Pricing is proven as an effective way to reduce alcohol consumption, says prof

Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 12:05
Senzo Meyiwa murder suspects to appear in court - and Clip of suspect speaking
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Today at 12:10
Six years later, 5 suspects arrested for Senzo Meyiwa's murder -what are the facts?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 12:10
Afriforum attends court to see suspects but still maintain Senzo's killing was a hit/ assassination.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kallie Kriel - Afriforum CEO
Today at 12:15
Day 2: Kinnear's murder accused Kilian back in court over failed hit on Booth
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:15
Nothing is adding up: 5 suspects say they did not commit the crime, refuse to enter the dock, one suspect says he has been in jail since August. - end off with Senzo's mother Clip
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sipho Ngwema - NPA Spokesperson
Today at 12:23
'Is there a serial killer stalking Wolseley?'
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:23
SIU awaiting court papers from Masuku as he rubbishes charges against him.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kaizer Kganyago - SIU spokesperson
Today at 12:27
What can we expect from the 2020 MTBPS?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Izak Odendaal - Investment Analyst at Old Mutual Wealth
Izak Odendaal - Investment Analyst at Old Mutual Wealth
Today at 12:27
Thales insists it was ignorant of Shaik’s alleged corrupt relationship with Zuma.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Karyn Maughan- Legal Journalist
Today at 12:37
Health organisations call for a 100% tobacco tax increase
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Pamela Naidoo
Today at 12:37
Gauteng to launch provincial Smart Mobility Plan- we can also focus on the President's weekly Newsletter which stated that President Cyril Ramaphosa hopes this week's National Taxi Lekgotla will result in a blueprint for a formalised taxi industry that pl
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Jacob Mamabolo- Gauteng MEC for the Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure
Today at 12:40
National Wills Week: how to get a free will
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sinal Govender - Founder at PopLaw
Today at 12:41
Numsa to picket at RMI offices over wage agreement
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Phakamile Hlubi, Numsa spokesperson
Today at 12:45
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:45
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter.- KZN ANC BRIEFING. - Biggest outcome is on Zandile Gumede, she had appeared before the PEC
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:52
Equal Education to picket against drastic education budget cuts tomorrow ahead of MTBPS
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jane Borman - parliamentary researcher at Equal Education
Today at 12:52
COSATU expectations on the upcoming Mid-Term Budget Policy Statement
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Matthew Parks - Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator
Today at 12:56
PRESIDENT TO UNVEIL O R TAMBO STATUE AND OFFICIALLY OPEN RADISSON HOTEL AND CONVENTION CENTRE.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Precious Petros wins international changemakers' award
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Precious Petros
Today at 13:33
Travel - "This one is for you South Africa" initiative.
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Francois Van Binsbergen
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - matric rage with a difference - in Antartica!
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Riaan Manser - South African Solo Adventurer at ...
Today at 14:50
Music with Bradley Grey
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bradley Grey
Today at 18:11
Airlink refines in new destiny in the aviation industry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rodger Foster - CEO at Airlink
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
SA Airports Company tries to bounce back after being knee-capped by Covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mpumi Mpofu - CEO at ACSA
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - CEO at Africa@Work
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School: Past Performance Doesn't Guarantee Future Results.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
No second wave for South Africa...yet Epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa admits that while Covid-19 numbers are up, SA isn't yet experiencing a second wave of the virus.
City of Cape Town ordered Kataza's forced relocation, Cape Nature reveals This was in a written affidavit filed by Cape Nature in Ryno Engelbrecht's court case against CoCT disputing the moving of Kataza.
Senzo Meyiwa murder: Good job, police. Now, move on the mastermind! – Gerrie Nel "I want to compliment the police, but it is far from over," says Gerrie Nel (AfriForum). "They have not addressed the mastermind."
View all Local
'Another hard lockdown will cause even more state violence' Futurist Graeme Codrington and economist Dick Forslund on how a 2nd hard lockdown and a 2nd Covid wave might affect our country.
Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time' New Frame cricket writer Lungani Zama opines on why he believes the resignation of CSA board bodes well for cricket's future.
Khayelitsha businesses and residents in the 'grip of a handful of thugs' Khayelitsha Development Forum chair Ndithini Thyido says 'enough is enough' to these protection rackets targeting the community.
View all Politics
How to get or update a will at no cost (this week only) – it's an act of love It's National Wills Week – you have until Friday (30 October) to get a professional to draw up or update your will at no charge.
Cell C shutting down? Not quite - you will still get service through MTN towers It is being widely reported that the service provider is shutting down, but Tech guru Brendon Petersen says it is not that clear c...
How to optimise cash flow and reduce interest charges Absa's working capital management solutions help businesses successfully manage their cashflows and working capital.
View all Business
Pricing is proven as an effective way to reduce alcohol consumption, says prof UCT Professor Corné van Walbeek says there is scientific evidence that raising the price of alcohol does reduce consumption.
SA must scrap the 'red list', we aren't importing entire populations - Satsa CEO Southern Africa Tourism Services Association (Satsa) CEO David Frost says the red-listing of high-risk countries is killing inboun...
5 things you should know about the newly crowned Miss SA, Shudufhadzo Musida Shudufhadzo Musida was crowned Miss South Africa 2020 at a ceremony held at the Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town on Saturday evening.
View all Lifestyle
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee.
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen.
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain's partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence.
View all Sport
Cape Town Opera makes onstage comeback at Baxter Theatre Cape Town Opera will be back on stage this week as they bring a new production of Mozart's Cosi fan Tutte to the Baxter Theatre.
Jackie Phamotse: It's amazing how far literature can go if you really work on it Self-published author Jackie Phamotse catapulted herself onto the South African publishing scene in 2017 and has a legion of fans...
5 things you should know about the newly crowned Miss SA, Shudufhadzo Musida Shudufhadzo Musida was crowned Miss South Africa 2020 at a ceremony held at the Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town on Saturday evening.
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Man swings dangerously in the air after unorthodox palm tree cutting Hold your breath as you watch this tree-cutter clinging on to the palm tree as it swings in a huge arc from side to side.
European govts say they are 'losing control' as Covid-19 numbers spike Europe is seeing 200k new cases a day as the second wave grips the continent, says Rob Watts of Deutsche Welle Berlin.
[WATCH] Collecting samples from ancient asteroid Bennu - and why this matters Instrumentation Scientist and Astronomer Dr Nicolas Erasmus at the SA Astronomical Observatory explains the significance of this e...
View all World
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality.
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023.
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'.
View all Africa
'Another hard lockdown will cause even more state violence' Futurist Graeme Codrington and economist Dick Forslund on how a 2nd hard lockdown and a 2nd Covid wave might affect our country.
'Psilocybin (magic mushrooms) will probably be legal for medical use in 3 years' Research has shown psychedelic drugs to be effective treatments for depression, alcoholism and anxiety, says Leonie Joubert.
Consumer goods sector is consolidating - and supply chains are de-globalising The pandemic has hastened much-needed consolidation and made clear the value of bringing supply chains closer to home.
View all Opinion
Pricing is proven as an effective way to reduce alcohol consumption, says prof

27 October 2020 11:28 AM
by Qama Qukula
Alcohol
pricing
minimum unit price on alcohol
alcohol pricing
Professor Corne van Walbeek

UCT Professor Corné van Walbeek says there is scientific evidence that raising the price of alcohol does reduce consumption.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has announced that the provincial government wants to fast-track the possible introduction of a minimum unit price on alcohol.

Van Walbeek says this could help combat the culture of excessive drinking in the province and country.

Van Walbeek, who's the director of UCT's REEP unit, says alcohol consumption reduces with an increase in its price.

RELATED: Western Cape govt considers minimum unit price on booze to curb alcohol abuse

With alcohol, the price elasticity seems to differ somewhat between beer, wine, and spirits.

Professor Corné van Walbeek, Director - REEP at UCT

They are relatively less responsive to changes to the price of beer... For every 10% increase in the price of beer, consumption will drop by between 4% or 5%.

Professor Corné van Walbeek, Director - REEP at UCT

For wine, it's a little bit more, and for spirits, we estimate that for every 10% increase in the price, consumption drops between 7% and 8%.

Professor Corné van Walbeek, Director - REEP at UCT

Compared to Scandavnatvian countries, the professor says alcohol is "dirt cheap" in South Africa.

Van Walbeek says cheap wine products such as 'papsak' and rooi proppie' needs to be regulated in the rural areas and farming communities.

RELATED: Winery CEO agrees that 'rooi proppie' and other cheap dop must be regulated

You find that there's a very very cheap 'papsak' type of wine that is sold at very low prices, often aimed at the lower socio-economic group and often just for the sake of drinking. It's strong on alcohol, it's cheap and it's the only way to get drunk.

Professor Corné van Walbeek, Director - REEP at UCT

At the bottom end, you find that alcohol is still sold very cheaply. Research that we've done indicates that a very large percentage of alcohol in South Africa is consumed in an abusive way. That's what Premier Winde is aiming at.

Professor Corné van Walbeek, Director - REEP at UCT

Our estimates indicate that at least 80% of all alcohol is consumed in a way that is deemed as excessive or abusive by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Professor Corné van Walbeek, Director - REEP at UCT

Listen to Prof Corne Walbeek in conversation with Lester Kiewit:


27 October 2020 11:28 AM
by Qama Qukula
Alcohol
pricing
minimum unit price on alcohol
alcohol pricing
Professor Corne van Walbeek

Happy family dancing 123rf

How to get or update a will at no cost (this week only) – it’s an act of love

27 October 2020 10:49 AM

It’s National Wills Week – you have until Friday (30 October) to get a professional to draw up or update your will at no charge.

man-suitcase-travel-tourism-hotel-bed-room-accommodation-stay-getaway-123rf

SA must scrap the 'red list', we aren't importing entire populations - Satsa CEO

26 October 2020 5:58 PM

Southern Africa Tourism Services Association (Satsa) CEO David Frost says the red-listing of high-risk countries is killing inbound tourism.

miss-sa-shudu-musidajpg

5 things you should know about the newly crowned Miss SA, Shudufhadzo Musida

25 October 2020 10:18 AM

Shudufhadzo Musida was crowned Miss South Africa 2020 at a ceremony held at the Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town on Saturday evening.

katlego-maboe-facebook-pic-an-hour-withjpg

Petition started to 'bring back Katlego Maboe' after TV presenter taken off air

24 October 2020 3:23 PM

More than 51,000 people have signed an online petition to bring back TV presenter Katlego Maboe after he was suspended from the SABC 3 morning show Expresso.

hand-sanisiter-hygeine-Covid19-Covid-19-pandemic

Why SA govt needs to urgently regulate the production of hand sanitisers

24 October 2020 12:08 PM

Hand hygiene has become a critical part of the response to Covid-19, but not all hand sanitisers are up to scratch or even certified.

Psilocybin Magic Mushrooms pixabay

'Psilocybin (magic mushrooms) will probably be legal for medical use in 3 years'

23 October 2020 3:29 PM

Research has shown psychedelic drugs to be effective treatments for depression, alcoholism and anxiety, says Leonie Joubert.

Procrastination procrastinator lazy office worker wasting time on phone 123rf

Are you a 'cyber-slacking' procrastinator? Tech can help! We’re not being ironic

23 October 2020 1:22 PM

Are you always on your phone, procrastinating? There’s an app for that, says USB productivity researcher, Sam Orton.

happy-at-workjpg

Picked the wrong job? There's a company that pays you to quit if you're unhappy

22 October 2020 7:06 PM

'If you're happy at work it rubs off on your colleagues and clients' says Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance.

black-woman-health-fitness-orange-juice-vegetables-diet-exercise-kitchen-123rf

Worried about the future of the planet? The 'climate diet' may be for you

22 October 2020 3:17 PM

There's a move towards eating what is termed 'futureproof foods' which are more conducive to the sustainability of the planet.

Side hustle 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle small business

How to have many sources of income – not just your salary

22 October 2020 2:57 PM

From side hustles to investment income; Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on creating multiple streams of income.

