Belgium orders infected doctors to carry on working as it loses control of Covid

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
Legal Matters: What are the legal implications for employers now with employees working from home
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Thandeka Mhlongo - Associate within the Litigation team at Adams & Adams
Today at 21:30
What will Mboweni’s 2020 medium term budget offer?
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Prof. Andre Roux
Today at 22:05
THE AFRICA SOVEREIGN CREDIT RATING REVIEW REPORT
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Misheck Mutize - APRM Lead Expert consultant on Support to countries in the area of rating agencies
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Airlink spreads its wings with name change, new ties with international carriers 'SA Airlink' is now officially 'Airlink'. CEO Rodger Foster says the airline's addressing market gaps left by SAA and Comair. 27 October 2020 6:52 PM
Group wants to know how SANParks uses money collected from permit fees Lobby group Friends of Table Mountain says SANParks needs to be transparent about how it designates funds collected from permit ho... 27 October 2020 6:24 PM
SCA ruling a 'victory' for residents of Tshwane Gauteng cooperative governance MEC Lebogang Maile put the metro of Tshwane into administration back in April. 27 October 2020 5:58 PM
View all Local
City of Cape Town ordered Kataza's forced relocation, Cape Nature reveals This was in a written affidavit filed by Cape Nature in Ryno Engelbrecht's court case against CoCT disputing the moving of Kataza. 27 October 2020 8:58 AM
'Another hard lockdown will cause even more state violence' Futurist Graeme Codrington and economist Dick Forslund on how a 2nd hard lockdown and a 2nd Covid wave might affect our country. 26 October 2020 6:27 PM
Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time' New Frame cricket writer Lungani Zama opines on why he believes the resignation of CSA board bodes well for cricket's future. 26 October 2020 1:13 PM
View all Politics
'Govt is borrowing huge amounts of money. Will it cut spending on salaries?' To reduce borrowing, you’ll have to cut spending. The key issue remains public sector salaries, says analyst Izak Odendaal. 27 October 2020 1:20 PM
A locust outbreak in the Karoo has a hungry South Africa on edge If the outbreak in the Karoo gets too large, it’ll travel to the maize fields in the Free State, warns Professor Frances Duncan. 27 October 2020 12:28 PM
How to get or update a will at no cost (this week only) – it’s an act of love It’s National Wills Week – you have until Friday (30 October) to get a professional to draw up or update your will at no charge. 27 October 2020 10:49 AM
View all Business
Pricing is proven as an effective way to reduce alcohol consumption, says prof UCT Professor Corné van Walbeek says there is scientific evidence that raising the price of alcohol does reduce consumption. 27 October 2020 11:28 AM
SA must scrap the 'red list', we aren't importing entire populations - Satsa CEO Southern Africa Tourism Services Association (Satsa) CEO David Frost says the red-listing of high-risk countries is killing inboun... 26 October 2020 5:58 PM
5 things you should know about the newly crowned Miss SA, Shudufhadzo Musida Shudufhadzo Musida was crowned Miss South Africa 2020 at a ceremony held at the Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town on Saturday evening. 25 October 2020 10:18 AM
View all Lifestyle
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
View all Sport
Cape Town Opera makes onstage comeback at Baxter Theatre Cape Town Opera will be back on stage this week as they bring a new production of Mozart’s Cosi fan Tutte to the Baxter Theatre. 26 October 2020 4:45 PM
Jackie Phamotse: It's amazing how far literature can go if you really work on it Self-published author Jackie Phamotse catapulted herself onto the South African publishing scene in 2017 and has a legion of fans... 25 October 2020 2:36 PM
Petition started to 'bring back Katlego Maboe' after TV presenter taken off air More than 51,000 people have signed an online petition to bring back TV presenter Katlego Maboe after he was suspended from the SA... 24 October 2020 3:23 PM
View all Entertainment
Belgium orders infected doctors to carry on working as it loses control of Covid The tiny, rich nation’s hospitals are days away from being overwhelmed. Europe is in trouble, but in Belgium, it’s really stark. 27 October 2020 3:07 PM
[WATCH] Man swings dangerously in the air after unorthodox palm tree cutting Hold your breath as you watch this tree-cutter clinging on to the palm tree as it swings in a huge arc from side to side. 26 October 2020 11:24 AM
European govts say they are 'losing control' as Covid-19 numbers spike Europe is seeing 200k new cases a day as the second wave grips the continent, says Rob Watts of Deutsche Welle Berlin. 23 October 2020 10:53 AM
View all World
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
View all Africa
'Psilocybin (magic mushrooms) will probably be legal for medical use in 3 years' Research has shown psychedelic drugs to be effective treatments for depression, alcoholism and anxiety, says Leonie Joubert. 23 October 2020 3:29 PM
Consumer goods sector is consolidating - and supply chains are de-globalising The pandemic has hastened much-needed consolidation and made clear the value of bringing supply chains closer to home. 23 October 2020 2:19 PM
Picked the wrong job? There's a company that pays you to quit if you're unhappy 'If you're happy at work it rubs off on your colleagues and clients' says Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance. 22 October 2020 7:06 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Belgium orders infected doctors to carry on working as it loses control of Covid

27 October 2020 3:07 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Adam Gilchrist
Lester Kiewit
COVID-19
Covid-19 in Europe
COVID-19 second wave
Covid-19 in Belgium

The tiny, rich nation’s hospitals are days away from being overwhelmed. Europe is in trouble, but in Belgium, it’s really stark.

Belgium, it seems, has lost control of Covid-19.

Current infection rates suggest the wealthy nation of 11 million people will run out of ICU beds in two weeks from today, according to government spokesperson Yves Van Laethem.

RELATED: Germany is rapidly losing its grip on Covid-19

Belgium joins a growing list of European countries that are recording more new daily cases than at any time since the start of the pandemic.

On Sunday, the country recorded 17 709 new cases.

It has the second-most cases in Europe (after Andorra) and the world’s third-highest per capita deaths due to Covid-19 (after Peru and San Marino).

Increased testing doesn’t explain the rise in cases.

In parts of the country, one in three Covid tests conducted returns with a positive result.

For the country as a whole, it’s at about one in five.

In mid-September, the “positivity rate” was about 2% (one in 50).

Lester Kiewit interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Europe is in trouble… but in Belgium, it's really stark.

Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

Immunity against Covid may only last a couple of months…

Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

In Belgium, the order is for doctors to carry on working if they contract virus… They’re worried that their hospitals could be overwhelmed within days…

Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


27 October 2020 3:07 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Adam Gilchrist
Lester Kiewit
COVID-19
Covid-19 in Europe
COVID-19 second wave
Covid-19 in Belgium

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Happy child kid face mask facemask covid-19 123rf

[BOOK REVIEW] The future arrived early - economist Dr Iraj Abedian

26 October 2020 7:34 PM

Famed economist Dr Iraj Abedian talks about his book, "FutureNEXT: Reimagining Our World and Conquering Uncertainty”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman saving money piggy bank mask 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Middleclass incomes have recovered almost fully since hard lockdown – FNB data

26 October 2020 7:13 PM

The lowest and highest-paid workers in SA haven’t yet recovered from the lockdown, according to FNB's Dr Christoph Nieuwoudt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Empty piggy bank broke 123rfbusiness 123rf

Famous Brands (owner of Steers/Wimpy/etc.) reports its 1st ever operating loss

26 October 2020 6:52 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Famous Brands CEO Darren Hele.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown levels South Africa Covid-19 coronavirus 123rf

'Another hard lockdown will cause even more state violence'

26 October 2020 6:27 PM

Futurist Graeme Codrington and economist Dick Forslund on how a 2nd hard lockdown and a 2nd Covid wave might affect our country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mask-Covid-19-woman-driver-driving-car-coronavirus-commuting-sanitiser-123rf

European govts say they are 'losing control' as Covid-19 numbers spike

23 October 2020 10:53 AM

Europe is seeing 200k new cases a day as the second wave grips the continent, says Rob Watts of Deutsche Welle Berlin.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coronavirus Covid-19 South African flag 123rf

Is the Western Cape experiencing a second wave of Covid-19?

22 October 2020 1:42 PM

Lester Kiewit asks Dr Saadiq Kariem whether the Western Cape is heading towards a second wave of coronavirus infections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

high school highschool student scholer learner 123rf female girl mask facemask

Matrics 2020: Got a bit of a sniffle; temperature a wee bit high? You fail!

22 October 2020 10:55 AM

If you have Covid; there’s no way to get into university next year. Department of Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga explains.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rapid test for antibody detection Covid-19 coronavirus antibody test 123rf

Covid-19 antibody tests now available in SA, but what do they really tell us?

19 October 2020 9:26 AM

Epidemiologist Dr Boffa explains why the antibody test is not a guarantee you've had the virus, nor that you won't be re-infected.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa

[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa details his economic recovery plan

15 October 2020 3:42 PM

The President presented his plan for fixing South Africa's life-stealing economy on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mkhize

Mkhize wants more power to restrict your behaviour – after the State of Disaster

15 October 2020 2:05 PM

"Why does he want those powers? I am worried about that," says law Professor Elmien du Plessis. "We need an explanation."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Belgium orders infected doctors to carry on working as it loses control of Covid

World

City of Cape Town ordered Kataza's forced relocation, Cape Nature reveals

Local Politics

No second wave for South Africa...yet

Local

EWN Highlights

Fit for a president: The perks of being the US leader

27 October 2020 7:19 PM

Joburg MMC Loyiso Masuku back at work after Gauteng ANC clears her in PPE matter

27 October 2020 6:35 PM

Former Denel exec says her advice on deal with Gupta-owned VR Laser was ignored

27 October 2020 6:16 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA