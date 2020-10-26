SA must scrap the 'red list', we aren't importing entire populations - Satsa CEO
Frost says inbound tourism to South Africa is being adversely impacted by the banning of leisure travellers from high-risk countries.
He says the tourism industry has not received any insight into how the government determines which countries are "red-listed".
At the start of October, South Africa's borders opened for the resumption of international travel under level 1.
Initially, the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) issued a list of 60 countries that would not be allowed to travel into South Africa for leisure purposes.
The list of banned countries was revised last week and reduced from 60 to 22.
However, Germany, a key source market, was added to the list.
Frost says red-listing Germany, or any other country for that matter, makes no sense.
He adds that the South African government has made no effort to collaborate with the tourism industry to devise an effective strategy.
The process that we've seen unfolding has been quite shambolic.David Frost, CEO - Southern Africa Tourism Services Association
We tried to engage the government on what basis these red flags and high levels had been determined and we actually couldn't find an answer. Every department disavowed ownership.David Frost, CEO - Southern Africa Tourism Services Association
Our view is very simple. We should have no lists whatsoever because we are not seeking to import the entire population of Germany to South Africa.David Frost, CEO - Southern Africa Tourism Services Association
Most of our top markets are red-listed. 77% of our international arrivals come from North America and Europe and they are all red-listed at the moment.David Frost, CEO - Southern Africa Tourism Services Association
It's always 'us' and 'them'. These guys who are not experts in tourism go into dark rooms with crooked and muddled thinking that we have to make sense of afterwards.David Frost, CEO - Southern Africa Tourism Services Association
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive:
