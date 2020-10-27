Belgium orders infected doctors to carry on working as it loses control of Covid





Belgium, it seems, has lost control of Covid-19.

Current infection rates suggest the wealthy nation of 11 million people will run out of ICU beds in two weeks from today, according to government spokesperson Yves Van Laethem.

RELATED: Germany is rapidly losing its grip on Covid-19

Belgium joins a growing list of European countries that are recording more new daily cases than at any time since the start of the pandemic.

On Sunday, the country recorded 17 709 new cases.

It has the second-most cases in Europe (after Andorra) and the world’s third-highest per capita deaths due to Covid-19 (after Peru and San Marino).

Increased testing doesn’t explain the rise in cases.

In parts of the country, one in three Covid tests conducted returns with a positive result.

For the country as a whole, it’s at about one in five.

In mid-September, the “positivity rate” was about 2% (one in 50).

Lester Kiewit interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Europe is in trouble… but in Belgium, it's really stark. Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

Immunity against Covid may only last a couple of months… Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

In Belgium, the order is for doctors to carry on working if they contract virus… They’re worried that their hospitals could be overwhelmed within days… Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

Listen to the interview in the audio below.