Cape Town Opera makes onstage comeback at Baxter Theatre

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500 CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Kinnear murder accused linked to attempted hit on top attorney William Booth The man implicated in the assassination of detective Charl Kinnear has also been linked to an attempted hit on a prominent Cape To... 26 October 2020 7:18 PM
SA's new marriage and civil union laws come into effect President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the Civil Union Amendment Bill into law. 26 October 2020 3:39 PM
Western Cape govt considers minimum unit price on booze to curb alcohol abuse Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the provincial government wants to fast-track the possible introduction of a minimum unit pri... 26 October 2020 2:36 PM
View all Local
'Another hard lockdown will cause even more state violence' Futurist Graeme Codrington and economist Dick Forslund on how a 2nd hard lockdown and a 2nd Covid wave might affect our country. 26 October 2020 6:27 PM
Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time' New Frame cricket writer Lungani Zama opines on why he believes the resignation of CSA board bodes well for cricket's future. 26 October 2020 1:13 PM
Khayelitsha businesses and residents in the 'grip of a handful of thugs' Khayelitsha Development Forum chair Ndithini Thyido says 'enough is enough' to these protection rackets targeting the community. 26 October 2020 12:20 PM
View all Politics
How to optimise cash flow and reduce interest charges Absa’s working capital management solutions help businesses successfully manage their cashflows and working capital. 26 October 2020 8:09 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] The future arrived early - economist Dr Iraj Abedian Famed economist Dr Iraj Abedian talks about his book, "FutureNEXT: Reimagining Our World and Conquering Uncertainty”. 26 October 2020 7:34 PM
Middleclass incomes have recovered almost fully since hard lockdown – FNB data The lowest and highest-paid workers in SA haven’t yet recovered from the lockdown, according to FNB's Dr Christoph Nieuwoudt. 26 October 2020 7:13 PM
View all Business
SA must scrap the 'red list', we aren't importing entire populations - Satsa CEO Southern Africa Tourism Services Association (Satsa) CEO David Frost says the red-listing of high-risk countries is killing inboun... 26 October 2020 5:58 PM
5 things you should know about the newly crowned Miss SA, Shudufhadzo Musida Shudufhadzo Musida was crowned Miss South Africa 2020 at a ceremony held at the Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town on Saturday evening. 25 October 2020 10:18 AM
Petition started to 'bring back Katlego Maboe' after TV presenter taken off air More than 36,000 people have signed an online petition to bring back TV presenter Katlego Maboe after he was suspended from the SA... 24 October 2020 3:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
View all Sport
Cape Town Opera makes onstage comeback at Baxter Theatre Cape Town Opera will be back on stage this week as they bring a new production of Mozart’s Cosi fan Tutte to the Baxter Theatre. 26 October 2020 4:45 PM
Jackie Phamotse: It's amazing how far literature can go if you really work on it Self-published author Jackie Phamotse capitulated herself onto the South African publishing scene in 2017 and has a legion of fans... 25 October 2020 2:36 PM
5 things you should know about the newly crowned Miss SA, Shudufhadzo Musida Shudufhadzo Musida was crowned Miss South Africa 2020 at a ceremony held at the Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town on Saturday evening. 25 October 2020 10:18 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Man swings dangerously in the air after unorthodox palm tree cutting Hold your breath as you watch this tree-cutter clinging on to the palm tree as it swings in a huge arc from side to side. 26 October 2020 11:24 AM
European govts say they are 'losing control' as Covid-19 numbers spike Europe is seeing 200k new cases a day as the second wave grips the continent, says Rob Watts of Deutsche Welle Berlin. 23 October 2020 10:53 AM
[WATCH] Collecting samples from ancient asteroid Bennu - and why this matters Instrumentation Scientist and Astronomer Dr Nicolas Erasmus at the SA Astronomical Observatory explains the significance of this e... 23 October 2020 9:46 AM
View all World
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
View all Africa
'Another hard lockdown will cause even more state violence' Futurist Graeme Codrington and economist Dick Forslund on how a 2nd hard lockdown and a 2nd Covid wave might affect our country. 26 October 2020 6:27 PM
'Psilocybin (magic mushrooms) will probably be legal for medical use in 3 years' Research has shown psychedelic drugs to be effective treatments for depression, alcoholism and anxiety, says Leonie Joubert. 23 October 2020 3:29 PM
Consumer goods sector is consolidating - and supply chains are de-globalising The pandemic has hastened much-needed consolidation and made clear the value of bringing supply chains closer to home. 23 October 2020 2:19 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Cape Town Opera makes onstage comeback at Baxter Theatre

26 October 2020 4:45 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Mozart
Theatre
Baxter Theatre
stage production
cape town opera
Baxter Theatre Centre
Cosi fan Tutte
live production
live audience

Cape Town Opera will be back on stage this week as they bring a new production of Mozart’s Cosi fan Tutte to the Baxter Theatre.

The production is directed by Steven Stead and features young artists from the Cape Town Opera alongside talented singers from the University of Cape Town (UCT) Opera School.

The head of UCT's Opera School, Jeremy Silver, is the conductor for this production of Così fan tutte.

Silver says rehearsing for the show while observing Covid-19 regulations has presented a unique set of challenges.

For us, it just feels like a big privilege to be able to do this right now... It feels like a really wonderful reawakening for us.

Jeremy Silver, Head - UCT Opera School

We have rehearsed the last four or five weeks with masks and visors. It has been incredibly tough. We've done it because we have to stay safe.

Jeremy Silver, Head - UCT Opera School

They [singers] will do performances without those masks on while they are on stage. They will mask up again as soon as they are off stage... An audience needs to see an actor or a singer's face.

Jeremy Silver, Head - UCT Opera School

Mozart’s Così fan tutte will run at the Baxter Theatre from 28 October until 31 October.

It's described as a powerful tale of love, temptation, and fidelity.

Tickets cost between R150 and R275. Click here to book on Webtickets.

Listen to Jeremy Silver chat with Pippa Hudson about the challenges of bringing the show together:


26 October 2020 4:45 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Mozart
Theatre
Baxter Theatre
stage production
cape town opera
Baxter Theatre Centre
Cosi fan Tutte
live production
live audience

More from Entertainment

Jackie-Phamotse-books-Twitter

Jackie Phamotse: It's amazing how far literature can go if you really work on it

25 October 2020 2:36 PM

Self-published author Jackie Phamotse capitulated herself onto the South African publishing scene in 2017 and has a legion of fans that promote her books online.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

miss-sa-shudu-musidajpg

5 things you should know about the newly crowned Miss SA, Shudufhadzo Musida

25 October 2020 10:18 AM

Shudufhadzo Musida was crowned Miss South Africa 2020 at a ceremony held at the Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town on Saturday evening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

katlego-maboe-facebook-pic-an-hour-withjpg

Petition started to 'bring back Katlego Maboe' after TV presenter taken off air

24 October 2020 3:23 PM

More than 36,000 people have signed an online petition to bring back TV presenter Katlego Maboe after he was suspended from the SABC 3 morning show Expresso.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Earphones music listening 123rf

Can’t name the tune? Use Google’s new hum-to-search feature – it’s on your phone

22 October 2020 1:34 PM

Got a melody on repeat in your head? Simply whistle the tune into your phone and Google will identify it for you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

alan-committie-john-matham-louis-viljoen-the-outlaw-muckridge-

John Maytham: Being back on stage is a joy and a privilege to savour

21 October 2020 10:09 AM

CapeTalk's Afternoon Drive host John Maytham has a solo play at The Baxter and says he's thrilled to be back in a theatre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Drive-in cinema 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Drive-in movies return to Cape Town on Friday with 'Back to the Future'

20 October 2020 3:17 PM

Ticket prices start at R240 per car, allowing two passengers (R60 for each additional passenger). It’s free for kids under 12.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

misssajpg

"I represent hope, I am a survivor" Miss SA Sasha-Lee Olivier on surviving abuse

20 October 2020 12:23 PM

Current Miss South Africa Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier chats to Jeremy van Vyk about using her platform for good and staying humble.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Cape Town 123rflocal 123rf

Cape Town cableway October special: Tickets R100 for locals

19 October 2020 8:11 AM

Managing Director at TMACC Wahida Parker says the windows of the cars have been removed to allow better air circulation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Donald Trump Huawei 123rf 123rfbusiness

New doccie slams Trump's handling of Covid-19 pandemic

14 October 2020 4:34 PM

Totally Under Control is the latest film by renowned documentarian Alex Gibney and focuses on the US response to coronavirus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Big Band concert Kirstenbosch summer series

Why Sanbi has decided to cancel Summer Concert Series at Kirstenbosch

13 October 2020 1:01 PM

Craig Allenby of SA National Biodiversity Institute says while 500 people are allowed, social distancing would be a challenge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Another hard lockdown will cause even more state violence'

Business Opinion Politics

Western Cape govt considers minimum unit price on booze to curb alcohol abuse

Local

How to optimise cash flow and reduce interest charges

Business

EWN Highlights

Nigeria looting hits capital

26 October 2020 8:58 PM

'We cannot give up,' WHO chief Ghebreyesus says of pandemic fight

26 October 2020 8:24 PM

Khayelitsha Development Forum lifts lid on alleged extortion racket in area

26 October 2020 7:13 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA