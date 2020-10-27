'Govt is borrowing huge amounts of money. Will it cut spending on salaries?'
On Wednesday, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will deliver the most consequential “mini-budget” speech in democratic South Africa’s history.
Business articles trending on CapeTalk, right now:
-
A locust outbreak in the Karoo has a hungry South Africa on edge
-
Anxiety around the 2020 Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) is palpable across the lockdown-smashed nation.
Jeremy van Wyk asked Izak Odendaal what he expects from Mboweni and how he may attempt to stabilise South Africa’s spiralling debt and boost economic growth.
Odendaal is an investment analyst at Old Mutual Wealth.
… the interim budget in June… he promised more detail… We’re specifically looking at detail on the spending side of things… Government is borrowing huge amounts of money at the moment…Izak Odendaal, investment analyst - Old Mutual Wealth
To reduce borrowing, you’ll have to make spending adjustments… The key issue… is salaries paid to public sector workers…Izak Odendaal, investment analyst - Old Mutual Wealth
We want to see a move to zero-based budgeting… Every year you have to start from scratch in justifying the money you get from Treasury.Izak Odendaal, investment analyst - Old Mutual Wealth
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Business
A locust outbreak in the Karoo has a hungry South Africa on edge
If the outbreak in the Karoo gets too large, it’ll travel to the maize fields in the Free State, warns Professor Frances Duncan.Read More
How to get or update a will at no cost (this week only) – it’s an act of love
It’s National Wills Week – you have until Friday (30 October) to get a professional to draw up or update your will at no charge.Read More
Cell C shutting down? Not quite - you will still get service through MTN towers
It is being widely reported that the service provider is shutting down, but Tech guru Brendon Petersen says it is not that clear cut.Read More
How to optimise cash flow and reduce interest charges
Absa’s working capital management solutions help businesses successfully manage their cashflows and working capital.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] The future arrived early - economist Dr Iraj Abedian
Famed economist Dr Iraj Abedian talks about his book, "FutureNEXT: Reimagining Our World and Conquering Uncertainty”.Read More
Middleclass incomes have recovered almost fully since hard lockdown – FNB data
The lowest and highest-paid workers in SA haven’t yet recovered from the lockdown, according to FNB's Dr Christoph Nieuwoudt.Read More
Famous Brands (owner of Steers/Wimpy/etc.) reports its 1st ever operating loss
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Famous Brands CEO Darren Hele.Read More
'Another hard lockdown will cause even more state violence'
Futurist Graeme Codrington and economist Dick Forslund on how a 2nd hard lockdown and a 2nd Covid wave might affect our country.Read More
Khayelitsha businesses and residents in the 'grip of a handful of thugs'
Khayelitsha Development Forum chair Ndithini Thyido says 'enough is enough' to these protection rackets targeting the community.Read More
Consumer goods sector is consolidating - and supply chains are de-globalising
The pandemic has hastened much-needed consolidation and made clear the value of bringing supply chains closer to home.Read More