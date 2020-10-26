Streaming issues? Report here
'Another hard lockdown will cause even more state violence'

26 October 2020 6:27 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Futurist Graeme Codrington and economist Dick Forslund on how a 2nd hard lockdown and a 2nd Covid wave might affect our country.

South Africa brought the hammer down on its economy in March, resulting in an economic depression the likes of which nobody alive has seen.

Millions of livelihoods vanished for months – some forever – and the most unequal society in the world stopped feeding its children.

As second- and third waves of Covid-19 sweep the US, Europe and other parts of the world, with South Africa’s infection rate starting to trend upwards somewhat, persistent talk of a second hard lockdown has the nation restless, and fearful.

Looking at the statistics, we can now safely say that we are definitely going back into a hard lockdown if there is no urgent and drastic change in behaviour.

Sihle Zikalala, premier - KwaZulu-Natal (during a media briefing on Sunday, October 25)

  • Can our economy survive a second hard lockdown?

  • How will a second wave of Covid-19 affect South Africa?

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Graeme Codrington (Futurist and Partner at TomorrowToday) and Dick Forslund (Economist and Researcher at Alternative Information and Development Centre).

It’s not inconceivable [a harder lockdown] …

Graeme Codrington, Futurist - TomorrowToday

It would be impossible to have another hard lockdown… I’m afraid there will be even more state violence… The hunger crisis is not gone yet…

Dick Forslund, Economist - Alternative Information and Development Centre

If you go for a hard lockdown… we’ll send the economy into a continued downward spiral. It’s out of the question… it can only mean more state violence… They need a much more sophisticated strategy…

Dick Forslund, Economist - Alternative Information and Development Centre

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

I don’t think we’re seeing that level of spiking in South Africa yet… We need to continue to take Covid seriously.

Graeme Codrington, Futurist - TomorrowToday

About 2.5% of people who get Covid dies. Around 20% of people who get it, get it seriously… taking weeks to recover…

Graeme Codrington, Futurist - TomorrowToday

This is the 11th coronavirus in the last 100 years… All of them followed exactly the same pattern – three waves of 18 months. And the second wave is always worse than the first…

Graeme Codrington, Futurist - TomorrowToday

The whole idea that there is no more money… it’s a ridiculous statement. It’s just politically impossible to reach for this money… It’s a matter of priorities…

Dick Forslund, Economist - Alternative Information and Development Centre

