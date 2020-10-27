Streaming issues? Report here
New app aims to give access to books written by Africans for Africans

27 October 2020 1:06 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Reading
Art and literature
books
literacy
African literature
#amreading
Afrostory

Afrostory's new app will give subscribers access to 50 classic, mostly African books for less than R50.

It was the Roman statesman Cicero who said "A room without books is like a body without a soul.”

But the reality in South Africa is that most South Africans have NO books at home.

But a local company is hoping to change that.

A brand new app has been launched with the aim of putting one billion books in African households.

It's the brainchild of AfroStory and founder Dr John Ashmore, spoke to CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit about the importance of representative reading material being accessible to all.

We really believe the thing holding people [from reading] back is convenient access.

Dr John Ashmore, Founder - AfroStory

There was always a need to access relevant literature, not just Shakespeare, but African literature.

Dr John Ashmore, Founder - AfroStory

There's a lot more phones than there are households with books.

Dr John Ashmore, Founder - AfroStory

We've designed this app so that it can be used on just about any device.

Dr John Ashmore, Founder - AfroStory

Subscribers will pay less than R50 for access to 50 classic, mostly African books.

Five books will be added to the app each month, with a special focus on black writers.

Listen to the full conversation below:


Tags:
senzo-meyiwa-suspects-2jpg

Five men accused of Senzo Meyiwa’s murder insist they had nothing to do with it

27 October 2020 1:12 PM

The five suspects arrested in connection with Senzo Meyiwa's murder claimed police had the wrong suspects and refused to step into the dock.

Grasshopper locust pixabay

A locust outbreak in the Karoo has a hungry South Africa on edge

27 October 2020 12:28 PM

If the outbreak in the Karoo gets too large, it’ll travel to the maize fields in the Free State, warns Professor Frances Duncan.

hand-sanisiter-hygeine-Covid19-Covid-19-pandemic

No second wave for South Africa...yet

27 October 2020 11:50 AM

Epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa admits that while Covid-19 numbers are up, SA isn't yet experiencing a second wave of the virus.

Kataza the baboon

City of Cape Town ordered Kataza's forced relocation, Cape Nature reveals

27 October 2020 8:58 AM

This was in a written affidavit filed by Cape Nature in Ryno Engelbrecht's court case against CoCT disputing the moving of Kataza.

Senzo Meyiwa

Senzo Meyiwa murder: Good job, police. Now, move on the mastermind! – Gerrie Nel

27 October 2020 8:56 AM

"I want to compliment the police, but it is far from over," says Gerrie Nel (AfriForum). "They have not addressed the mastermind."

Cell tower wireless internet 123rf

Cell C shutting down? Not quite - you will still get service through MTN towers

27 October 2020 7:33 AM

It is being widely reported that the service provider is shutting down, but Tech guru Brendon Petersen says it is not that clear cut.

180308 gavel-2-genericjpg

Kinnear murder accused linked to attempted hit on top attorney William Booth

26 October 2020 7:18 PM

The man implicated in the assassination of detective Charl Kinnear has also been linked to an attempted hit on a prominent Cape Town lawyer William Booth.

Gay couple same-sex marriage 123rf

SA's new marriage and civil union laws come into effect

26 October 2020 3:39 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the Civil Union Amendment Bill into law.

liquor-store-sales-wine-champagne-mmc-brut-bubbly-alcohol-booze-drinking-123rf

Western Cape govt considers minimum unit price on booze to curb alcohol abuse

26 October 2020 2:36 PM

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the provincial government wants to fast-track the possible introduction of a minimum unit price on alcohol.

bo-kaap-houses-colourful-home-street-scene-cape-town-123rf

Four more women claim Bo-Kaap brothers sexually abused them

26 October 2020 1:23 PM

More women have come forward accusing two elderly Bo-Kaap brothers of sexual abuse after allegations surfaced in a viral YouTube video last week.

GALLERY: These are the 5 men accused of murdering Senzo Meyiwa

27 October 2020 1:25 PM

Zane Kilian now sixth suspect in failed hit on defence attorney Booth

27 October 2020 1:04 PM

EFF calls for postponement of 2021 local govt elections

27 October 2020 11:29 AM

