Five men accused of Senzo Meyiwa’s murder insist they had nothing to do with it
The five accused are Muzikawukhulelwa S’themba Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphosa, and Sifokuhle Nkani Ntuli.
They appeared in the Boksburg magistrate's court on Tuesday in connection with the murder of the former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper in 2014.
They have been charged with murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of a firearm, and possession of ammunition.
However, the suspects are adamant that they did not commit the crime and police were using them to protect those actually responsible for killing Meyiwa, reports EWN's Kgomotso Modise.
Only one of the five suspects has requested legal representation and none of them will be applying for bail.
The five accused are insisting that they are not behind Senzo Meyiwa's killing and that the truth must come out.Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
They are also saying that they have nothing to hide, and that's why they do not have legal representatives because they believe that the truth will come out anyway.Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
It's understood that some of them have previous convictions, are already serving sentences, and some are already awaiting trial.Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
We also heard that none of the men are going to be applying for bail. They will remain in custody until their trial begins.Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
On Monday, police announced that they had finally made a breakthrough, almost six years after Meyiwa was shot dead in Vosloorus.
The Meyiwa family is pleased with the progress made by the police ministry, reports EWN's Nkosikhona Duma.
However, Advocate Gerrie Nel of AfriForum's private prosecution unit is skeptical about whether police are on the right track, Modise tells CapeTalk.
RELATED: Senzo Meyiwa murder: Good job, police. Now, move on to the mastermind! – Gerrie Nel
They feel that Senzo Meyiwa's death could have been a hit that was premeditated and they are hopeful that investigations and legal proceedings will unravel all of those details.Nkosikhona Duma, EWN reporter
Cele says the people that have been arrested are still going to give them information that will detail exactly what transpired on the night.Nkosikhona Duma, EWN reporter
The matter has been postponed to 27 November 2020 at the Boksburg Magistrates court.
