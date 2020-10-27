New app aims to give access to books written by Africans for Africans
It was the Roman statesman Cicero who said "A room without books is like a body without a soul.”
But the reality in South Africa is that most South Africans have NO books at home.
But a local company is hoping to change that.
A brand new app has been launched with the aim of putting one billion books in African households.
It's the brainchild of AfroStory and founder Dr John Ashmore, spoke to CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit about the importance of representative reading material being accessible to all.
We really believe the thing holding people [from reading] back is convenient access.Dr John Ashmore, Founder - AfroStory
There was always a need to access relevant literature, not just Shakespeare, but African literature.Dr John Ashmore, Founder - AfroStory
There's a lot more phones than there are households with books.Dr John Ashmore, Founder - AfroStory
We've designed this app so that it can be used on just about any device.Dr John Ashmore, Founder - AfroStory
Subscribers will pay less than R50 for access to 50 classic, mostly African books.
Five books will be added to the app each month, with a special focus on black writers.
Listen to the full conversation below:
