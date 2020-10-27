Zane Kilian charged with attempted murder for William Booth assassination plot
Kilian appeared briefly at the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.
He joins five other suspects charged in connection with the failed hit on William Booth at his Higgovale home in April, reports EWN's Kevin Brandt.
Kilian was initially arrested for the assassination of police detective Charl Kinnear last month.
RELATED: Kinnear murder accused linked to attempted hit on top attorney William Booth
He's now facing additional charges, including conspiracy to murder, attempted murder, and unlawful interception of communication in relation to the attack on Booth.
It's believed Zane Kilian tracked and traced Booth's cellphone. That's where these new charges stem from.Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila has told EWN that the State will oppose bail should Kilian apply for it.
The matter has been postponed to 10 November.
Listen to the update on The Midday Report:
