No second wave for South Africa...yet





It's the question on everyone's lips at the moment - is South Africa on its way to a second wave of coronavirus infections?

According to the latest figures, cases are definitely on the up; the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 716 759 with 891 new cases identified since Sunday.

The total number of Covid-19 related deaths stands at 19 008.

But despite these numbers, epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa tells CapeTalk's Mike Wills that we're not yet at the stage of declaring a second wave:

If you look at the numbers, although we have had an uptake, I would hasten to say it's anything close to a second wave at this point. Dr Jody Boffa, Epidemiologist and Research fellow at Centre for Rural Health - University of KwaZulu-Natal

We still have quite low numbers relatively for the province and for the country. Dr Jody Boffa, Epidemiologist and Research fellow at Centre for Rural Health - University of KwaZulu-Natal

That's not to say we should be slack. I want to be very cautious of saying that. Dr Jody Boffa, Epidemiologist and Research fellow at Centre for Rural Health - University of KwaZulu-Natal

Listen to the full conversation below: