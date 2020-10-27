Senzo Meyiwa murder: Good job, police. Now, move on the mastermind! – Gerrie Nel





Exactly six years after the murder of Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates football star Senzo Meyiwa, the police have arrested five suspects linked to his murder.

They will appear in the Boksburg Magistrates Court today (Tuesday).

However, the matter is far from over.

Memorial service for former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa. Reinart Toerien/EWN

Gerrie Nel of AfriForum’s private prosecution unit, who represents the Meyiwa family, says the police are on the right track.

The murder weapon has been found and linked to a hitman serving 30 years for the murder of a prominent taxi boss.

Nel does not believe the murder of Meyiwa was a robbery gone wrong.

The Meyiwa family believes the killing was premeditated.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Nel.

I want to compliment the police… but it is far from over. They have not addressed the mastermind… I’m fairly convinced they have enough… compelling evidence… that may lead to the mastermind’s arrest. Gerrie Nel, Head - AfriForum private prosecuting unit

We should address [the issue] of people that think they can pay to get other people killed. We owe it to society… Gerrie Nel, Head - AfriForum private prosecuting unit

I’m concerned about the Meyiwa family. The case took so long… They believe certain things. It’s difficult for them to be confronted with a new set of facts. The police over years announced imminent arrests every now and again; it didn’t happen, and it wasn’t helpful... We are committed to supporting the family… Gerrie Nel, Head - AfriForum private prosecuting unit

I agree that the police have a fairly strong case against the five people… We have to move on the mastermind! Gerrie Nel, Head - AfriForum private prosecuting unit

I’m just glad we’re here… we’ll carry on… We have the skill and experience… Gerrie Nel, Head - AfriForum private prosecuting unit

I would love to prosecute this matter! … I believe in the case… I really hope they give it the attention it deserves. Gerrie Nel, Head - AfriForum private prosecuting unit

Listen to the interview in the audio below.