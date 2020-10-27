'Govt is borrowing huge amounts of money. Will it cut spending on salaries?'

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 13:50
Travel 2 - Cape Kayak Adventures
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Trace Rauch
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - matric rage with a difference - in Antartica!
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Riaan Manser - South African Solo Adventurer at ...
Today at 14:50
Music with Bradley Grey
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bradley Grey
Today at 15:10
Open for introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Canal+ takes 6.5% stake in MultiChoice
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dominic Cull - Communication Law and Regulation Expert
Today at 15:40
Book: Promised Land - Exploring South Africa's Land Conflict
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
karl kemp - Author of the book
Today at 15:50
Friends of Table Mountain questions the legality of the SANParks’ access system
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Robert Vogel - CEO at Pedal Power Association
Today at 16:10
SCA judgment puts DA back in charge of City of Tshwane
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mpho Mehlape-Zimu - DA leader in Tshwane
Today at 16:20
What is the latest regarding Covid-19 and Tygerberg hospital
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
SA photographer scoops international award
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Fallows - Wildlife Naturalist And Photographer at ...
Today at 17:05
TOURISM COMMITTEE BREIFED BY BOARD OF AIRLINE REPRESENTATIVES
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zuks Ramasia - CEO of BARSA
Today at 17:20
Tony Leon - corruption amnesty is a bad idea.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tony Leon - Executive Chairman at Resolve Communications
Today at 17:46
Zakes Mda's acclaimed award-winning first novel, Ways of Dying, at The Baxter
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 18:11
Airlink refines in new destiny in the aviation industry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rodger Foster - CEO at Airlink
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
SA Airports Company tries to bounce back after being knee-capped by Covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mpumi Mpofu - CEO at ACSA
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - CEO at Africa@Work
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School: Past Performance Doesn't Guarantee Future Results.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
Latest Local
Five men accused of Senzo Meyiwa’s murder insist they had nothing to do with it The five suspects arrested in connection with Senzo Meyiwa's murder claimed police had the wrong suspects and refused to step into... 27 October 2020 1:12 PM
New app aims to give access to books written by Africans for Africans Afrostory's new app will give subscribers access to 50 classic, mostly African books for less than R50. 27 October 2020 1:06 PM
A locust outbreak in the Karoo has a hungry South Africa on edge If the outbreak in the Karoo gets too large, it’ll travel to the maize fields in the Free State, warns Professor Frances Duncan. 27 October 2020 12:28 PM
View all Local
City of Cape Town ordered Kataza's forced relocation, Cape Nature reveals This was in a written affidavit filed by Cape Nature in Ryno Engelbrecht's court case against CoCT disputing the moving of Kataza. 27 October 2020 8:58 AM
'Another hard lockdown will cause even more state violence' Futurist Graeme Codrington and economist Dick Forslund on how a 2nd hard lockdown and a 2nd Covid wave might affect our country. 26 October 2020 6:27 PM
Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time' New Frame cricket writer Lungani Zama opines on why he believes the resignation of CSA board bodes well for cricket's future. 26 October 2020 1:13 PM
View all Politics
'Govt is borrowing huge amounts of money. Will it cut spending on salaries?' To reduce borrowing, you’ll have to cut spending. The key issue remains public sector salaries, says analyst Izak Odendaal. 27 October 2020 1:20 PM
How to get or update a will at no cost (this week only) – it’s an act of love It’s National Wills Week – you have until Friday (30 October) to get a professional to draw up or update your will at no charge. 27 October 2020 10:49 AM
Cell C shutting down? Not quite - you will still get service through MTN towers It is being widely reported that the service provider is shutting down, but Tech guru Brendon Petersen says it is not that clear c... 27 October 2020 7:33 AM
View all Business
Pricing is proven as an effective way to reduce alcohol consumption, says prof UCT Professor Corné van Walbeek says there is scientific evidence that raising the price of alcohol does reduce consumption. 27 October 2020 11:28 AM
SA must scrap the 'red list', we aren't importing entire populations - Satsa CEO Southern Africa Tourism Services Association (Satsa) CEO David Frost says the red-listing of high-risk countries is killing inboun... 26 October 2020 5:58 PM
5 things you should know about the newly crowned Miss SA, Shudufhadzo Musida Shudufhadzo Musida was crowned Miss South Africa 2020 at a ceremony held at the Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town on Saturday evening. 25 October 2020 10:18 AM
View all Lifestyle
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
View all Sport
Cape Town Opera makes onstage comeback at Baxter Theatre Cape Town Opera will be back on stage this week as they bring a new production of Mozart’s Cosi fan Tutte to the Baxter Theatre. 26 October 2020 4:45 PM
Jackie Phamotse: It's amazing how far literature can go if you really work on it Self-published author Jackie Phamotse catapulted herself onto the South African publishing scene in 2017 and has a legion of fans... 25 October 2020 2:36 PM
5 things you should know about the newly crowned Miss SA, Shudufhadzo Musida Shudufhadzo Musida was crowned Miss South Africa 2020 at a ceremony held at the Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town on Saturday evening. 25 October 2020 10:18 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Man swings dangerously in the air after unorthodox palm tree cutting Hold your breath as you watch this tree-cutter clinging on to the palm tree as it swings in a huge arc from side to side. 26 October 2020 11:24 AM
European govts say they are 'losing control' as Covid-19 numbers spike Europe is seeing 200k new cases a day as the second wave grips the continent, says Rob Watts of Deutsche Welle Berlin. 23 October 2020 10:53 AM
[WATCH] Collecting samples from ancient asteroid Bennu - and why this matters Instrumentation Scientist and Astronomer Dr Nicolas Erasmus at the SA Astronomical Observatory explains the significance of this e... 23 October 2020 9:46 AM
View all World
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
View all Africa
'Another hard lockdown will cause even more state violence' Futurist Graeme Codrington and economist Dick Forslund on how a 2nd hard lockdown and a 2nd Covid wave might affect our country. 26 October 2020 6:27 PM
'Psilocybin (magic mushrooms) will probably be legal for medical use in 3 years' Research has shown psychedelic drugs to be effective treatments for depression, alcoholism and anxiety, says Leonie Joubert. 23 October 2020 3:29 PM
Consumer goods sector is consolidating - and supply chains are de-globalising The pandemic has hastened much-needed consolidation and made clear the value of bringing supply chains closer to home. 23 October 2020 2:19 PM
View all Opinion
'Govt is borrowing huge amounts of money. Will it cut spending on salaries?'

27 October 2020 1:20 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Government debt
Tito Mboweni
Government spending
mini budget
Public Sector Wage Bill
Jeremy van Wyk
The Midday Report on CapeTalk
Izak Odendaal
Old Mutual Wealth
2020 Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement

To reduce borrowing, you’ll have to cut spending. The key issue remains public sector salaries, says analyst Izak Odendaal.

On Wednesday, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will deliver the most consequential “mini-budget” speech in democratic South Africa’s history.

FILE: Finance Minister Tito Mboweni. Pictures: EWN.

Business articles trending on CapeTalk, right now:

Anxiety around the 2020 Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) is palpable across the lockdown-smashed nation.

Jeremy van Wyk asked Izak Odendaal what he expects from Mboweni and how he may attempt to stabilise South Africa’s spiralling debt and boost economic growth.

Odendaal is an investment analyst at Old Mutual Wealth.

… the interim budget in June… he promised more detail… We’re specifically looking at detail on the spending side of things… Government is borrowing huge amounts of money at the moment…

Izak Odendaal, investment analyst - Old Mutual Wealth

To reduce borrowing, you’ll have to make spending adjustments… The key issue… is salaries paid to public sector workers…

Izak Odendaal, investment analyst - Old Mutual Wealth

We want to see a move to zero-based budgeting… Every year you have to start from scratch in justifying the money you get from Treasury.

Izak Odendaal, investment analyst - Old Mutual Wealth

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


