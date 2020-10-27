How to get or update a will at no cost (this week only) – it’s an act of love
An uptick in South Africans buying life insurance suggests we’re becoming more aware of our mortality.
Do you have a will?
Is the one you have an updated version?
Banks and other financial services companies will draw up a will “for free”, but there are terms and conditions (i.e. it’s not really free).
It’s National Wills Week – you have until Friday (30 October) to approach law firms belonging to the Law Society of South Africa; they will draw up a will for you, for free.
Click here to make use of this offer (and please share this with those you think would benefit).
Lester Kiewit spoke to estates specialist Meyer de Waal (MDW Incorporated) about the importance of drawing up a will and keeping it updated.
If you die without a will… you can’t say who inherits what… a child can inherit, but they can’t receive the inheritance…Meyer de Waal, specialist in estates - MDW Incorporated
If you die without a will, you leave your family with a big mess to sort out… It’s critical… That’s why this initiative is fantastic, to enable everybody the opportunity for a free will.Meyer de Waal, specialist in estates - MDW Incorporated
I advocate appointing a family member as executor… and get a professional to help you…Meyer de Waal, specialist in estates - MDW Incorporated
We’ve been waiting in one matter for 160 days to get a certified copy from the Master… We’re aware of backlogs and delays…Meyer de Waal, specialist in estates - MDW Incorporated
National Wills Week is so important! It’s an opportunity to get free advice from an attorney…Meyer de Waal, specialist in estates - MDW Incorporated
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
