Kinnear murder accused linked to attempted hit on top attorney William Booth
Zane Kilian was arrested after detective Charl Kinnear was gunned down outside his Bishop Lavis home last month.
RELATED: Kinnear killing exposes deep-rooted problems linked to SAPS and firearms control
His bail application was postponed on Monday after additional charges were added charge sheet.
The Belville Regional Court heard that Kilian is now also linked to the attempted killing of William Booth earlier this year.
RELATED: Well-known Cape Town criminal lawyer survives attempted hit at home
He's facing additional charges for his alleged involvement in the attempted murder of Booth, including conspiracy to commit murder charge and a count of fraud.
Kilian submitted documentation stating that he is a registered private investigator.
However, the NPA says it has found that the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSIRA) registration certificate submitted by Kilian is fraudulent, reports News24's Kyle Cowan.
Kilian is charged with conspiracy to murder for tracking detective Kinnear's cellphone for a couple of months leading up to the assassination and on the day of the actual shooting.Kyle Cowan, Investigative journalist - News24
Today Kilian was also charged with several offences for also tracking the phone of advocate William Booth.Kyle Cowan, Investigative journalist - News24
So far he has told the court that he received instructions from a man named Mohammed to track this number. He says it was allegedly part of a marital despite. No further details are coming out at this stage.Kyle Cowan, Investigative journalist - News24
I'm sure that police are asking some quite serious questions of Kilian to find out exactly who paid him, who hired him and who he was taking instructions from.Kyle Cowan, Investigative journalist - News24
At the same time, Kilian's defence lawyer, Eric Breyer, says his client could be facing more charges, reports EWN's Kevin Brandt.
There's also talks that he was involved in the tracking of other prominent people here in Cape Town.Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
Kilian's defence lawyer, Eric Breyer, says he doesn't rule out that more charges will be added.Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
Listen to News24's Kyle Cowan on Afternoon Drive:
Listen to EWN's Kevin Brandt on The Midday Report:
More from Local
SA's new marriage and civil union laws come into effect
President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the Civil Union Amendment Bill into law.Read More
Western Cape govt considers minimum unit price on booze to curb alcohol abuse
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the provincial government wants to fast-track the possible introduction of a minimum unit price on alcohol.Read More
Four more women claim Bo-Kaap brothers sexually abused them
More women have come forward accusing two elderly Bo-Kaap brothers of sexual abuse after allegations surfaced in a viral YouTube video last week.Read More
Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time'
New Frame cricket writer Lungani Zama opines on why he believes the resignation of CSA board bodes well for cricket's future.Read More
Khayelitsha businesses and residents in the 'grip of a handful of thugs'
Khayelitsha Development Forum chair Ndithini Thyido says 'enough is enough' to these protection rackets targeting the community.Read More
WCED's call for unions to denounce budget cuts a 'stunt', say Cosatu
Cosatu in the Western Cape says the provincial education department is being disingenuous after MEC Debbie Schäfer released a statement on Sunday.Read More
Newly-crowned Miss SA catches up with CapeTalk and speaks women empowerment
Shudufhadzo Musida says Miss SA provides leadership and mentorship workshops and is a space for women to become empowered.Read More
Minister Cele slammed for 'fighting alcohol and not crime' after nightclub bust
Bheki Cele has been dubbed the "Minister of Alcohol" by Twitter users who are not impressed with his apparent focus on booze-related offences.Read More
5 things you should know about the newly crowned Miss SA, Shudufhadzo Musida
Shudufhadzo Musida was crowned Miss South Africa 2020 at a ceremony held at the Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town on Saturday evening.Read More
Petition started to 'bring back Katlego Maboe' after TV presenter taken off air
More than 36,000 people have signed an online petition to bring back TV presenter Katlego Maboe after he was suspended from the SABC 3 morning show Expresso.Read More