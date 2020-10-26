SA's new marriage and civil union laws come into effect
Marriage officers are now barred from objecting to solemnising same-sex marriages.
The 2020 Civil Union Amendment Act came into immediate effect after it was gazetted on Thursday last week.
Attorney Maushami Chetty says the new laws aim to combat unfair discrimination.
RELATED: Marriage officers no longer allowed to say 'I won't' when gay couples say 'I do'
In 2006, the initial act did provide for the ability of marriage officers to object on the basis of their religion or their conscience to officiating over civil unions.Maushami Chetty, CEO and founder - Aarya Legal
The amendment has allowed no exemption to be passed and there is a 24 month transition period within which all officers must be trained solomise civil unions and they must be available at every department to do so.Maushami Chetty, CEO and founder - Aarya Legal
Listen to the update on The Midday Report:
More from Local
Western Cape govt considers minimum unit price on booze to curb alcohol abuse
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the provincial government wants to fast-track the possible introduction of a minimum unit price on alcohol.Read More
Four more women claim Bo-Kaap brothers sexually abused them
More women have come forward accusing two elderly Bo-Kaap brothers of sexual abuse after allegations surfaced in a viral YouTube video last week.Read More
Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time'
New Frame cricket writer Lungani Zama opines on why he believes the resignation of CSA board bodes well for cricket's future.Read More
Khayelitsha businesses and residents in the 'grip of a handful of thugs'
Khayelitsha Development Forum chair Ndithini Thyido says 'enough is enough' to these protection rackets targeting the community.Read More
WCED's call for unions to denounce budget cuts a 'stunt', say Cosatu
Cosatu in the Western Cape says the provincial education department is being disingenuous after MEC Debbie Schäfer released a statement on Sunday.Read More
Newly-crowned Miss SA catches up with CapeTalk and speaks women empowerment
Shudufhadzo Musida says Miss SA provides leadership and mentorship workshops and is a space for women to become empowered.Read More
Minister Cele slammed for 'fighting alcohol and not crime' after nightclub bust
Bheki Cele has been dubbed the "Minister of Alcohol" by Twitter users who are not impressed with his apparent focus on booze-related offences.Read More
5 things you should know about the newly crowned Miss SA, Shudufhadzo Musida
Shudufhadzo Musida was crowned Miss South Africa 2020 at a ceremony held at the Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town on Saturday evening.Read More
Petition started to 'bring back Katlego Maboe' after TV presenter taken off air
More than 36,000 people have signed an online petition to bring back TV presenter Katlego Maboe after he was suspended from the SABC 3 morning show Expresso.Read More
Cape Town's lifeguards back on duty until April next year
Lifeguards are back on the beach and will be stationed at 26 spots across the Cape between 10 am and 6 pm daily.Read More