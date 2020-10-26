SA's new marriage and civil union laws come into effect





Marriage officers are now barred from objecting to solemnising same-sex marriages.

The 2020 Civil Union Amendment Act came into immediate effect after it was gazetted on Thursday last week.

Attorney Maushami Chetty says the new laws aim to combat unfair discrimination.

In 2006, the initial act did provide for the ability of marriage officers to object on the basis of their religion or their conscience to officiating over civil unions. Maushami Chetty, CEO and founder - Aarya Legal

The amendment has allowed no exemption to be passed and there is a 24 month transition period within which all officers must be trained solomise civil unions and they must be available at every department to do so. Maushami Chetty, CEO and founder - Aarya Legal

