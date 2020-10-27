Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 20:10
Legal Matters: What are the legal implications for employers now with employees working from home
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Thandeka Mhlongo - Associate within the Litigation team at Adams & Adams
Today at 21:30
What will Mboweni's 2020 medium term budget offer?
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Prof. Andre Roux
Today at 22:05
THE AFRICA SOVEREIGN CREDIT RATING REVIEW REPORT
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Misheck Mutize - APRM Lead Expert consultant on Support to countries in the area of rating agencies
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Zane Kilian charged with attempted murder for William Booth assassination plot

27 October 2020 2:09 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Murder
Attempted murder
William Booth
Charl Kinnear
assassination plot
Zane Kilian

Zane Kilian has officially become the sixth accused in the attempted murder of a well-known Cape Town defence attorney William Booth.

Kilian appeared briefly at the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.

He joins five other suspects charged in connection with the failed hit on William Booth at his Higgovale home in April, reports EWN's Kevin Brandt.

Kilian was initially arrested for the assassination of police detective Charl Kinnear last month.

RELATED: Kinnear murder accused linked to attempted hit on top attorney William Booth

He's now facing additional charges, including conspiracy to murder, attempted murder, and unlawful interception of communication in relation to the attack on Booth.

It's believed Zane Kilian tracked and traced Booth's cellphone. That's where these new charges stem from.

Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter

NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila has told EWN that the State will oppose bail should Kilian apply for it.

The matter has been postponed to 10 November.

Listen to the update on The Midday Report:


