Cape Town Opera makes onstage comeback at Baxter Theatre





The production is directed by Steven Stead and features young artists from the Cape Town Opera alongside talented singers from the University of Cape Town (UCT) Opera School.

The head of UCT's Opera School, Jeremy Silver, is the conductor for this production of Così fan tutte.

Silver says rehearsing for the show while observing Covid-19 regulations has presented a unique set of challenges.

For us, it just feels like a big privilege to be able to do this right now... It feels like a really wonderful reawakening for us. Jeremy Silver, Head - UCT Opera School

We have rehearsed the last four or five weeks with masks and visors. It has been incredibly tough. We've done it because we have to stay safe. Jeremy Silver, Head - UCT Opera School

They [singers] will do performances without those masks on while they are on stage. They will mask up again as soon as they are off stage... An audience needs to see an actor or a singer's face. Jeremy Silver, Head - UCT Opera School

Mozart’s Così fan tutte will run at the Baxter Theatre from 28 October until 31 October.

It's described as a powerful tale of love, temptation, and fidelity.

Tickets cost between R150 and R275. Click here to book on Webtickets.

Listen to Jeremy Silver chat with Pippa Hudson about the challenges of bringing the show together: