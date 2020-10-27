No second wave for South Africa...yet
It's the question on everyone's lips at the moment - is South Africa on its way to a second wave of coronavirus infections?
According to the latest figures, cases are definitely on the up; the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 716 759 with 891 new cases identified since Sunday.
The total number of Covid-19 related deaths stands at 19 008.
But despite these numbers, epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa tells CapeTalk's Mike Wills that we're not yet at the stage of declaring a second wave:
If you look at the numbers, although we have had an uptake, I would hasten to say it's anything close to a second wave at this point.Dr Jody Boffa, Epidemiologist and Research fellow at Centre for Rural Health - University of KwaZulu-Natal
We still have quite low numbers relatively for the province and for the country.Dr Jody Boffa, Epidemiologist and Research fellow at Centre for Rural Health - University of KwaZulu-Natal
That's not to say we should be slack. I want to be very cautious of saying that.Dr Jody Boffa, Epidemiologist and Research fellow at Centre for Rural Health - University of KwaZulu-Natal
RELATED: Is the Western Cape experiencing a second wave of Covid-19?
Listen to the full conversation below:
More from Local
City of Cape Town ordered Kataza's forced relocation, Cape Nature reveals
This was in a written affidavit filed by Cape Nature in Ryno Engelbrecht's court case against CoCT disputing the moving of Kataza.Read More
Senzo Meyiwa murder: Good job, police. Now, move on the mastermind! – Gerrie Nel
"I want to compliment the police, but it is far from over," says Gerrie Nel (AfriForum). "They have not addressed the mastermind."Read More
Cell C shutting down? Not quite - you will still get service through MTN towers
It is being widely reported that the service provider is shutting down, but Tech guru Brendon Petersen says it is not that clear cut.Read More
Kinnear murder accused linked to attempted hit on top attorney William Booth
The man implicated in the assassination of detective Charl Kinnear has also been linked to an attempted hit on a prominent Cape Town lawyer William Booth.Read More
SA's new marriage and civil union laws come into effect
President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the Civil Union Amendment Bill into law.Read More
Western Cape govt considers minimum unit price on booze to curb alcohol abuse
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the provincial government wants to fast-track the possible introduction of a minimum unit price on alcohol.Read More
Four more women claim Bo-Kaap brothers sexually abused them
More women have come forward accusing two elderly Bo-Kaap brothers of sexual abuse after allegations surfaced in a viral YouTube video last week.Read More
Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time'
New Frame cricket writer Lungani Zama opines on why he believes the resignation of CSA board bodes well for cricket's future.Read More
Khayelitsha businesses and residents in the 'grip of a handful of thugs'
Khayelitsha Development Forum chair Ndithini Thyido says 'enough is enough' to these protection rackets targeting the community.Read More
WCED's call for unions to denounce budget cuts a 'stunt', say Cosatu
Cosatu in the Western Cape says the provincial education department is being disingenuous after MEC Debbie Schäfer released a statement on Sunday.Read More