 2020 7:19 AM

Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi insists they will do their best to ensure the system works smoothly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

