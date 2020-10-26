Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Kinnear murder accused linked to attempted hit on top attorney William Booth

26 October 2020 7:18 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
William Booth
Assassination attempt
Charl Kinnear
assassination plot
Zane Kilian
attempted hit

The man implicated in the assassination of detective Charl Kinnear has also been linked to an attempted hit on a prominent Cape Town lawyer William Booth.

Zane Kilian was arrested after detective Charl Kinnear was gunned down outside his Bishop Lavis home last month.

RELATED: Kinnear killing exposes deep-rooted problems linked to SAPS and firearms control

His bail application was postponed on Monday after additional charges were added charge sheet.

The Belville Regional Court heard that Kilian is now also linked to the attempted killing of William Booth earlier this year.

RELATED: Well-known Cape Town criminal lawyer survives attempted hit at home

He's facing additional charges for his alleged involvement in the attempted murder of Booth, including conspiracy to commit murder charge and a count of fraud.

Kilian submitted documentation stating that he is a registered private investigator.

However, the NPA says it has found that the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSIRA) registration certificate submitted by Kilian is fraudulent, reports News24's Kyle Cowan.

Kilian is charged with conspiracy to murder for tracking detective Kinnear's cellphone for a couple of months leading up to the assassination and on the day of the actual shooting.

Kyle Cowan, Investigative journalist - News24

Today Kilian was also charged with several offences for also tracking the phone of advocate William Booth.

Kyle Cowan, Investigative journalist - News24

So far he has told the court that he received instructions from a man named Mohammed to track this number. He says it was allegedly part of a marital despite. No further details are coming out at this stage.

Kyle Cowan, Investigative journalist - News24

I'm sure that police are asking some quite serious questions of Kilian to find out exactly who paid him, who hired him and who he was taking instructions from.

Kyle Cowan, Investigative journalist - News24

At the same time, Kilian's defence lawyer, Eric Breyer, says his client could be facing more charges, reports EWN's Kevin Brandt.

There's also talks that he was involved in the tracking of other prominent people here in Cape Town.

Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter

Kilian's defence lawyer, Eric Breyer, says he doesn't rule out that more charges will be added.

Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter

Listen to News24's Kyle Cowan on Afternoon Drive:

Listen to EWN's Kevin Brandt on The Midday Report:


